  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Activist groups urge Biden, Congress to end 'forever wars'

Jenna McLaughlin
·National Security and Investigations Reporter
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Advocacy organizations from across the ideological spectrum teamed up to send letters Wednesday morning to members of Congress and President Biden, urging them to end “the forever wars,” referring to U.S. engagement in overseas military operations since the 9/11 attacks.

The signatories, from both conservative and progressive backgrounds, recommended specific strategies for Congress and the White House to bring troops home from Iraq, Afghanistan and other lesser-known conflict zones. The letters come at a time when polling suggests Americans, including veterans, are more supportive of withdrawing from the long-fought Middle Eastern conflicts, and amid a days-long summit of NATO defense ministers during which engagement in Afghanistan will most likely come up.

“We now have an administration that has promised to end our endless wars, and a public that is strongly in agreement,” said Erica Fein, the advocacy director for Win Without War, which pushes for a progressive foreign policy, and one of the lead organizers for the letter to Congress.

U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment, fire a 120 mm mortar shell during a mortar registration exercise at COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province October 29, 2012. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
U.S. soldiers fire a mortar shell during an exercise in 2012 at a combat outpost in Paktika province, Afghanistan. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

The letter’s other signatories range from traditional left-wing organizations, like the American Civil Liberties Union, to conservative groups, such as think tank the R Street Institute. The second letter, to the Biden White House, was organized by Human Rights First and included a separate but overlapping group of signatories.

The organizations are urging Congress to sunset the 2001 legal authorization for the use of military force, originally aimed at allowing then-President George W. Bush to pursue al-Qaida after the 9/11 attacks, but since has been used to allow a number of military engagements. Signatories also want lawmakers to repeal the 2002 military authorization specific to Iraq and Saddam Hussein, which was most recently used by then-President Donald Trump as authorization for the targeted killing of Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., who has long advocated to have Congress step in to end endless wars — including through an amendment she proposed that passed the House last Congress to repeal the 2002 Iraq authorization — is an inspiration for the coalition of groups. In a statement, Lee told Yahoo News that “President Biden has expressed commitment in heeding the calls from Democrats, Republicans, and advocates alike to stop endless wars, but we will continue our fight.”

In the letter to Biden, a similar collection of organizations urged the White House to support reform efforts in Congress, and to go further by ending military operations conducted under the congressional authorizations from 2001 and 2002, choosing military force as a last resort and putting in other safeguards.

Ending the “forever wars” was a campaign promise Biden made, and it was included on what appears to be a deliberative draft agenda of the Biden administration’s plans for January and February that circulated in the early days of the administration.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Biden at the State Department on Feb. 4. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A White House spokesperson told Yahoo News that “it’s unfortunate that some pre-decisional planning documents leaked,” referring to the draft agenda. The spokesperson gave no information about plans or the timing of the executive order but said the Biden administration “will absolutely take steps to bring to a responsible end the ‘forever wars’ that have continued since 9/11, while also protecting Americans from terrorist and other threats.”

In the meantime, Biden has elevated senior officials who have advocated for disentangling the U.S. from “costly overseas conflicts,” including Jon Finer, the deputy national security adviser, and Robert Malley, the administration’s Iran envoy and previously the president and CEO of the International Crisis Group. The White House announced a review process within the National Security Council last week aimed at “assessing the current state of play” at Guantánamo Bay prison, with the broader goal of ultimately closing its doors — though several key officials still need to be officially appointed to get that process going, according to the White House.

While activists are optimistic the administration is moving forward on these issues, there’s growing concern about engagement with outside groups. One member of the activist community, who requested anonymity to preserve relationships with the new administration, told Yahoo News that the Biden team has “been keeping their cards very close to their chests” particularly when it comes to Afghanistan, though it’s still early on in the administration to expect major announcements.

While Trump pushed to lower troop levels in Afghanistan, with the goal of a swift — and what some considered dangerous — withdrawal, Biden has not yet announced any specific plan for the remaining U.S. troops in the country.

Additionally, though many celebrated the White House’s announcement that it will end support for offensive operations in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, there is concern about how government officials might define the term “offensive,” a term several advocates have openly questioned.

While the civil society groups plan on continuing to engage with the Biden team, they felt the letters were an important opportunity to get their views on the record and to pressure the White House and Congress to take direct action. “We want to give some grace [period] to people, but there is definitely a growing appetite for the kind of engagement we should be seeing,” said a second activist.

Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser at Concerned Veterans for America, a signatory on both letters, said that for Biden to follow through on his campaign promise to end endless wars “makes sense from a policy perspective but also politically ... it’s a no-brainer.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Biden-ordered review of supply chain to include electric car batteries, medical supplies and rare earth metals

    The executive order details the technology important to the U.S. supply chain, individual sectors to focus on and threats that could affect access to vital materials.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • McConnell ‘laughed’ at Trump’s blistering attack and plans to ignore former president from now on

    Donald Trump had called McConnell a ‘dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack’

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • North Carolina Republican leaders vote to censure Sen. Richard Burr over impeachment vote

    North Carolina Republican leaders on Monday voted to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial.

  • Republicans Have Emerged From The Capitol Insurrection United Against Democracy

    Republicans who voted to impeach or convict Trump for his role in the Capitol riot are facing fury and official rebukes from party leaders back home.

