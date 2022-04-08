As activist pleads not guilty in Craig Greenberg shooting, lawyers cry foul over campaign ad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Quintez Brown made his first appearance Friday in federal court to answer charges of shooting at Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, one of Brown's lawyers accused the Greenberg campaign of "politicizing" the case.

In a packed courtroom amid heavy security, defense attorney Rob Eggert entered a plea of not guilty on Brown's behalf to a federal indictment that accused him of violating a protected federal right by interfering with Greenberg's campaign by trying to kill the candidate.

A second count accuses Brown of discharging a firearm to intimidate Greenberg, who is identified in the indictment only as "C.G.," in keeping with government policy not to identify crime victims.

Brown spoke only when Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay asked him if he understood the charges and the penalties — up to life in prison on both counts.

"Yes, your honor," said Brown, an activist and former intern for The Courier Journal.

Lindsay ordered Brown detained pending a detention hearing set for 1 p.m. April 15.

Afterward, defense attorney Patrick Renn ripped into the Greenberg campaign for airing an ad Wednesday featuring video of the Feb. 14 shooting and lamenting Louisville's "violent crime crisis."

Titled "Valentine's Day," the minute-long ad features Greenberg's wife, Rachel, who recalls the moments she found out about the shooting and thinking, "Did I kiss him goodbye?"

The ad features 911 audio and photos from the scene that have not been released by police, including bullet holes in a wall in Greenberg's office and Greenberg standing by LMPD officers as wears a green sweater with a hole torn in it by a bullet.

No one was injured in the shooting.

"We are lucky that we made it, and that everybody in that room is safe and can move forward together," Rachel Greenberg says, as photos and clips of the couple and their two children are shown during the ad. "Many people that are struck by violence don't have that luxury. Craig understands that, and as mayor, Craig is ready to take action."

Renn accused Greenberg and his campaign of "making a political issue" out of Brown's case with the ad.

Moreover, Renn said he believes the campaign "probably was tipped off to the timing" of Brown's arrest Wednesday "because the commercial started … the same day as the arrest here."

Greenberg's campaign could not be immediately reached for comment.

Eggert said Thursday the federal indictment returned this week was both racially and politically motivated, citing U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's public complaints that Brown was released to home incarceration on a bond posted by a non-profit affiliated with Black Lives Matter.

Attorney Patrick Renn walks out after Quintez Brown was arraigned in Federal Court in the attempted shooting of Craig Geenberg.April 8, 2022

At the request of Brown's lawyers, Lindsay also ordered prosecutors to produce any exculpatory evidence that shows Brown was suffering from mental or emotional illness.

Brown's lawyers said they will argue he should not be detained pending trial on the grounds is afflicted with both.

Brown, 22, was seized by federal agents Wednesday at his grandmother's home, where he was on home arrest, and taken to a regional jail in Leitchfield, Kentucky.

His lawyers say the federal government had no jurisdiction to do that because Brown had been released on home incarceration by state court judges, in part because of his apparent illness.

Brown's mother, father and grandmother were in the courtroom Friday and declined to speak with reporters outside after leaving the hearing.

Chanelle Helm, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Louisville, talked after Quintez Brown was arraigned in Federal Court in the attempted shooting of Craig Geenberg.April 8, 2022

A couple dozen of Brown's supporters — including two wearing Black Lives Matter sweatshirts — also crowded into Lindsay's courtroom.

Renn said they were invited to show the court the community — not just Brown's family — cares about the case.

Brown was charged, then indicted in Jefferson Circuit Court, with attempted murder and wanton endangerment for reportedly opening fire on Greenberg and his campaign staff. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Black Lives Matter Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm was among those flanking Renn outside the courthouse after Friday's hearing.

"I think we’re really understanding how this system is designed to work," Helm said. "We’ve seen the intrusion of federal elected officials in this situation particularly. We’ve seen local officials amplify some very demeaning words against Quintez, and I think it’s all playing a part into what happened this week."

Helm joined Renn in criticizing the Greenberg campaign's television ad.

"I thought it’s just the same profiteering off of Black bodies in the city continually and overly and again by these same political figures, and I just don’t know when it’s getting ready to end, but we’re trying our best to make sure we can make a difference."

Billy Kobin contributed reporting. Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

