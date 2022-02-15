Activist Quintez Brown named in attempted shooting of Louisville mayor candidate Greenberg

A Louisville activist has been identified as a suspect in Monday's attempted shooting of mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

Quintez Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after Greenberg was shot at in his campaign headquarters Monday morning in Butchertown, LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said late Monday.

Brown, a civil rights activist, is a former intern and editorial columnist for The Courier Journal.

A police report says a man later identified as Brown entered the building and fire a 9mm Glock handgun at Greenberg before fleeing the building.

Greenberg was not injured, but one of the bullets struck his clothing, Chief Erika Shields said earlier Monday. Police evacuated Greenberg, a Democrat, and his staff from the building and eventually took a person into custody, she said.

Officers found a man matching the suspect description less than a half-mile from the campaign headquarters about 10 minutes later, carrying a loaded 9mm magazine in his pants pocket, according to the arrest report.

He also had a drawstring bag with a handgun, handgun case and additional magazines, the report said.

Surveillance video from the building showed the suspect wearing clothes matching Brown's and carrying a matching bag, the report said.

Brown had been a University of Louisville student and an opinion editor for the Cardinal, the student newspaper. He was involved in the racial justice protests of 2020.

He disappeared last summer but was found safe July 1 after being missing about two weeks.

Quintez Brown on Broadway and Roy Wilkins Avenue on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

In a statement after he was found, his family said: "We are asking for privacy and would appreciate everyone's patience and support while we tend to the most immediate need, which is Quintez's physical, mental and spiritual needs.”

Brown was an MLK Scholar at U of L and is the founder of From Fields to Arena, a group committed to providing political education and violence prevention training to youths engaged in hip-hop and athletics.

After he went missing, family and friends formed several search parties, distributed flyers and met at locations around the city to look for him.

He recently announced he would run for Metro Council in District 5.

Quintez Brown, 21, is running to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council.



“Frederick Douglass said that the youth should fight to be leaders today, because the men who run this country are sick.” - Kwame Ture pic.twitter.com/tUCjXXG2hS — Quintez Brown - District 5 (@tez4liberation) December 15, 2021

In his Twitter profile, he said: “We have one scientific and correct solution, Pan-Africanism: the total liberation and unification of Africa under scientific socialism.”

In a separate Jan. 10 post, Brown wrote what he called a “Revolutionary Love Letter” saying, “I am writing this to remind you how great you are. During our short stay on this glorious planet we all have been collectively dehumanized and reduced to political talking points — Black, white, liberal, conservative, Christian, criminal, boss, worker, activist, etc.

“We have been educated to use our minds narrowly and forced to identify ourselves with roles that trap us in a collective perpetual state of anxiety,” he said. “We have forgotten how harmonious this thing called life is and have fallen victim to a vicious circle of pain and suffering. Many of our friends are suffering from a deep feeling of alienation.”

