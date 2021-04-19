Activist Thunberg's foundation to donate 100,000 euros for COVID-19 vaccine

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday her foundation will donate 100,000 euros ($120,290) to support more equitable global COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

"About 1 in 4 people in high-income countries have received a COVID-19 vaccine, compared with just 1 in more than 500 in low-income countries," she tweeted https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg/status/1384159104235577349.

Thunberg had earlier https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/activist-greta-thunberg-skip-un-climate-conference-scotland-2021-04-09 hit out at nations she said were unwilling to share vaccines with those that have little access to the drugs.

She has also said she does not plan to go to the United Nations climate conference due to be held in Scotland in November over concerns that inequality of access to COVID-19 vaccines will leave many countries unable to attend.

"I urge the global community to follow Greta's example and do what they can," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8313 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)