The Activist Path to Battle With Kohl’s

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Evan Clark
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The battle for Kohl’s Corp. has been brewing behind the scenes for months — stirring up technical questions about a change in control and bringing apparel veteran Peter Boneparth, a director at the retailer, into the fray.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing by the activists — Macellum Advisors, Ancora Holdings Inc., Legion Partners Asset Management and 4010 Capital — detailed the investors’ approach.

More from WWD

Macellum appears to have been first on the scene, holding regular calls with the company starting in 2015, discussing quarterly results, operations and strategy. Then last year, 4010, Legion and Ancora all started speaking to the company as well. Interests converged and the four investors gelled into a group in October, entering into an agreement to “work together to enhance shareholder value, including to nominate directors to the board and solicit proxies for their election.”

By Dec. 11, representatives of Legion and 4010 had a virtual meeting with Kohl’s chief executive officer Michelle Gass and indicated they wanted to speak with the board.

The investors aired their worries to the board in a Dec. 23 letter, leading to a virtual sitdown on Jan. 6 with Boneparth, chair of the board’s governance and nominating committee, and Stephanie Streeter, who is chair of the audit committee and former CEO of of glass tableware producer Libbey Inc.

During the meeting, the investors voiced “their concern with the company’s declining returns on invested capital, stagnant sales and the lowest operating margin in a decade.”

The next week, the activists privately nominated Marjorie L. Bowen, James T. Corcoran, David A. Duplantis, Jonathan Duskin, Margaret L. Jenkins, Jeffrey A. Kantor, Thomas A. Kingsbury, Margenett Moore-Roberts and Cynthia S. Murray for election to the board — what would be an effective takeover of the board if shareholders voted them in.

That led to a confidentiality agreement between the two sides and a Feb. 5 meeting with Boneparth, Gass and others.

When it came time for the final wheeling and dealing, it was Boneparth who had a call with Duskin, CEO of Macellum.

Boneparth offered up two seats on the board and Duskin reiterated that “two seats wasn’t enough change” and Boneparth “indicated he would let shareholders weigh in.”

Boneparth is not one to back down from a fight. As CEO of Jones Apparel Group, he famously feuded with Ralph Lauren Corp. over a licensed business, launching a kind of war in the better sportswear business between the two companies.

The back and forth might lead to a call for change, but specifically not a change in control.

On Valentine’s Day, Macellum noted that if they did indeed win a majority of the company’s board seats, it could trigger payments tied to change-in-control provisions.

The investor group asked that the company deem the insurgent nominees as “continuing directors” to avoid a change in control “to maintain a level playing field, and to allow shareholders to make their voting decisions based solely on the merits.”

The company is reviewing the request. It is a set of circumstances that has cropped up in other activist campaigns, including Macellum’s push at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Count that as just one front in a multipronged battle that, if not settled or dropped, will lead to a showdown at the Kohl’s annual meeting this spring and potentially big changes at the company.

While many broadline retailers were struggling even before the pandemic, the activists argue Kohl’s could have done better.

“The investor group estimates that from 2015 to 2019, key competitors of the company (including Kmart/Sears, Bon-Ton, Macy’s, J.C. Penney and Dillard’s) lost more than $12 billion in sales that could have accrued to Kohl’s,” the activists said in the filing. “Yet, over that same period, Kohl’s lost nearly $300 million in sales. The company’s inability to gain market share despite spending approximately $1 billion a year on marketing and hundreds of millions of dollars on e-commerce fulfillment capabilities is troubling.”

Gass, in a message to employees that was separately filed with the SEC, said the company was moving forward with “great confidence in our current performance and the plans we have in place for the next chapter of Kohl’s.”

“We value the opinions of all shareholders and maintain an ongoing dialogue to hear their views and to make sure they understand our long-term strategy and continued commitment to create shareholder value,” Gass said. “Please know that it is relatively common for certain investors to take a position like this with public companies.”