  • Texans shelter in furniture store during brutal winter storm, as no end is in sight for days-long power outages

    The governor is launching an investigation into the company managing the state’s power grid

  • Lebanon Hezbollah chief denies accusations linking group to activist killing

    Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday dismissed accusations of any links between the group and the killing of researcher and activist Lokman Slim. Activist Lokman Slim was shot and found dead in his car in south Lebanon earlier in February, marking the first killing of a high-profile activist in years. He was a critic of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

  • Biden Claims ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID Vaccine When He Took Office

    President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 14, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Additionally, Biden addressed the stalled reopening of school districts across the U.S. during the town hall, calling reports that his administration planned to open schools for one day per week a miscommunication Biden contradicted White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said last week that the administration hoped to open schools for “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100.” Psaki later said the administration was committed to opening schools five days a week on condition that coronavirus mitigation measures were in place. “Your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week,” Cooper told Biden. “That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said, adding that his administration’s goal was to open schools in grades K-8 for five days per week.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Says Capitol Riot 'Didn’t Seem Like An Armed Insurrection To Me'

    "If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots," said the Wisconsin Republican in comments that have been widely condemned.

  • Mass anti-coup protests in Myanmar as UN warns of crackdown

    Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. In Yangon, protesters marched carrying signs calling for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be released from detention, while others feigned car trouble, strategically abandoning their vehicles — and leaving the hoods up — to prevent security forces from easily accessing the demonstrations.

  • The Dishonesty of Biden’s COVID Messaging

    After a campaign in which Joe Biden expressed supreme confidence that he could bring an end to, or at least substantially curb the damage wrought by, the coronavirus pandemic, his administration’s handling of the pandemic has left much to be desired. Rewind back to last fall. Biden was giving speeches about how while he trusted vaccines in general, he didn’t trust Donald Trump, and was thus skeptical of the coronavirus vaccines in particular. Biden’s running mate, then-senator Kamala Harris, said that she’d be hesitant to take a vaccine that came out during Trump’s term. When pressed about whether she would do so if Dr. Anthony Fauci and other reputable health authorities endorsed it, she doubled down: “They’ll be muzzled; they’ll be suppressed.” By December, it was clear that the vaccines were in fact on the brink of FDA approval, and that by the time Biden and Harris took their respective positions atop the executive branch, distribution would be well underway. Biden received the Pfizer vaccine mid-month, and Harris got it just before the year’s end. It was only right that the principals of the incoming administration should be protected. But it remains the case that Biden and Harris, without basis, undermined confidence in a medical miracle for their own political benefit and then jumped to the front of the considerable line for it. After receiving the vaccine, Biden moved into the White House with a mandate to get the pandemic under control. He announced his moonshot plan for national vaccination: administering 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. This was a dishonest PR ploy. During the week of Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. averaged 983,000 vaccinations a day, meaning the administration was setting itself a benchmark it could already be assured of hitting. Naturally, the public noticed, and almost immediately Biden was forced to increase his goal: He would now be aiming for an average of 1.5 million vaccinations a day at the end of his first 100 days. Already, we’ve reached that higher target, and not because of the Biden administration’s novel efforts. As National Review’s Jim Geraghty has reported, the Biden administration’s vaccination plan includes new federal sites, but no more doses of the vaccine. This presents not an opportunity to expand vaccination efforts — there are already plenty of places where people can be inoculated — but a bureaucratic obstacle that has made things harder on the states, some of which were not even aware that additional doses would not be made available at the new sites. Even worse, yesterday’s Morning Jolt noted that there’s still a substantial gap between the number of vaccines provided by Pfizer and Moderna and the number of vaccines actually being administered: As of this morning, according to the New York Times, Moderna and Pfizer have shipped more than 70 million doses to the states, and somehow the states have gotten only 52.8 million of those shots into peoples’ arms. The Bloomberg chart has a slightly better figure, showing states have administered 54.6 million doses, out of roughly the same total. That leaves anywhere from 15.4 to 17.2 million doses either in transit or sitting on shelves somewhere. The country is vaccinating about 1.67 million people per day according to the Times data, 1.69 million per day on the Bloomberg chart. Not great. The Biden administration has been similarly lackadaisical in its approach to school reopenings. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced last week that its goal was to have 51 percent of schools open “at least one day a week.” This target suffers from the same problem as the vaccination target: It’s already been met, and exceeded. Around 64 percent of school districts were already offering some kind of in-person instruction when Psaki spoke. The objective, given the enormous costs of virtual instruction on students, should be to open up the remaining 36 percent and turn partial reopenings back into full-time ones. To some extent, Biden walked Psaki’s stunningly slothful goal back during a CNN town-hall event on Tuesday, saying “I think many of them [will be open] five days a week. The goal will be five days a week,” and calling Psaki’s statement a “mistake.” Questions remain, though: If it was only a mistake, why did it take a week for it to be corrected? And why is the correction so vague as to leave room for fudging? How many, exactly, constitutes “many” to the Biden administration? Biden’s expectations game is a symptom of a greater problem: He never had the plan for handling the pandemic that he said he did. His campaign-season contention that he did was always a smoke-and-mirrors act that had more to do with tone and messaging than it did policy. To cover up the absence of tangible changes that it’s brought to the table, the new administration has tried to flood the zone with already achieved objectives and then tout their achievement as accomplishments. Dishonesty has many forms, and the Biden administration has proven itself no more forthright than its predecessors, even if its deceptions are sometimes more artful.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.