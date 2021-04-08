Activist turned Minnesota lawmaker ‘unapologetic’ about fighting racism in the shadow of Chauvin trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maya Rao, Star Tribune
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A young man stopped newly elected state Rep. John Thompson during a rally for justice for George Floyd recently, saying: "They're not treating you well in some of these hearings."

Thompson chuckled. He had made a name for himself several years ago as a racial justice activist who disrupted legislative hearings to call for change. He didn't expect widespread popularity now that he was on the other side of the table — certainly not, he said, as a Black man still fighting for equality for Minnesota's African Americans.

"I'm going to continue to be unapologetic about racism," Thompson replied.

The St. Paul freshman's fight against systemic racism and police brutality in Minnesota is now unfolding against a backdrop of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the killing of Floyd. Thompson wants to use the legislative system to prevent another death in police custody, figuring that he can make more of a difference in the halls of the Capitol than as a protester who was initially moved to action by the police killing of his friend Philando Castile in 2016.

Large portraits of Castile and Floyd, both Black men, sit behind Thompson's desk in his legislative office. A picture of Jamar Clark, another Black man killed by police in 2015, hangs on the wall. Across the room is an image of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., whom Thompson likes to note was not beloved in his day, either.

Thompson held up bills that he sponsored to end qualified immunity for police officers and mandating that authorities release body camera footage within 48 hours to family members of a person killed by police. He recounted critical messages from the law enforcement community, including one from a former officer asking if he was trying to make their jobs hard when they already had a hard enough time protecting citizens.

"Why do you keep making my job hard?" Thompson said he wanted to reply. "All I want to be is be a Black man in this state."

The centerpiece of his legislative agenda to address systemic racism is the Philando Castile Omnibus Bill, which calls for $457 million in state appropriations toward African American organizations for business training, housing stability, violence prevention, community centers, health services and other areas. It would direct the state to implement a contract procurement program that emphasizes the use of African American owned businesses, not just minority-owned enterprises.

Thompson evoked Floyd's fate as he spoke about the proposal in a House committee hearing in March, noting that Floyd had migrated here from Texas for more economic opportunity and was arrested after a store clerk reported that he used a fake bill. What creates an atmosphere, Thompson asked, "where a brother has to have [a counterfeit] bill in their pockets?"

"Here's an opportunity," he continued, "to not be on the menu but at the table. ... It's been a long, hard road but I'm being the change that I want to see in my community and presenting before this body something that my community desperately needs."

Some of his Republican colleagues voiced skepticism about the proposal.

"I don't see this bill as helpful — I see it as divisive," state Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, said at the hearing. "I'm going to read the definition of racism that the dictionary comes up with: 'prejudice, discrimination or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group.' So we are directing money to people based on the color of their skin ... we are awarding people jobs based on the color of their skin. That means people who don't have that particular skin color outlined in the bill don't qualify."

Drazkowski, who is white, concluded: "This bill is a racist bill."

The panel approved the measure, which still needs approval from a range of other committees in order to pass the full House and has little chance in the GOP-controlled Senate. But the exchange offered a window into the challenges that Thompson faces in winning over broader support for his agenda in a politically divided Legislature where views about race and police accountability can vary widely.

Thompson voiced frustration at how people could object to him seeking funding for a struggling demographic that has historically lacked investment, especially when plenty of others, from Iron Rangers to farmers, seek money for their communities. Yet he faces even more difficulties winning allies after sparking controversy during a protest outside the Hugo, Minn., home of Bob Kroll — then president of the Minneapolis police union — three months after Floyd's death.

Addressing a neighbor who appeared to back law enforcement, Thompson unleashed a profanity laced speech where he mentioned the riots that followed Floyd's death and threatened to burn down Hugo.

The DFL publicly condemned his actions and Thompson apologized; he now says he regrets going to the rally. Amid the fallout, Thompson said he received dozens of death threats and was forced to change his cellphone number. GOP lawmakers also rebuked Thompson, with Drazkowski posting on Facebook, "Meet a Black Lives Matter racist ... He should be in jail by now, awaiting a judge, but he's not."

