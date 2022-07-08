Activists, family continue to campaign for justice in the death of Emmett Till

Sixty-seven years after the lynching death of Emmett Till in Mississippi, activists and his remaining family are still campaigning for justice for his death.

Protestors in the Emmett Till murder case say they plan to put pressure on the current district attorney in the case, until he has an old, but newly found warrant in the case served and the woman at the center of the case arrested.

READ MORE: 1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

They are focused on finding the alleged accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham.

This week, Civil Rights activists and lawyers were in North Carolina to try to search for 87-year-old Dohnam.

She’s the woman who allegedly accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of whistling at her in a Mississippi convenience store.

“We searched for her all through Raleigh, North Carolina. We went to the front doors of her doors and her doorstep and they’re hiding her. She is being hidden. She may even be hidden in this state right now,” said attorney Malik Shabazz.

This all unraveled once again when an old warrant for Donham was found in a Mississippi courthouse.

Shabazz said no matter how much time has passed, the Justice Department and law enforcement should honor it.

“‘She’s 87 years old, why don’t we just let her rest in peace?’ Well, Emmett Till never got to make it to 87. Till never had another day when he could make it to a nursing home because his life was taken at the precious age of 14 years old,” he said.

Till was just 14, and his mother, Mamie, made sure to make his disfigured body open to the public.

An autopsy revealed that Till was lynched, beaten, shot, and thrown in a river.

Shabazz said the national campaign will continue until something is done.

“We’re here in Mississippi to say that justice will not rest, justice will not sleep. What do we want? Justice. And when do we want it? Now. And what must we get? Justice. And when must we have it.”

Protesters say they will continue to demand justice, saying Justice delayed is still justice served.

Story continues

At this time, Donham and her family haven’t commented on the warrant or the different protests happening.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: