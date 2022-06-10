Activists call for RPD officer to be fired over confrontation with Molotov-wielding man

Activists called on Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson on Friday to fire an officer they say provoked and escalated a fatal confrontation with a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails outside a police station.

Master Officer P.W. Coates should be fired, said Dawn Blagrove, executive director of Emancipate NC, during a news conference outside the Southeast District station, where Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez was killed after he threw cups of flammable liquid at officers.

“If there are no real consequences to people’s actions, then their actions don’t change,” Blagrove said. “Why in the world should Raleigh be paying for an officer who chose to abuse the trust that he was given, by killing a man who was in a mental health crisis?”

Activists have now called twice for greater accountability after two fatal shootings of men by Raleigh police officers this year.

Patterson previously said Rodriguez-Núñez did not follow repeated commands to stop throwing the flammable devices, and after he threw one toward an officer, four officers at the scene fired 30 rounds at him.

Security footage and videos from three body cameras worn by officers documented the deadly encounter — including an officer, identified as Coates, shouting, “Go ahead (expletive) do it.”

Coates, wearing body camera 3 in the city’s video release, stood closest to Rodriguez-Nunez at the scene, with his gun drawn.