In the lead-up to his Nov. 3 election victory, Thompson attended several community meetings on rising gun violence and forced himself to listen, without grabbing the mic. He saw this as a natural progression from his street activism. If he wanted to make lasting change, he said, he needed to be at the table where legislative decisions are made.

"This is what the other side of the bullhorn looks like," Thompson repeatedly said while running for office.

The father of four left his job as a machinist for the city's school district after he won election. Months after his January swearing-in, Thompson, 49, still marvels over seeing his name on a plaque listing state lawmakers on the way to his office. Every day he wakes up and says in disbelief, "I'm a damn legislator!"

With his new platform, Thompson has less reason to attend the protests during the Chauvin trial, and noted that he hasn't been to as many "because I can't ingest this [pain of police violence] in my body too much longer."

But Thompson did stop by a rally outside the courthouse the day before opening statements, warmly greeting allies. Among them was anti-police brutality activist Toshira Garraway, who described Thompson as a strong person who "gets bashed a lot for standing up for what he believes. ... His delivery may not be pleasing to a lot of people but it's just a Black man that's hurting and trying to express himself."

Soren Stevenson, the young man who remarked on Thompson's legislative hearings, was blinded in one eye by a rubber bullet fired by Minneapolis police while he was protesting Floyd's death last spring. He's followed Thompson's work with interest.

"He's been getting a lot of flak and disrespect, honestly, from individuals who are refusing to recognize the issues of racism in Minnesota," Stevenson said. "But he's got a thick skin."

Thompson is vowing not to change who he is just because he's in political office now, saying, "If you want me to stop being out here, then stop giving me a reason to be out here."

As passionately as he speaks about making Minnesota a safer and fairer place for Black people, Thompson has been somewhat reluctant to fully tune in to the trial. It's too traumatic. Still, in his office last week he intently watched the testimony of Darnella Frazier, the bystander whose phone video of Floyd under Chauvin's knee went viral.

When she stopped speaking, Thompson said he nearly cried. He added that he already was preparing himself for the possibility of the jury acquitting Chauvin. Thompson pointed out the photo on his wall that showed him, Castile's mother, Valerie, and others outside the Ramsey County courthouse after a jury decided in 2017 that policeman Jeronimo Yanez was not guilty of murder for shooting Castile during a traffic stop.

"I've been here before," Thompson said.

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.

Maya Rao • 612-673-4210

Recommended Stories

  • Paula Deen Joins MasterChef as One of Season 11's Culinary Legends

    MasterChef is getting a healthy serving of Southern hospitality this summer, y’all. (Along with a whole bunch of butter, we’re assuming.) Paula Deen is joining the upcoming Season 11 of Fox’s cooking competition, debuting Wednesday, June 2 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. The special season, dubbed MasterChef: Legends, welcomes a host of culinary all-stars to […]

