Activist group calls for Overland Park police chief’s removal over teen’s 2018 killing

A social justice organization on Monday called for the removal of Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez, alleging he misled the public about the 2018 police shooting death of 17-year-old John Albers.

The mother of John Albers, the teenager killed by Officer Clayton Jenison, joined metro area clergy and members of the community group MORE2 outside City Hall as they called for transparency and accountability.

“For three and a half years, Steve and I have listened to city leadership engage in telling lies or omitting information,” said John Albers’ mother, Sheila Albers, referencing her husband. “Some of those lies have been: the officer was in imminent danger; the officer did not break policy; that our son sped at a high rate of speed out of our garage.”

MORE2 additionally called for Donchez’s termination in a letter to City Council members Monday. In it, the group noted that two police officers this month filed a lawsuit alleging Donchez “discriminated and denied promotions on the basis of age, gender and race.”

“We cannot accept the shadow of multiple scandals hanging over Overland Park in a time that calls for bold moral leadership,” five faith leaders wrote in the letter.

A city spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For years, Sheila Albers has sought accountability for her son’s killing. She raised the latest concerns days after a judge ordered the city to make public a severance agreement in which the city agreed to say Jenison, the officer, resigned “voluntarily under ordinary circumstances.” On Monday, she called that among the biggest of the falsehoods about her son’s killing.

Albers has said the circumstances of her son’s killing were far from ordinary. A complaint she filed in March with the state Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training alleged that Donchez made false statements in reporting the officer’s departure from the department after the shooting.

Jenison was under criminal investigation after he, on being called to the Albers home for a welfare check, shot John Albers six times, killing him, as the teen backed the family van out of the driveway. The city approached Jenison with a $70,000 severance agreement, which they signed days after Johnson County prosecutors announced they would not charge him.

Story continues

The release of the severance agreement came after The Star filed a public records lawsuit against Overland Park.

Outside City Hall on Monday, the Rev. Bobby Love, Sr., said clergy remained heartbroken over what the Albers family has endured. He called for a change in police leadership.

“We must remain firm in our convictions that telling the truth is always the right thing to do,” said Love, co-chair of the Kansas Clergy Caucus who was among those who signed MORE2’s letter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.