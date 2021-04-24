Activists discuss verdict in George Floyd case, look ahead to next march

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erika Riley, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 24—The verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, should not have been surprising, says Frederick resident Akiyyah Billups. And yet she was still nervous in the hour leading up to the jury's announcement.

"The simple fact that I was nervous is disheartening. Because as clear as day, across the world, we saw what took place," Billups said. "We saw the murder of George Floyd, but because of our justice system, and the way that it works and how we don't always get justice within the justice system, that was a 50/50."

The co-founder of Frederick's March for Justice (FMJ) discussed the case, police brutality and the emotional tolls of systemic racism with the five other founding members of the group on Facebook Live Thursday night, two days after the verdict was announced.

Billups said the event's intent was to open up a dialogue between the members as well as the general public.

Co-founder Amiyah Spencer shared frustration she experienced while watching Chauvin's trial.

"It was just annoying to just have to sit here and be like, this is really happening. Like this is even a topic of debate, this is even of question," she said. "And the fact that we even had that anxiety of whether or not he would be guilty or not guilty, the fact that people really had to worry about that at all, I think is what made it the most annoying thing."

Others said they didn't watch the trial. Billups said for many Black people in America, watching trials like Chauvin's can be emotionally exhausting.

"Not only are we watching these videos on social media, stuff like that, but we also have our own encounters that we face, some on a daily basis — the racism, the discrimination, the biases," Billups said.

When it came to the conversation about how to move forward, the group had different opinions, which Billups said was indicative of a larger schism in the African-American community. Her husband Mark Billups, who also joined the livestream, likened it to debate between the ideologies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Both Mark and Akiyyah Billups spoke about their desire for system-wide reform.

Spencer said she believes that instead of reforming the criminal justice and policing systems, they will have to be removed and rebuilt to make lasting change.

"I'm not advocating for violence, but I'm saying if you want to see something really change and really be different, you're going to have to reconstruct what is already built," she said. "Because you can't change people's mindsets."

Co-founder Blair Hudnall disavowed a narrative she often sees on social media, which tells Black people and other marginalized groups to simply comply with police orders, which puts the blame on the victims and not the perpetrators.

"You never tell bullied kids that, you always tell them to stand up for themselves," she said.

Frederick's March for Justice announced it will be having another protest on June 5, one year to the day after last year's event that drew over 5,000 attendees. The date is also significant as the birthday of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville, Kentucky, woman killed by police who entered her apartment during a no-knock warrant.

Akiyyah Billups said at the end of Thursday's livestream that FMJ is looking for volunteers to help with the march and the group's other efforts.

She said she hopes the community can unite more in the future, while recognizing there are still many questions about how to best move forward.

"How do we get systemic change, how do we get police reform, how are we teaching other people to engage with officers? Because everyone may not have that that same perspective," she said. "For me, I teach my Black sons to come home because ... I don't want to have a hashtag with my son or my daughter or my husband."

Follow Erika Riley on Twitter: @ej_riley

Recommended Stories

  • Los Angeles' D.A. was voted into office on a reform platform. Now some want him recalled for those reforms.

    Other top prosecutors in the U.S. who promised sweeping changes find themselves up against resistance similar to that facing George Gascón.

  • With eye on Islamist fight, France backs Chad military takeover

    PARIS (Reuters) -France defended the Chadian army's takeover of power on Thursday after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby presented Paris with an uncomfortable choice - back an unconstitutional military leader or risk undermining its fight against Islamists. While the opaque political and business ties that once bound France to its ex-colonies in Africa have frayed over the last decade, interests remain closely intertwined and under Deby's rule Chad was a key ally in combatting Islamists in the Sahel. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian justified the installation of a military council headed by Deby's son on the grounds that stability and security were paramount at this time.

  • Giuliani earns Razzie award for year's worst movie performances

    Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's unwitting appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was named one of the year's worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes on Saturday. The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to Hollywood's glitzy Oscars ceremony, which take place on Sunday. Giuliani was named worst supporting actor for his brief appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" mockumentary sequel.

  • Trump's campaign still hasn't paid the $211,000 it owes the city of Albuquerque. Now debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, mayor says.

    Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of more than a dozen cities that have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

  • 3 dietitians who eat bread every day say you shouldn't be afraid of the carb. Here's how to eat it without derailing your diet.

    You don't need to cut out bread to eat healthy or even lose weight, according to experts. Prioritizing whole grains and nutritious toppings can help.

  • A man who got his first COVID-19 vaccine a year ago in Moderna's clinical trial just received his third shot - and he's feeling great

    The 30-year-old science communicator got his first shot of the Moderna vaccine in a clinical trial last April. He's since gotten two more shots.

  • California surpasses Hawaii with the lowest average number of coronavirus cases per capita in the U.S.

    Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.

  • Tesla is facing a backlash from the Chinese government following an owner's protest over faulty brakes

    The unusual show of public protest in China was met with a rare apology from the electric-car maker.

  • Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets

    BENOIT TESSIEREight private jets carrying India’s super wealthy—and potentially the coronavirus—landed in London ahead of the U.K.’s 4 a.m. ban on travel from India, according to the London Times. The U.K. added India to its “red list” of pandemic-stricken countries. As of Friday, any Britons returning from India must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. All non-British or non-Irish citizens will be banned entirely from entering the country if they have been in India in the previous 10 days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his own state visit to India scheduled for next week as a “precautionary measure.”The last of the luxury airliners to arrive, VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, which left Dubai Thursday to collect passengers in Mumbai, landed at 3:15 a.m., just 44 minutes before the restrictions took place.The private jet passengers were fleeing unimaginable horror back home. At least 14 COVID-19 patients perished in a devastating fire that ripped through an ICU ward in one of India’s overcrowded hospitals about 70 miles outside Mumbai. The fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning was contained and extinguished, but not before 14 patients—many who were intubated and hard to evacuate—had died. “Around 90 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident,” Dilip Shah, the head of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital where it happened, said in a statement Friday. Black Market Hospital Beds and Price-Gouged COVID Drugs Selling on Indian TwitterOne eyewitness, Avinash Patil, told reporters outside the hospital that no doctors were present at the time. “I got a call at around 3 a.m. from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital,” he said. “As I reached the hospital, I saw fire engines outside. The ICU on the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, and I couldn’t see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-10 bodies there.”Shah, the hospital chief, insisted all safety norms were followed and that “doctors were present,” according to local media reports. Earlier in the week, an oxygen leak in Maharashtra state, near where the fire broke out, resulted in the death of 24 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.To make terrible matters even worse, India reported its highest one-day number of cases, recording 332,730 new infections in a 24-hour period. In the same period, 2,263 people died with COVID-19.India has been overwhelmed by new cases coupled with a critical shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and now ventilators. Many desperate families have been forced to turn to black-market price gougers who have been able to buy hospital space from corrupt administrators.The spike in cases comes as political rallies are still being held and after a month-long religious ceremony continues to bring millions of people to the Ganges River.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for not calling a national lockdown to try to mitigate the spread and for hosting rallies ahead of elections in May. Government officials have said the previous lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic was economically devastating to many manual laborers who then traveled by foot from home cities to their villages, carrying the virus with them. The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021 Modi called the ICU fire “tragic” and offered condolences over Twitter. Many of the comments on his tweet begged him to call a national lockdown to try to save lives. In a shocking expose published in Time magazine, Indian journalist Rana Ayyub paints a horrific picture from the ground, writing about states essentially hijacking oxygen trucks and stealing supplies for their own hospitals, and disturbing allegations of underreporting deaths. Ayyub lays the blame for the debacle squarely on Modi’s shoulders, accusing him of ignoring the fact that his Trump-style rallies are super-spreader events, and for letting the ball drop on vaccines.“Why was India caught unprepared as the second wave ravaged a cross-section of Indian society?” Ayyub writes. “The responsibility lies with a strongman regime that has ignored all caution.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days. For AstraZeneca, it's 70%.

  • French fishermen stage Brexit protest

    Nearly a hundred French fishermen rallied at Boulogne-sur-Mer, Europe's largest seafood processing center, in northern France on Thursday.They say they've been denied the right to fish in UK waters, and started fires and blocked trucks carrying fish from the UK in protestOne sign read - "You want to keep your waters??? OK ... So, keep your fish!!!"Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union only allows the bloc's fishermen to access British waters with a license.French fisherman Bruno Margolle says those licenses were expected to be issued within days, only to drag on for months."On the evening of December 24, everyone was relieved that we had finally got a deal. On January 1, we had the assurance that within 48, 72 hours, everyone would get their licenses to operate within the UK's 6-12 mile zone. As of today, only 22 out of 120 boats have received their licenses."Margolle says many of those still struggling to obtain a license are unable to meet a British demand in the trade deal.That condition seeks proof that the skippers have fished in UK waters during the five years running up to Britain's 2016 referendum on EU membership.Britain claims it maintains an evidence-based approach to licensing EU vessels using information supplied by the European Commission.A British government spokesman called Thursday's protest "unjustified," and said it's raised those concerns with French authorities.Meanwhile the French government said late on Thursday that the European Commission must ensure Britain holds up its side of the deal, citing the "urgency of the situation."About two-thirds of fish from the UK are exported to the EU.French fishermen say the country's fish stocks might be depleted if they still cannot cross into British waters.

  • The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Synchronic' to 'Rush'

    "Synchronic," a sci-fi movie starring Anthony Mackie, was the most popular movie on Netflix this week.

  • Covid-19: Delhi hospitals run out of oxygen supplies

    Hospitals are overwhelmed in the Indian capital, with the majority of intensive care beds occupied.

  • The Latest: Pakistan reports highest daily death toll

    Pakistan on Saturday reported its highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that military troops will be called to help police enforce the restrictions in public places. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a talk show Saturday that despite the increasing cases and deaths, Pakistan’s situation was better than in neighboring India.

  • SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule

    SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company. The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab. It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs.

  • 18 times celebrities wore actual wedding dresses on the red carpet

    Sometimes stars wear dresses and gowns designed with brides in mind on the red carpet. Sometimes they repurpose the dress they wore to their wedding.

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

    Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.

  • Miami police deputy chief and a commander are dismissed amid investigation, police say

    The deputy chief and a commander of the Miami Police Department have been dismissed from duty, pending an investigation.

  • Slingsby, Aussies dominate opener of SailGP's 2nd season

    Skipper Tom Slingsby and defending champion Team Australia won all three fleet races Friday on Bermuda’s Great Sound in an impressive performance on the first day of the second season of the SailGP global league. Slingsby had his doubts after not having raced in 14 months due to a pandemic shutdown. The Australians sit atop the leaderboard with 30 points, followed by France with 23, Japan 23, the United States 20, Spain 19, Great Britain 17, Denmark 11 and New Zealand 11.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.