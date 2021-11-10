Activists, experts say draft U.N. climate change agreement isn't strong enough

Ben Adler
·Senior Climate Editor
·4 min read

GLASGOW, Scotland — The first draft of an agreement to combat climate change being negotiated at the U.N. Climate Change Conference was released early Wednesday morning, and while certain provisions represent landmark progress in the effort to avert catastrophic climate change, activists and experts say it still falls short of what is needed in several key areas.

“This is not a plan to solve the climate crisis,” executive director of Greenpeace International Jennifer Morgan said at a Wednesday morning press briefing at the climate summit, also known as COP26. “It won’t give the kids on the street the confidence they need,” she added, referring to the mostly young activists who have been marching during the conference in Glasgow to demand stronger climate action.

Last week, world leaders including President Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made speeches at the conference, calling with soaring rhetoric for the world to tackle the climate crisis. Although the first draft of the final agreement and the pledged actions by individual nations thus far reflect greater ambition than the preceding Paris Agreement from 2015, they still would lead to a rise in global temperatures of 1.8 to 2.6 degrees Celsius, rather than the widely shared goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives Wednesday at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters)

“The text is not as strong as the political direction given last week,” said Alden Meyer, who studies U.S. climate policy for European think tank E3G, at the Wednesday briefing.

“This draft COP decision text is too weak,” said Tracy Carty, head of Oxfam’s COP26 delegation, in a statement. “It fails to respond to the climate emergency being faced by millions of people now who are living with unprecedented extreme weather and being pushed further into poverty.”

The three biggest points of contention with the draft, experts said, are the need for more immediate action to limit emissions, the future use of fossil fuels and the amount of financing being offered to developing countries to build a clean energy economy and deal with the already-occurring and inevitable future effects of climate change.

Previously, no climate agreement has specifically called for the end of fossil fuel use. This draft makes history by explicitly stating that coal use needs to be phased out, but it makes no such recommendation for oil and gas.

As of now, however, national pledges actually allow for greenhouse gas emissions to rise 13 percent between now and 2030, while the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates that they need to be cut 45 percent by the end of this decade.

Youth climate activist with
A youth activist demonstrates during the U.N. climate summit on Wednesday for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. (Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

“This is the first time in a text like this you’ve had mention of fossil fuels and the need to phase down subsidies,” said Meyer. “The problem is the text is not consistent at all with what needs to be done in the next eight years.”

There are reportedly more than 500 fossil fuel lobbyists at the climate summit, and while COP26 president Alok Sharma strongly denied in a Tuesday press conference that they have any influence on the outcome of the agreement, environmental activists think there is still insufficient willingness on the part of government delegations to confront the fossil fuel industry.

“It’s significant that fossil fuel subsidies have been mentioned, albeit in an insufficient way,” said Teresa Anderson, climate policy coordinator for ActionAid International, at a press conference Wednesday morning organized by the Climate Action Network. “They need to go back and make it about all fossil fuels, not just coal.”

Climate change activists hold up signs at a protest.
Activists at a protest during the Glasgow climate conference on Monday. (Russell Cheyne/Reuters)

The other problem according to activists from developing countries is that while rich nations have stepped up their ambition in terms of cutting their own emissions between now and mid-century, they aren’t offering enough money to developing countries to bring them on board for a more ambitious agreement. To develop their economies sustainably, poorer nations need “climate finance,” such as loan guarantees for renewable energy production. They also simply need an inducement, in the form of aid for adapting to climate change and reparations for the losses and damages they are already experiencing and will continue to incur.

“You don’t have a clear target — i.e., a global goal — on adaptation,” said Mohamed Adow, director of the think tank Power Shift Africa. “Neither do you have clear processes to help the world deal with losses and damage. That part of the text is very fuzzy and vague.”

Experts such as Adow are hoping that the details become sufficiently clear in the next two days, before the conference wraps up on Friday evening, to get an agreement that will put the world on course to avoid climate disaster.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House: About 900,000 kids got virus shots in 1st week

    About 900,000 kids aged 5-11 will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility, the White House said Wednesday, providing the first glimpse at the pace of the school-aged vaccination campaign. Final clearance for the shots was granted by federal regulators on Nov. 2, with the first doses to kids beginning in some locations the following day. Kids who begin the two-dose regimen by the end of next week will have full protection from the vaccines by Christmas.

  • In a first, COP26 draft agreement calls out "fossil fuels" while strengthening Paris Agreement

    GLASGOW, Scotland -- A draft COP26 agreement released early Wednesday morning would, for the first time in a formal U.N. climate agency text, call for a coal phase out and end to fossil fuel subsidies. It would also reaffirm the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting human-caused global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.Why it matters: The agreement that emerges from Glasgow will help determine what future people will experience for the next several decades. Studies show every increment of

  • Draft deal looks beyond U.N. conference for real climate advances

    The British hosts of the U.N. climate conference have called on countries to raise their ambitions to cut greenhouse gas emissions by next year, acknowledging that current pledges fall short of what is needed to avert climate catastrophe. The first draft of the conference conclusion, which must now be negotiated by the almost 200 countries present in Glasgow and agreed by the close of the two-week talks on Friday, was released early on Wednesday. It asks countries to "revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions, as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022".

