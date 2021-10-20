Activists battle high costs, travel curbs to make climate talks

Valerie Volcovici and Kate Abnett
·4 min read

By Valerie Volcovici and Kate Abnett

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nigerian climate activist Goodness Dickson thought being invited to take part in the U.N. climate summit in Scotland meant he would have no trouble attending.

But the high cost of hotels, COVID-19 travel curbs and quarantine rules have left Dickson and other activists from developing countries concerned that their voices will not be heard at the COP26 conference in Glasgow from Oct. 31-Nov. 12.

Reuters spoke with activists in countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Uganda. Some had secured funding, visas and vaccines to attend the summit but others gave up.

Dickson is still aiming to get to COP26, where he hopes to tell delegates in person about trying to learn at school when temperatures reached 43°C. He believes developed countries need to hear the personal experiences of those most vulnerable to climate change.

"I'm still looking out for funding," said the 28-year-old, who represents Nigeria’s Eco Clean Active NGO and estimates his trip would cost over $4,000 including accommodation and quarantine.

"I am worried that the COP will lack representation from the African continent."

The summit’s British hosts have offered some funding assistance and vaccines for delegates who could not otherwise access them.

"We are working tirelessly with all our partners, including the Scottish government and the U.N., to ensure an inclusive, accessible and safe summit in Glasgow with a comprehensive set of COVID mitigation measures," a COP26 spokesperson said, adding that government-approved hotel provider MCI had offered delegates a range of fairly-priced accommodation.

The United Kingdom this month scrapped quarantine requirements for 47 countries including South Africa and India, sparing delegates the 2,285 pounds ($3,150) cost of a 10-day hotel quarantine.

Last month, it said it would cover quarantine costs for delegates from countries still on the UK's COVID-19 travel "red list" - currently seven states including Colombia and Venezuela.

But some would-be delegates say they’ve been unable to access the help, or that it doesn’t go far enough. Others say their own governments should be doing more to ensure they can attend.

"Visas and quarantines have been a nightmare," said Philippines-based activist Mitzi Jonelle Tan with youth movement Fridays for Future. The youth movement is sending around 55 delegates from regions vulnerable to climate change to COP26, but Tan said others dropped out before the UK revised its quarantine rules.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

The UK government is expecting around 25,000 people to attend COP26, but has yet to release a list of delegates.

As of Tuesday, prices for the few hotel rooms still available for the full 12-day conference on Booking.com began at 291 pounds per night, a total of 3,486 pounds.

The cost was enough to deter Ugandan climate justice advocate Nyombi Morris, 23, who had been hoping to highlight campaigners’ concerns about the impact of EU biomass energy policies on forests. He turned down the UK’s accreditation offer because it came without financial support.

"One day I'll face them, face-to-face," Morris said.

Homestay groups have tried to provide more affordable accommodation, but are struggling to meet demand. The Human Hotel network said it had secured beds in local Glasgow homes for about 600 delegates.

"We are aware of several thousand others who wish to come and make their voices heard at COP26, but who cannot afford the astronomical prices of hotels in Scotland," said the network’s community manager Michael Yule.

For others, health risks and travel headaches caused by the pandemic were reason to skip the event.

"I have not missed a COP since 2010 ... this will be the first," Li Shuo, senior climate adviser at Greenpeace China in Beijing, told Reuters. "I hope the smaller NGO presence will remind everyone that there are voices unrepresented."

Government delegations without direct travel routes to Glasgow also face logistical challenges. The Cook Islands in the South Pacific will not send a delegation, and other small island nations are struggling to resolve visa issues.

Nobert Nyandire, a climate activist in Nairobi, Kenya received a COVID-19 vaccine this month through the UK government scheme. He will attend COP26 to work on the technical U.N. negotiations for Kenya's non-profit Sustainable Environmental Development Watch, but said some colleagues are still awaiting vaccines or had been deterred by the cost.

"If the same people who are affected and who actually should be able to participate in such negotiations are not going to attend, then it means that I'm not very sure of the kind of decisions that are going to be made," Nyandire said. (Reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels, Valerie Volcovici in Washington; editing by Katy Daigle and Ed Osmond)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

    Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow's clout. Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan. Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list.

  • Sudan on the brink amid scramble for democracy

    A power-sharing deal between the military and civilians is under pressure with concerns of violence.

  • Myanmar begins to free over 5,000 anti-coup protesters

    Myanmar starts to release prisoners detained for taking part in anti-coup protests from Yangon's notorious Insein prison, where they are greeted by tearful relatives. The head of the country's military junta announced Monday the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against February's coup, days after he was excluded from an October summit by regional bloc ASEAN.

  • Chinese economy slows as energy crunch and property problems bite

    China’s economic recovery faltered in the third quarter, expanding at its weakest pace in a year amid supply chain disruptions, power outages and property sector crises.

  • EU plans to boost reach of Pfizer COVID-19 shot

    (Reuters) -Europe's drug regulator said on Monday it was evaluating use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five, while also taking steps to aid an increase in production and boost the shot's reach. The European Medicines Agency said it would review data, including results from an ongoing study, for the vaccine - known as Comirnaty. It has already been authorised for use in those 12 years of age and older in the European Union and United States.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine highly protective in 12-18 age group - U.S. CDC study

    Yet, the data from 19 pediatric hospitals showed that among the 179 patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19, 97% were unvaccinated, providing reassurance of the vaccine's efficacy. The CDC report builds on trials done by the companies in this age group that showed high immune response against the virus, but which were not designed to demonstrate efficacy against hospitalization. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, and the companies are seeking authorization for use in those as young as five years of age.