  • A Novel Effort to See How Poverty Affects Young Brains

    New monthly payments in the pandemic relief package have the potential to lift millions of American children out of poverty. Some scientists believe the payments could change children’s lives even more fundamentally — via their brains. It is well established that growing up in poverty correlates with disparities in educational achievement, health and employment. But an emerging branch of neuroscience asks how poverty affects the developing brain. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Over the past 15 years, dozens of studies have found that children raised in meager circumstances have subtle brain differences compared with children from families of higher means. On average, the surface area of the brain’s outer layer of cells is smaller, especially in areas relating to language and impulse control, as is the volume of a structure called the hippocampus, which is responsible for learning and memory. These differences do not reflect inherited or inborn traits, research suggests, but rather the circumstances in which the children grew up. Researchers have speculated that specific aspects of poverty — subpar nutrition, elevated stress levels, low-quality education — might influence brain and cognitive development. But almost all the work to date is correlational. And although those factors may be at play to various degrees for different families, poverty is their common root. A continuing study called Baby’s First Years, started in 2018, aims to determine whether reducing poverty can itself promote healthy brain development. “None of us thinks income is the only answer,” said Dr. Kimberly Noble, a neuroscientist and pediatrician at Columbia University who is co-leading the work. “But with Baby’s First Years, we are moving past correlation to test whether reducing poverty directly causes changes in children’s cognitive, emotional and brain development.” Noble and her collaborators are examining the effects of giving poor families cash payments in amounts that wound up being comparable to those the Biden administration will distribute as part of an expanded child tax credit. The researchers randomly assigned 1,000 mothers with newborns living in poverty in New York City, New Orleans, the Twin Cities metro region and Omaha, Nebraska, to receive a debit card every month holding either $20 or $333 that the families could use as they wished. (The Biden plan will provide $300 monthly per child up to age 6, and $250 for children 6-17.) The study tracks cognitive development and brain activity in children over several years using a noninvasive tool called mobile EEG, which measures brain wave patterns using a wearable cap of 20 electrodes. The study also tracks the mothers’ financial and employment status, maternal health measures such as stress hormone levels, and child care use. In qualitative interviews, the researchers probe how the money affects the family, and with the mothers’ consent, they follow how they spend it. The study aimed to collect brain activity data from children at age 1 and age 3 in home visits, and researchers managed to obtain the first set of data for around two-thirds of the children before the pandemic struck. Because home visits are still untenable, they extended the study to age 4 and will be collecting the second set of brain data next year instead of this year. The pandemic, as well as the two stimulus payments most Americans received this past year, undoubtedly affected participating families in different ways, as will this year’s stimulus checks and the new monthly payments. But because the study is randomized, the researchers nonetheless expect to be able to assess the impact of the cash gift, Noble said. Baby’s First Years is seen as an audacious effort to prove, through a randomized trial, a causal link between poverty reduction and brain development. “It is definitely one of the first, if not the first” study in this developing field to have direct policy implications, said Martha Farah, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Center for Neuroscience and Society who studies poverty and the brain. Farah concedes, however, that social scientists and policymakers often discount the relevance of brain data. “Are there actionable insights we get by bringing neuroscience to bear, or are people just being snowed by pretty brain images and impressive-sounding words from neuroscience? It’s an important question,” she said. Skeptics abound. James Heckman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist at the University of Chicago who studies inequality and social mobility, said he did not see “even a hint that a policy would come out of it, other than to say, yes, there’s an imprint of a better economic life.” “And it still remains a question what the actual mechanism is” through which giving parents cash helps children’s brains, he said, adding that targeting such a mechanism directly might be both cheaper and more effective. Samuel Hammond, director of poverty and welfare policy at the Niskanen Center, who worked on a child allowance proposal by Sen. Mitt Romney, agrees that tracking the source of any observed cognitive benefits is tricky. “I have trouble disentangling the interventions that actually help the most,” he said. For example, policy experts debate whether certain child care programs directly benefit a child’s brain or simply free up her caregiver to get a job and increase the family’s income, he said. Yet that is exactly why providing disadvantaged families with cash might be the most potent way to test the link to brain development, Noble said. “It’s quite possible that the particular pathways to children’s outcomes differ across families,” she said. “So by empowering families to use the money as they see fit, it doesn’t presuppose a particular pathway or mechanism that leads to differences in child development.” Neuroscience has a track record for transforming societal thinking and influencing policy. Research showing that the brain continues to mature past adolescence and into a person’s mid-20s has reshaped policies relating to juvenile justice. In another example, research on brain and cognitive development in children who grew up in Romanian orphanages from the mid-1960s into the 1990s changed policy on institutionalization and foster care, in Romania and worldwide, said Charles Nelson, a neuroscientist at Harvard and Boston Children’s Hospital who co-led that work. Those studies demonstrated that deprivation and neglect diminish IQ and hinder psychological development in children who remain institutionalized past age 2, and that institutionalization profoundly affects brain development, dampening electrical activity and reducing brain size. But that work also underscores how consumers of research, policymakers among them, are prone to give more weight to brain data than to other findings, as other studies show. When Nelson presents these findings to government or development agency officials, “I think they find it the strongest ammunition to implement policy changes,” he said. “It is a very powerful visual, more so than if we said, well, they have lower IQs, or their attachment isn’t as strong.” (He is an adviser for Baby’s First Years.) The vividness of such data is not necessarily bad, Noble said. “If we find differences and the brain data make those differences more compelling to stakeholders, then that’s important to include,” she said. Moreover, brain data provides valuable information in its own right, particularly in infants and young children, for whom behavioral tests of cognition are often inaccurate or impossible to conduct, she said. Brain differences also tend to be detectable earlier than behavioral ones, she said. The field may simply be too young to clock its contributions to policy, Farah said. But increasing understanding of how specific brain circuits are affected by poverty, along with better tools for gauging such circuits, may yield science-based interventions that get taken up at a policy level, she said. Meanwhile, Baby’s First Years hopes to address a broader question that is already relevant at the policy level: whether cash aid to parents helps their children’s brains develop in a way that helps them for a lifetime. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Wednesday’s Midlands high school Spring Break tournament scores, top performers

    Blythewood defeated Lexington in matchup of top-ranked teams in Class 5A on Wednesday.

  • Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

    Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia. “I want to express to Mengqi Ji’s family members, and to their community of supporters, that we support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said.

  • Driver dies after crashing into tree, splitting car in half and injuring five, cops say

    A Broward driver who died crashing into a tree, splitting his car in half, caused a multi-car wreck that injured five others Tuesday night.

  • Biden breaks with Trump and says he'll stick up for Federal Reserve's independence

    While he was in office, Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell against raising interest rates - the central bank traditionally operates independently.

  • 31-year-old man shot, wounded as he drove down Fort Worth highway, police say

    Police believe the shooting occurred in east Fort Worth.

  • Macy's is offering its lowest prices of the season and the deals are stacked—what to shop

    Macy's is offering its lowest prices of the season right now, with big-time discounts on top brands such as All-Clad, Cuisinart and more—get the details.

  • 45 celebrities who don't seem to have aged over the past 20 years

    We're not sure how they do it, but these celebrities seem immune to the passage of time and the formation of wrinkles.

  • The CDC said the risk of getting COVID-19 from surfaces is 'low,' suggesting deep-clean protocols are overkill

    There is little scientific support for the use of routine deep cleaning in everyday life, the CDC said.

  • Stars urge Hollywood to take urgent action on disability inclusion

    Amy Poehler and Naomie Harris are among 80 actors and industry figures to have signed an open letter.

  • U.S. Senator Manchin, in threat to Biden agenda, opposes reconciliation, backs filibuster

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a pivotal vote in the evenly divided Senate, said on Wednesday he was opposed to a process called reconciliation that makes it easier to pass bills without Republican support, a potential blow to President Joe Biden's chances of passing a huge infrastructure measure. Manchin also said he would not support any step to weaken the ability of Republicans to mount filibusters to block legislation. "I simply do not believe budget reconciliation should replace regular order in the Senate," Manchin said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

  • 2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant

    The deaths of two women found dead in a popular restaurant are believed to be connected to a death investigation outside a car rental nearby.

  • Sabres top Devils 5-3, break 10-game winless streak on road

    Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored and set up the winning goal by Casey Mittelstadt as the Buffalo Sabres snapped a 10-game road winless streak with a 5-3 over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Ramus Asplund, Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Sabres, who recently snapped an 18-game winless streak. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves to beat the Devils for the fourth time this season.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank that indicated 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.

  • See the $300 smart face mask made by a SpaceX designer and Will.i.am that has built-in headphones and Bluetooth capabilities

    Will.i.am's new Xupermask will be a bet on the continued use of face masks even after COVID-19 pandemic is over.

  • Fans love this unedited bikini pic of Khloe Kardashian. So why is it being taken down?

    The Kardashian PR machine is working overtime to scrub the Internet of an unedited bikini pic of Khloe Kardashian, even though fans are praising the photo.

  • Michigan man who wore prosthetic face masks pleads guilty in $125K casino fraud scheme

    While wearing prosthetic face masks, John Colletti was able to swindle more than $125K from unsuspecting gamblers in Michigan and Kansas.

  • Mitch McConnell retracts his demand that corporations 'stay out of politics' amid outrage over Georgia's voting law

    "I didn't say that very artfully yesterday," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics."

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.