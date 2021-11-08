Activists call to end of violence in Hamtramck
After two recent murders in Hamtramck, activists say they want to put an end to violent crimes in the city.
After two recent murders in Hamtramck, activists say they want to put an end to violent crimes in the city.
The Register's Cody Goodwin empties his notebook and gives a one-sentence thought on every state quarterfinal result.
Minorities win city campaigns across metro Detroit, reflecting change in demographics.
Ahead of the GOP presidential primaries in January 2016, McMaster, then the state’s lieutenant governor, became the highest-ranking elected official in the country to endorse Donald Trump.
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastAs an emerging industry with sky-high revenue projections, lofty social-justice promises, and ground rules currently being written from scratch, no business in America prompts ready comparisons to Silicon Valley like legal cannabis.But though analysts project legal weed sales to balloon from $17.5 billion last year to $70 billion by 2028—exponential growth fueled by the beginning of adult-use sales in East Coast states like New York and the poten
"When I was fat, they would hit on my significant other right in front of me."View Entire Post ›
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has appeared in cheeky commercials for the State Farm insurance company for roughly a decade.
“I must say this is one of the more disturbing things that I’ve had the occasion to see and read about while I’ve been here on the bench,” a Fayette Circuit Court judge said during sentencing.
Our own Action News camera caught one of the men swinging at Fresno police officers as they tried breaking up the fight.
Police are on the scene of a shooting at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where a person was injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon.
Gaige Grosskreutz testified Monday that he had tried to surrender to Kyle Rittenhouse, but saw the teenager "re-racking" his AR-15 rifle.
A woman whose daughter was among at least 99 corpses David Fuller abused in morgues was arrested after entering a police station with a knife.
Justice system fails on Arbery murder trial jury
Follow the latest developments
The student, Mia Brailford, was last seen the night of November 6.
When Al Copeland began experiencing stroke symptoms behind the wheel, he pulled over in the hopes that someone might come […] The post $1.3M awarded to Black man arrested by Boston police after having a stroke appeared first on TheGrio.
A jury found Dantis Lakka-Lako guilty of the 2019 rape after which the pregnant woman survived a jump from a third floor window in her home.
Firefighters wore body armor and got police protection at a Simi house fire, motorcycle fatality in Oxnard, child luring in El Rio.
Richard Wainwright via ReutersPolice in Australia have returned to the house where 4-year-old kidnapping victim Cleo Smith was discovered last week to investigate whether there was a second kidnapper involved in her 18-day abduction. Last week, Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, an avid Bratz doll collector, was arrested in far-west Carnarvon, when the young child, who disappeared from her parents’ campsite on Oct. 16, was found alone in his home.4-Year-Old’s Kidnapper Was Fanatical Bratz Doll Collector
Timothy Miller, a Black Louisiana police officer, has been charged with aggravated battery and malfeasance in officer for allegedly tasing a suspect who called him […]
The ex-Paralympian will first have to meet the parents of the woman he murdered, Reeva Steenkamp.