  • Supply chain crisis causing empty store shelves

    More shoppers across the country are finding store shelves empty, the result of major problems within the supply chain.

  • Pfizer shot 93% effective at preventing adolescent COVID-19 hospitalizations: study

    Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is 93% effective in preventing COVID hospitalizations in 12 to 18-year-olds, according to a new study. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study looked at 464 hospitalized adolescent patients — 179 of whom had Covid-19 and 285 who were hospitalized for other reasons. Of those 179 hospitalized with COVID, 97% were unvaccinated. The majority had at ...

  • Supply Chain Experts Explain How To Alleviate Delays at Sourcing Journal’s ‘Inflection Point’ Summit

    In looking at solutions, experts suggested improving communication and diversification along the chain.

  • NBA players with the most points scored in a single game

    The NBA single-game record for points scored by a player has stood for nearly 60 years. Heres who owns it and whos come closest to breaking it.

  • Flooding in Venice worsens off-season amid climate change

    After Venice suffered the second-worst flood in its history in November 2019, it was inundated with four more exceptional tides within six weeks, shocking Venetians and triggering fears about the worsening impact of climate change. The repeated invasion of brackish lagoon water into St. Mark’s Basilica this summer is a quiet reminder that the threat hasn't receded. Venice’s unique topography, built on log piles among canals, has made it particularly vulnerable to climate change.

  • Housing slowdown threatens China's economic muscle

    China Evergrande and a growing group of Chinese housing developers are inching toward defaulting on their debt. Why it matters: While that's unlikely to cause a crisis of Lehman proportions, as Axios’ Felix Salmon has reported, just how much China's real estate sector cools could impact the nation's role as a growth driver for companies around the world. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.China’s real estate sector makes up about 25% of its GDP. So a pullb

  • WHO, UNICEF to launch polio vaccine drive in Afghanistan

    The World Health Organization and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will launch a house-to-house vaccination campaign to inoculate children in Afghanistan against polio, the UN announced Monday.Why it matters: The campaign, which begins Nov. 8 with the Taliban's backing, is the first such vaccine drive in over three years to reach all Afghan children, the press release noted.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAfghanistan repo

  • Beirut port blast judge still wants to question ex-ministers

    The judge leading Lebanon’s probe into last year’s massive port explosion renewed on Tuesday his summonses of two former ministers for questioning, a judicial official said. The decision by Judge Tarek Bitar came despite intense criticism from the country’s powerful Hezbollah group of the direction of the long-running investigation. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has accused Bitar of politicizing the probe and singling out some officials and not others.

  • Planned fossil fuel output shatters 1.5C climate target: UN

    The world's nations are currently planning to produce more than double the amount of coal, oil and gas consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the United Nations said Wednesday.

  • Report to urge charges against Brazil's leader over pandemic

    Brazilians will turn their focus on Wednesday to the Senate, where a report six months in the making will recommend President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world. A draft of the report arising from a Senate committee’s investigation, a copy of which was reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday, recommended the president be indicted on 11 charges, from charlatanism and inciting crime all the way up to homicide and genocide. In the committee’s so-called “G7” group of senators who aren’t from Bolsonaro’s base, three opposed inclusion of homicide and genocide charges, said five committee members who agreed to discuss details of the sensitive talks only if not quoted by name.

  • Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

    A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump has also filed a lawsuit to try to prevent Congress from obtaining former White House documents. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Tuesday that Bannon “stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena” and the panel will not take no for an answer.

  • Colin Powell had mixed legacy among some African Americans

    As an American leader, Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs and secretary of state. Powell, who died Monday of COVID-19 complications, spent 35 years in the Army and rose to political prominence under Republican presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Through it all, Powell never seemed entirely comfortable talking about race, said Kevin Powell, a New York-based writer and rights activist who is not related to Colin Powell.

  • Anatomy of a kidnapping: Haitian woman recounts abduction

    When Doris Michel steps outside her home in Haiti, she packs her bulletproof vest and tries to use a bulletproof car. Ever since her father was kidnapped last month in the capital of Port-au-Prince, the 34-year-old Haitian-American woman won’t take any chances. “The insecurity in Haiti has been something that has been going on for years, but now it’s taken a turn that’s just unbearable,” she said.

  • Lawmakers probe timeline of NatWest money laundering investigation

    British lawmakers have asked the Financial Conduct Authority why it took five years to prosecute NatWest for failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds ($551.28 million), after the lender pled guilty earlier this month. The bank on Oct. 7 admitted three criminal charges of not adequately monitoring customer accounts between 2012 and 2016, the first time a bank in Britain acknowledged it committed a criminal offence of this kind. "There are questions which remain to be answered, most notably why it has taken five years after the police raid in 2016 to bring this case to a successful conclusion," Mel Stride, chair of the cross-party Treasury Select Committee, said in a letter to the FCA published on Wednesday.