Recommended Stories

  • BofA Raises Kohl's Target As Activist Investor Group Seeks Board Control

    Shareholders of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stock are poised to benefit from the tug-of-war between the company’s board and an activist investor group, according to BofA Securities. The Kohl's Analyst: Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Buy rating for Kohl's while raising the price target from $60 to $70. The Kohl's Thesis: Given the “push for better performance,” there seems to be limited downside to the company’s stock, Hutchinson said in the note. Related Link: Activist Investors Seek To Pack Kohl's Board Of Directors “Kohl’s turnaround potential is supported by cost reductions and the addition of Sephora, and its superior balance sheet, off-mall fleet and value proposition position it better than peers,” she wrote. The analyst noted that an investor group, which has a 9.5% stake in Kohl’s, has nominated nine independent candidates for election to the board, due to poor strategy and execution. “We do see opportunities for better execution around sales strategies, further SG&A reductions and faster shareholder returns. In addition, adding new expertise to the Board could help with the recovery,” Hutchinson said. KSS Price Action: After rising about 9% in Monday's session, shares of Kohl’s had declined by 1% to $55.55 at the time of publication Tuesday. (Photo: Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube via Wikimedia Commons) Latest Ratings for KSS DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight Feb 2021BairdMaintainsOutperform Feb 2021Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for KSS View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This iQIYI Analyst Is Turning Bullish On Chinese Streaming StockCredit Suisse Downgrades SunPower On Valuation, Disappointing Q1 Revenue© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • Indian pharma firms go local seeking to end reliance on China

    Indian drug companies are looking to local makers of so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or trying to make them in-house in a bid to end their reliance on China as ties between the two countries soured after a deadly border clash last June. Though India is known as the pharmacy of the world for its massive production capacities of both generic drugs and vaccines, China accounted for half of its API needs in 2019 from nearly nothing three decades ago, industry data shows. Executives at India's Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical and ‎Biocon said on Tuesday they were aggressively working on reducing the dependence on the richer rival for raw materials.

  • Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said. The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, was the subject of a discussion between Biden and a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers at the White House on Wednesday. Administration officials said Biden's executive order, to be signed at 4:15 p.m. EST, will launch a 100-day review of supply chains for four critical products: semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and pharmaceuticals.

  • Chinese official calls for 'joint efforts' in China-US trade

    China’s commerce minister appealed to Washington for “joint efforts” to revive trade but gave no indication Wednesday when tariff war talks might resume or whether Beijing might offer concessions. “Cooperation is the only correct choice,” Wang Wentao said at a news conference. President Joe Biden has yet to announce a strategy for dealing with Beijing but is widely expected to renew pressure on trade and technology complaints that prompted his predecessor, Donald Trump, to raise taxes on Chinese imports.

  • WeWork co-founder Neumann nears settlement with SoftBank - source

    The settlement would put to rest a prolonged legal battle between Neumann and Softbank, which dates back to 2019 when WeWork's IPO plans fell apart. SoftBank had agreed in October 2019 to purchase around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well current and former WeWork employees.

  • Oil rises after data shows slump in U.S. output amid Texas freeze

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday to fresh 13-month highs after U.S. government data showed a drop in crude output after a deep freeze disrupted production last week. U.S. crude oil production dropped last week by more than 10%, or 1 million barrels per day, during the rare winter storm in Texas, equaling the largest weekly fall ever, the Energy Information Administration said.

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they would preserve with their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options".

