Activist Tong Ying-kit found guilty of terrorism in first Hong Kong security law trial

Tong Ying-kit, the first person to be charged and tried under Hong Kong's national security law was found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession by three judges Tuesday, per Bloomberg. The 24-year-old had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Why it matters: The law passed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party last year carries the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. In a departure from the Asian financial hub's common law traditions, Tong was denied a jury trial.

Instead, security law judges are selected by Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam.

Details: The charges stem from allegations that he drove his motorcycle into police officers while carrying a protest flag stating "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" on July 1 last year — which prosecutors labeled "secessionist," Reuters notes.

The incident was alleged to have taken place on July 1, 2020 — one day after Beijing imposed the security law on Hong Kong after the former British colony saw months of pro-democracy protests.

