Activist Nzinga Bayano Amani files federal lawsuit asserting Knoxville police conspiracy

Knoxville activist Nzinga Bayano Amani says in a new federal lawsuit that a Knoxville Police Department officer waited to arrange the arrest of the police reform advocate until it could become a public spectacle to “maximize the chilling and humiliating effect.”

The lawsuit names two KPD officers, Lt. Jeff Pappas and Christopher Starr, and three Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ronald Chaperon Jr., Joseph Coffey and David Cunningham, as well as the city and county. The suit asserts all parties involved were part of an unlawful conspiracy to violate Amani's rights.

Amani, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested in January 2022 at the city’s first community listening session billed as an opportunity for residents to offer input on the hiring of a new police chief. Mayor Indya Kincannon's office had asked police to stay away from the forum to build goodwill with participants.

Amani's arrest was based on an 8-month-old arrest warrant on a charge of obstructing a highway, which stemmed from protests following the police shooting death of Anthony Thompson Jr., the Austin-East Magnet High School student. Amani has maintained they didn’t know about the warrant.

Knox County Sheriff's deputies arrested activist and former Knoxville City Council candidate Nzinga Bayano Amani on Jan. 7, 2022, at the City-County building outside a public meeting about policing in the city.

The sheriff's office has not explained why it was necessary to arrest Amani at the listening session for a new police chief, and Knoxville police say they did not ask sheriff's deputies to act. Amani was running for city council at the time and was constantly in public and their address was known to police, they argue.

Chaperon, the Knox County deputy, wrote in the arrest report he "was advised" Amani was at the City-County Building to attend the city's public session. He also said KPD asked the Sheriff's Office to wait until the meeting was over to arrest Amani.

Days after the arrest, Sheriff Tom Spangler said it was a KPD lieutenant who set the arrest in motion by alerting a deputy about Amani’s warrants and that Amani would be at the meeting.

Amani is asserting the following:

First Amendment violations for an unlawful arrest for engaging in protected speech

First Amendment violations for arresting Amani in order to chill their “future speech and conduct”

Fourth Amendment violation for unlawful arrest and without probable cause

Fourth Amendment violations for excessive and unreasonable force by sheriff’s deputies during the arrest

Unlawful conspiracy to violate Amani's rights

A city spokesperson told Knox News the city had no comment on the lawsuit because it is pending litigation. A county spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

How we got here

City leaders were beginning the search for a new police chief after Eve Thomas announced her retirement amid multiple scandals, including the fallout from a Knox News report that found the department tolerated endemic racism in its ranks. The first step in the hiring process was a series of listening sessions at which residents could share what they hoped to see in a new police chief.

In an effort to have community members feel comfortable, city leaders cleared the spaces of police officers. It was intended as a trust building exercise.

Amani’s arrest happened at the first of these listening sessions as they were leaving the session but still inside the City-County Building. The lawsuit's description of the incident is consistent with how Amani described the arrest to Knox News shortly after it occurred.

When Amani asked why they were being arrested and declined to walk with deputies after they were handcuffed while lying on the floor, deputies lifted and carried Amani facedown to a holding room in the City-County Building.

Community activist Nzinga Bayano Amani says changing their name from David Hayes reflects a rejection of oppression and conformity to a rigid societal framework.

Amani says they were carried by their sweater in such a way that it restricted their breathing, causing them to lose consciousness on the way to the holding room.

Once there, Chaperon aggressively applied continuous physical pressure, pinning Amani to the wall where they were being held, according to the lawsuit.

Chaperon then began shoving Amani’s head against the walls and used his hands to press on Amani’s face and neck, which caused Amani to cough because he was choking, the suit says.

While they were coughing, Chaperon accused Amani of spitting at him and punched Amani in the face at least three times with a closed fist, the lawsuit says.

Deputies than put a spit hood over Amani in such a way that made breathing difficult, the lawsuit says.

Neither deputies nor the space were equipped with video cameras. Amani's face was visibly bruised in photos and video taken by Knox News after the encounter.

At a preliminary hearing held in May 2022, KPD officer Christopher Starr testified that he recognized Amani from prior encounters and planned to issue an arrest warrant on a charge of obstructing a highway after Amani participated in a police reform demonstration in April 2021.

However, after the warrant was issued, Capt. Don Jones gave an order to not serve the warrant.

"I didn't serve that warrant and the reason I didn't was because it was made known to me not to serve that warrant," Starr told the court.

"I don't want to get anyone in trouble, sir."

When asked why he didn't issue a citation when he said Amani was blocking his squad car in April 2021, Starr said he didn't want to escalate the situation and made the decision to issue the arrest warrant after returning to KPD headquarters.

"I didn't want this to escalate into something that I didn't feel it should be escalated to," Starr said.

Knox County sheriff's officer Ronald Chaperone testifies during a preliminary hearing May 4 about Amani's arrest at the City-County Building in January 2022 on a warrant related to a police reform demonstration in April 2021.

The original obstructing a highway charge and the assault on a first responder charge, which stemmed from his arrest at the City-County Building, are still pending. The inciting a riot charge, which was included with the assault charge, has been dismissed.

Knox County sheriff's officer Ronald Chaperon testified that deputies arrested Amani at the City-County Buildling in January 2022 after he was told there was a warrant for David Hayes, the name Amani used to be known by, and that Amani was in the small assembly room.

"I was notified by our court services office, but I don't recall what officer called me," Chaperon testified. "I was told it was verified through our office that it was a valid warrant."

When Chaperon arrived at the entrance to the City-County Building, he testified he was told by KPD to wait until Amani exited the meeting, and not to interrupt.

"There was a KPD officer at the main gate who I did not speak to," Chaperon said, "but I was told by my fellow officers not to go into the meeting and make the arrest, and to wait until he left the meeting."

Chaperon has been at the center of allegations of excessive force before. He was suspended in April 2014 for his role in the arrest of a University of Tennessee at Knoxville student at a Fort Sanders drinking party. One deputy was photographed choking the student while Chaperon and another deputy were adjusting his handcuffs and did not intervene. In 2016, Knox County paid $100,000 to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the student over the incident.