  • How Tesla and Elon Musk can fight the new EV rivals

    Tesla has a slew of rivals coming for its crown, but it can hold on to its enormous market lead if it can focus on its vehicles and continue its global expansion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies to reach record high as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • In Trump Farm Bailout, Top 1% Reaped Nearly One-Fourth of Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s farm bailouts steered an expanding share of subsidy payments to the nation’s biggest farms, according to an analysis by an environmental advocacy group that highlights issues of equity as the Biden administration designs potential new climate-related financial incentives for farmers.Just 1% of farm aid recipients collected 23% of subsidy payments in 2019, up from 17% in 2016, as former President Donald Trump’s trade bailout swelled payments to farmers. Their portion crept up to 24% in the first half of 2020, the most recent period covered in the data, as farm aid hit a record level with coronavirus relief payments, according to the Environmental Working Group analysis.That is the largest share of federal farm subsidies going to the top 1% -- the 7,873 subsidy recipients who got the highest payments -- since 2007, according to the analysis. The average payment for that group was $497,907.The findings follow criticism from Democrats that Trump’s farm bailouts were skewed toward large farms and academic studies concluding the trade aid payments were greater than farmers’ actual losses from Trump’s tariff conflict with China. A General Accountability Office report issued in September found the top 25 recipients of trade aid in 2019 received an average of $1.5 million per farm.“This certainly adds to the questions about the way that program was designed,” said Jonathan Coppess, a University of Illinois professor who ran the federal agency that administers farm subsidies during the Obama administration and wasn’t involved in the advocacy group’s analysis. “Why all of a sudden did you see this big a shift?”American farmers in 2020 had their most profitable year since 2013, largely because of federal aid, which accounted for 38% of their net income, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported earlier this month. Crop prices also rose late in the year as China stepped up agricultural imports.“The largest and wealthiest farms should not be getting most of the money, because they have large assets to fall back on in times of trouble,” said Anne Schechinger, a senior analyst with the group. “We’re at a time when so many Americans have lost their jobs, are struggling to put food on the table or keep their businesses open, it makes you wonder why so much money is going to farmers, especially the largest, wealthiest farmers.She said the shift in subsidy payments toward larger farms in 2019 likely was driven by Trump’s adoption of a more generous formula for computing trade losses that year and a decision to double the maximum trade aid benefit per person. Large operators sometimes increase their subsidy payments by including relatives, even ones who live in distant cities, as actively engaged in management of the farm, multiplying the benefits they are allowed.Trump administration officials defended the program against criticism that too much money went to large farms, arguing that they tend to be more productive and so suffer larger losses from trade-related commodity price drops.Carbon Bank?Schechinger said the Environmental Working Group, which advocates re-directing farm subsidies to smaller operators and conservation programs, released the findings in part to focus attention on inequities in aid distribution as the Biden administration considers financial incentives to encourage farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices.Administration officials have floated ideas including a carbon bank to finance payments to farmers who take steps to sequester additional carbon in soil and other measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Schechinger said her organization wants the USDA to avoid advantaging larger operations over smaller ones when it makes proposals. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Tom Vilsack as Biden’s agriculture secretary. Vilsack also held that post during the Obama years.USDA spokesman Matt Herrick said the department under Biden is determined to avoid skewed distribution of farm aid.“Whether it is Covid-19 market disruptions, trade disputes or extreme weather, it’s the department’s responsibility to provide support to as many producers as possible without focusing on one group or geography at the expense of another,” Herrick said in an emailed response to the analysis. “We must create a more level playing field for small and medium producers and a more balanced, equitable economy for everyone working in food and agriculture.”The Environmental Working Group regularly obtains data on federal farm subsidy payments through the Freedom of Information Act. Its analysis covered total farm subsidy payments, which includes both one-time programs under Trump and continuing farm programs authorized by Congress.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jetmakers to lose orders in Norwegian restructuring: sources

    The Irish High Court this week is hearing arguments concerning the repudiation of some of Norwegian’s liabilities including aircraft leases. Airbus declined to comment. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

  • Exclusive: AstraZeneca to miss second-quarter EU vaccine supply target by half - EU official

    AstraZeneca Plc has told the European Union it expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply in the second quarter, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. Contacted by Reuters, AstraZeneca did not deny what the official said, but a statement late in the day said the company was striving to increase productivity to deliver the promised 180 million doses. The expected shortfall, which has not previously been reported, follows a big reduction in supplies in the first quarter and could hit the EU's ability to meet its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by summer.

  • India’s Largest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payments Network

    Liink, JPMorgan’s blockchain banking network, is based on a fork of Ethereum.

  • Bitcoin Gains as Bulls’ Buying Helps Soothe Nervous Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rebounded from its sharp selloff of the past few days as additional purchases by MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. helped to ease concern investors were starting to exit the famously volatile cryptocurrency.The digital token rose as much as 7% Wednesday, finding support near the $50,000 level. It traded around $49,400 as of 2:29 p.m. in New York. Prices plummeted about 13% on Tuesday in the worst retreat in a year.Square said it had purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents. MicroStrategy said it paid an average $52,765 for nearly 20,000 tokens last week after issuing $1.05 billion in convertible bonds.Coinbase Inc., the largest U.S. digital-asset exchange, said it was impact by outage at the Federal Reserve’s system for interbank payments Wednesday afternoon.Overall investor sentiment has also been boosted by comments Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who signaled the central bank is nowhere close to unwinding its easy policy. Cryptocurrencies have been buoyed by a tide of monetary and fiscal stimulus to fight the impact of the pandemic.“The rebound was helped along by a concurrent recovery in stocks as the Fed chair reassured the market of the central bank’s ongoing commitment to pursue ultra-accommodative monetary policy,” said Joel Kruger, cryptocurrency strategist at LMAX Digital.The cryptocurrency rally is at the center of one of the hottest debates in financial markets. Believers see an emerging asset class being embraced by long-term investors, not just speculators. Critics fear Bitcoin is in a bubble that will inevitably burst. What the two sides seem to agree on is that the world’s largest digital asset’s famed volatility is likely to continue.“Bitcoin continues to see massive realized volatility,” said Gary Pike, head of trading at London-based B2C2. “We expect continued volatility going forward whether from forced liquidations to the downside or more capital flowing into the space causing further upward momentum.”Globally, regulators are keeping a close watch. The Bank of Portugal on Wednesday reiterated previous advisories to consumers about virtual assets like Bitcoin due to their recent volatility. That follows a warning from Sweden’s financial watchdog about selling exchange-traded crypto-tracking products to average consumers. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration also signaled concerns with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling Bitcoin an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions” earlier this week.Still, cryptocurrencies continue to gain support from financial heavyweights. Cathie Wood, the head of Ark Investment, said in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday that she’s “very positive on Bitcoin, very happy to see a healthy correction here.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – .7395 Next Upside Target; Close Below .7344 Forms Reversal Top

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is being controlled by .7344.

  • The Reason Commodities Keep Rising? They’re a Home to Yield

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets are booming. Oil is up about 30% this year, copper just hit a nine-year high and grains markets are experiencing shortages.But there’s a subtler factor helping propel the value of the world’s raw materials ever higher: yield.At a time when interest rates are feeble and bond yields remain historically depressed, rolling positions along the commodities futures curve offers passive investors tempting returns. It’s a proposition that has gotten some of the biggest research departments on Wall Street, from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Citigroup Inc. talking up commodities returns this year.The logic is simple. When markets are tight, nearby futures contracts are more expensive than later ones. That means investors can buy contracts today, and when they have to roll them to later months, they get the same exposure at a cheaper price. Profiting from these gaps captures what investors call roll yield -- it’s a trade that draws speculative money into commodities, driving further price gains.Over 12 months that process -- known as positive carry -- currently returns 9% in oil and about 3% in copper, offering a healthy return even before any further price increases. With yields from many of the more conventional asset classes depressed, it’s one of the reasons why money has been flowing into the commodity space.“If you’re in a positive carry market, it’s really a good thing,” said Greg Sharenow, a portfolio manager focused on energy and commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co. “It could be a really significant driver of returns and a really important component of how an investor performs in the next year.”Supercharged Commodity Boom: Definitely. Supercycle? Not ExactlyThe fundamental reasons behind the rally in commodities markets vary. In oil and copper markets, there’s an expectation that demand will begin to eclipse supply amid the roll-out of vaccines and loosening of movement restrictions, coupled with economic stimulus measures.Other markets are seeing more particular factors. Sugar, for example, is benefiting from port delays and a shortage of containers to ship the sweetener, as well as smaller crops in some regions.In the broadest terms, though, one thread links the multibillion dollar markets for raw materials: the desire of investors to profit from a rebound in the global economy and inflation.“Part of what you’re seeing pushing these markets higher right now is that hedging demand to deal with inflation,” Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The demand to hedge that risk through commodities is quite high.”And that’s where the tantalizing yields come into play. In a basket of 20 commodities, net-bullish positions have risen 16% this year alone. They’re up more than sixfold since the middle of last year.It’s not without risk though. A sharp pullback in prices can outweigh the gains from positive carry, if markets move in the wrong direction.There may be more inflows to come. Citigroup Inc. says surging demand will see copper prices hit $10,000 a metric ton in the coming months. Last week, Deere & Co. boosted its profit outlook, with the tractor giant seeing the early days of a demand pick-up in the farming economy. Over the last 10 years, when oil yielded this much, prices were at least $10 higher, and sometimes nearer $100 a barrel.It’s how the cycle continues. As prices rise, so-called backwardation -- in which nearer-term contracts are costlier than those for later dates -- is steadily amplified. That in turn helps attract new investment, and means prices keep on rising.“I suspect backwardation can go higher,” Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at Trafigura Group said in a Bloomberg TV interview, referring to the crude oil markets. “We are very bullish what the market looks like going forward and that means backwardation is here for the foreseeable future.”(Updates with more detail on carry trades in fourth, fifth and 12th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finally Admits Gravity Exists

    The British pound reached towards the 1.42 level during the trading session on Wednesday but then fell rather hard as yields in the United States spike.

  • U.S. Treasury No. 2 nominee Adeyemo urges get-tough attitude on China

    Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee as deputy Treasury secretary, on Tuesday said Washington should work with allies to hold China accountable to international rules to ensure a level playing field for companies in the United States and elsewhere. "China is our top strategic competitor," Adeyemo told a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.