Activist investor Politan Capital nominates candidates to Azenta's board

(Reuters) -Activist investor Politan Capital Management had nominated candidates to Azenta's board last month and was working with the biotechnology company to address certain issues, a company filing disclosed on Wednesday.

Politan, run by veteran fund manager Quentin Koffey, said in September that it had increased its ownership in Azenta to 7.5%.

The hedge fund nominated two director candidates, including Koffey, on Oct. 30. The deadline to nominate board candidates is Nov. 2.

The two sides have signed a non-disclosure agreement and Politan is currently in talks with Azenta's board over its business, strategies and corporate governance, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Pratik Jain; Editing by Anil D'Silva)