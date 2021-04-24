Activists discuss verdict in George Floyd case, look ahead to next march

Apr. 24—The verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, should not have been surprising, says Frederick resident Akiyyah Billups. And yet she was still nervous in the hour leading up to the jury's announcement.

"The simple fact that I was nervous is disheartening. Because as clear as day, across the world, we saw what took place," Billups said. "We saw the murder of George Floyd, but because of our justice system, and the way that it works and how we don't always get justice within the justice system, that was a 50/50."

The co-founder of Frederick's March for Justice (FMJ) discussed the case, police brutality and the emotional tolls of systemic racism with the five other founding members of the group on Facebook Live Thursday night, two days after the verdict was announced.

Billups said the event's intent was to open up a dialogue between the members as well as the general public.

Co-founder Amiyah Spencer shared frustration she experienced while watching Chauvin's trial.

"It was just annoying to just have to sit here and be like, this is really happening. Like this is even a topic of debate, this is even of question," she said. "And the fact that we even had that anxiety of whether or not he would be guilty or not guilty, the fact that people really had to worry about that at all, I think is what made it the most annoying thing."

Others said they didn't watch the trial. Billups said for many Black people in America, watching trials like Chauvin's can be emotionally exhausting.

"Not only are we watching these videos on social media, stuff like that, but we also have our own encounters that we face, some on a daily basis — the racism, the discrimination, the biases," Billups said.

When it came to the conversation about how to move forward, the group had different opinions, which Billups said was indicative of a larger schism in the African-American community. Her husband Mark Billups, who also joined the livestream, likened it to debate between the ideologies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Both Mark and Akiyyah Billups spoke about their desire for system-wide reform.

Spencer said she believes that instead of reforming the criminal justice and policing systems, they will have to be removed and rebuilt to make lasting change.

"I'm not advocating for violence, but I'm saying if you want to see something really change and really be different, you're going to have to reconstruct what is already built," she said. "Because you can't change people's mindsets."

Co-founder Blair Hudnall disavowed a narrative she often sees on social media, which tells Black people and other marginalized groups to simply comply with police orders, which puts the blame on the victims and not the perpetrators.

"You never tell bullied kids that, you always tell them to stand up for themselves," she said.

Frederick's March for Justice announced it will be having another protest on June 5, one year to the day after last year's event that drew over 5,000 attendees. The date is also significant as the birthday of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville, Kentucky, woman killed by police who entered her apartment during a no-knock warrant.

Akiyyah Billups said at the end of Thursday's livestream that FMJ is looking for volunteers to help with the march and the group's other efforts.

She said she hopes the community can unite more in the future, while recognizing there are still many questions about how to best move forward.

"How do we get systemic change, how do we get police reform, how are we teaching other people to engage with officers? Because everyone may not have that that same perspective," she said. "For me, I teach my Black sons to come home because ... I don't want to have a hashtag with my son or my daughter or my husband."