  • COP26 activist: 'Climate justice must include feminism'

    A women's leadership program director from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chouchouna Mpunga Losale, said women are more prone to be victimised by climate-related catastrophes, as they suffer from poor harvests or infertile soils."If these women are not participating in activities related to the fight against climate change, I could say that it's null and void," Losale said.A Fridays For Future activist from the Philippines, Mitzi Tan, recalled how women were forced to go into sex work, due to economic devastation following Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines in 2013."When we're talking about climate justice, it has to include feminism," Tan said.U.N. Women said in a statement that ensuring women's and girls' leadership was vital if global efforts to tackle climate change are to succeed.The agency called for full and effective participation and leadership in policy and decision-making at community, national and international levels, and to increase ambition in all sectors.

  • Merkel Advisers Demand ECB Exit Strategy as Inflation Risks Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowGermany’s council of economic advisers urged the European Central Bank to publish a strategy for normalizing its ultra-expansive monetary policy in light of building inflation risks.The four-member group sees inflation in the euro-area’s largest economy averaging 3.1% in 2021 and 2.6% in 2022, and warned

  • U.S. warns Americans to leave Haiti as security crisis deepens, hostages remain captive

    The Biden administration is urging U.S. citizens in Haiti “to strongly consider returning to the United States” amid a gang-aggravated fuel shortage and a deteriorating security climate in which 17 Christian missionaries, including 16 Americans, have been held hostage more than three weeks.

  • India hosts first regional meeting on Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

    Diplomats and security analysts from Afghanistan's neighbours, with the notable exceptions of China and Pakistan, gathered in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss how to engage with the country's Taliban rulers. Convened less than three months after the withdrawal of the last U.S. and Western forces from Kabul, the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue for Afghanistan was attended by representatives from India, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

  • Ford kicks off $2.5 billion green-bond financing on heels of infrastructure deal

    Ford Motor is among the latest to borrow in the U.S. corporate bond market to fund green projects, this time after Friday's roughly $1 trillion infrastructure deal.

  • Everything we know following No. 13 Oregon’s 83-66 season-opening win over Texas Southern

    The Ducks looked solid in their first game of the season, beating Texas Southern 83-66. Here's an instant reaction from the game.

  • Does Archbishop Kurtz care about struggling Black Catholic parishes in Louisville? | Opinion

    Do we Black Catholics in struggling, small parishes in marginalized neighborhoods count as much as East End white Catholics?

  • Biden administration says it's studying replacement of Line 5 oil and gas pipeline

    The Biden administration is studying the potential replacement of a segment of the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline that serves the Midwest, a White House official said on Monday. Earlier Monday

  • Judge rejects Trump's claim of executive privilege

    A federal judge rejected the former president’s claim that executive privilege prevented National Archives from turning White House documents over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

  • 'I thought my cough was COVID. Now I have 18 months to live.'

    Jenny Weller mistook her symptoms for a mild case of coronavirus, and is now raising funds to boost awareness of lung cancer symptoms.

  • Astroworld concert-goer Bharti Shahani, 22, declared brain dead after crowd surge

    Texas A&M student has shown no brain activity while on a life saving ventilator, family say

  • Corpus Christi ISD names two new elementary school principals

    Both new principals have over 30 years of experience working in the district.

  • The Nook serves up barbecue and fancy fare: Ribs, wings, pulled pork, prime rib, salmon

    The Nook combines old-school barbecue and upscale dining, featuring ribs, pulled pork, sausage, brisket, wings, smoked salmon and smoked prime rib.

  • Trail camera picks up image of cougar on West Bend property

    A DNR biologist says the sighting fits a pattern of other recent cougar observations in Wisconsin.

  • At the Willard and the White House, the Jan. 6 Panel Widens Its Net

    WASHINGTON — “We are essentially in a national emergency,” Michael T. Flynn declared on Jan. 5, during an interview with the internet conspiracy theorist Alex Jones recorded in a luxurious suite at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel near the White House. “The truth is going to come out,” said Flynn, the former three-star general and national security adviser. “Donald Trump will continue to be president of the United States for the next four years.” In another room of the five-star hotel, a phala

  • Standout moments from Day 3 of Ahmaud Arbery's murder trial

    ABC’s Alex Presha and former homicide attorney Bernarda Villalona discuss standout moments during Day 3 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.

  • Climate-linked health risks to rise, COP26 panelists warn

    If you thought the COVID pandemic was disruptive and deadly, climate change will be so much worse. So said a slew of panelists Tuesday at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, warning about escalating climate-linked health threats such as disease, heatstroke and air pollution. But they also called out the health systems in rich nations as part of the problem, with the healthcare sector responsible for up to 5% of global carbon emissions.