Activist investor Blackwells Capital pushes Peloton to fire CEO

A Peloton logo is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC wants exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc. to fire its chief executive and consider selling itself to a fitness or technology company, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The pandemic turned Peloton which offers stationary bikes and treadmills with livestreamed workouts from popular instructors into one of the market's hottest stocks, but the company's stock price has plummeted 84% in the last year.

Peloton is now valued at roughly $8 billion down from $50 billion at the peak of its popularity roughly a year ago.

Blackwells is blaming John Foley, Peloton's co-founder and chief executive, for strategic missteps including manufacturing strategies that have contributed to the sharp drop in the stock price and now wants the board to replace him, the sources said.

The investment firm, run by Jason Aintabi, is urging Peloton to sell itself to a company like Disney, Apple, Sony or Nike, one of the sources said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Blackwell's campaign against Peloton.

A representative for Blackwells declined to comment and Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peloton's fortunes have been fading for some time as its customers began shifting away from its classes when gyms reopened and other companies offered rival products.

But the trouble mounted very recently. Last week its stock price tumbled 24%, wiping away $2.5 billion in value, after CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/3FVT27l that Peloton was temporarily halting the production of its bikes and treadmills amid lower demand.

Foley wrote to his employees that "layoffs would be the last lever (the company) would ever hope to pull but that it is evaluating the structure and size of the team and that it was "considering all options as part of our efforts to make our business more flexible."

The company is scheduled to release earnings on February 8 and Foley said more details would be announced then.

Blackwells has successfully pushed for change at companies including Colony Capital and posted very strong returns during the early part of the pandemic when many activists were nursing losses.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European road peloton rolls back into action as Alberto Contador’s team wins in Spain

    Eolo-Kometa rider Lonardi kickstarts the season with victory at Classica Comunitat Valenciana while the Santos Festival of Cycling boots into gear Down Under.

  • Activist Investor Said to Push Peloton to Fire CEO, Seek Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is set to face calls from an activist investor to fire its chief executive officer and pursue a sale, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineBlackwells Capital LLC, which has a stake

  • J.T. Burnette reports early to federal prison camp in Alabama in FBI public corruption case

    Wealthy Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette struck out in his legal battle to stay out of prison pending his appeal on extortion and bribery charges.

  • Peloton Says Company “Did Not Agree” to Use of Bike in Pivotal ‘Billions’ Scene

    [This story contains spoilers for Billions season six.] If any publicity is indeed good publicity, as the adage goes, then perhaps Peloton should consider itself extremely fortunate. In response to online discussion surrounding a scene from Billions‘ season six premiere, currently streaming, in which Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile) suffers a non-fatal heart attack after […]

  • Microsoft’s Candy Crush: Madrona’s Hope Cochran, former King CFO, on $68.7B Activision deal

    Why would Microsoft pay $68.7 billion for video-game giant Activision Blizzard? Hope Cochran, managing director at venture capital firm Madrona Venture Group in Seattle, is in a unique position to consider that question. For one, a big focus of her investing is gaming companies. She led Madrona’s investment in Seattle-based Rec Room, for example, and is a member of the VR gaming company’s board. But she also has direct insights into one component of the deal from a past role: Cochran was previou

  • Shares Rise Most in 10 Weeks; Agile Exits JV: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in China Evergrande Group jumped the most in 10 weeks, following its bonds higher, after signs of progress in what will likely be one of China’s largest restructurings. The company faces coupon payment deadlines totaling $352.5 million on Monday.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Ol

  • Activist investor wants Peloton to fire its CEO and explore options to sell the company: report

    Peloton's shares slumped a whopping 24% on Thursday, following a report from CNBC that it was putting the breaks on production.

  • Sycamore Expresses Interest in Kohl's After Starboard-Backed Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Department store retailer Kohl’s Corp. is fielding interest from two suitors at the same time that it’s grappling with multiple activist investors pressuring it to sell.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineThe latest potential takeover offer comes from Syca

  • How much money #MeToo CEOs should get

    In the aftermath of reckless behavior by chief executives, how much (if any) money should they be paid going forward, and should any previous payments be clawed back?

  • Bitcoin falls again, last down 4%

    Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now about half its $69,000 peak in November. The currency has had wild price swings and has been hit as risk appetite has fallen on inflation fears and anticipation of a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. In a research note on Friday, Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA, said bitcoin was falling as "crypto traders de-risk portfolios following the bloodbath in stocks" and in advance of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

  • Hong Kong's Sandbox VR was nearly killed by Covid, but it now has global ambitions amid surging demand

    Hong Kong-Based virtual reality start-up Sandbox VR plans to expand to 40 locations around the globe, more than tripling the 12 shops it already has, in a rebound after Covid-19 pushed it into bankruptcy, company founder and CEO Steve Zhao said in an interview with the South China Morning Post. The expansion is a dramatic turnaround from 17 months ago, when the start-up was forced to shut down its VR arcades during the pandemic, said Zhao, who created the firm on the 16th floor of a back-alley b

  • Hedge Fund Winners and Losers Turn Extreme in Wild Asian Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the wildest runs for Asian markets in recent memory helped drive the gap between the region’s hedge fund winners and losers to new extremes.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineWhile Franchise Capital Management Ltd., Sylebra Capital Ltd. and Brillia

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Income investors certainly don't want to buy stocks with dividends that are likely to be slashed. Instead, income investors prefer dividend stocks with solid business models that are built for the long term. Here are three such dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

    Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week. According to research by Upwork, more than 50% of the U.S. population could participate in freelancing by 2027, making it a permanent staple in the economy instead of a pandemic fluke.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Conduit Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineThe branch is the sole renminbi clearing