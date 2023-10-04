Activists and family of Florida woman found hanging from tree call on Orlando police chief to ‘rescind’ suicide finding

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Yolna Lubrin, a woman found hanging from a tree in what investigators described as a suspected suicide, is calling on Orlando police Chief Eric Smith to further investigate her death.

Naomi Lubrin, Yolna’s sister, spoke to reporters outside Orlando Police Department headquarters Wednesday along with advocate Miles Mulrain, who has been working with the family to raise awareness, and Pastor Carl Soto, who has added his voice to a chorus of those in the community seeking answers after an investigation they said has not been transparent.

They also claimed there are details that police overlooked in their investigation, including the condition of Lubrin’s car, which Soto said was found “severely vandalized with all the doors open,” and an alleged sexual assault that her family says happened prior to her death.

“Today we are calling out Chief Eric Smith, and we are urging him to have his department immediately rescind this allegation of suicide and thoroughly investigate all aspects of Mrs. Lubrin’s death,” Soto said.

Their remarks came a day after the family and advocates rallied outside Orlando City Hall, calling into question whether Lubrin killed herself.

Questions regarding Lubrin’s death surfaced after she was found dead last Thursday hanging from a tree in the backyard of a house on West Livingston Street, which her family said was not her home.

In a statement to news outlets sent hours before Tuesday’s rally, an OPD spokesperson said witness statements, Lubrin’s mental health history, cellphone communications and physical evidence, including no physical injuries other than ligature marks on her neck, “all point to suicide.”

An autopsy report has not been released, and the agency spokesperson said Lubrin’s death remains under investigation. Questions about other claims by the family about the circumstances surrounding her death were not immediately responded to Wednesday.

“I’m not sure where that’s coming from. This information is new to me,” Naomi Lubrin said of the police statement, adding that the information sent to reporters was not relayed to the family in the days after her sister was found. “… No one has been able to stand and say, ‘Hey, let’s have a conversation with the family to get a different narrative.’ No one has been empathetic of our needs.”

Naomi Lubrin, who arrived at OPD headquarters to pick up Yolna’s items and attempt to meet with detectives, described her sister as a joyful person who “brought light into this world” as she took care of their disabled mother. She would have turned 32 on Oct. 13.

“My sister was loved and she cared for so many people,” she said. “I want everyone to know that she was a comedian, and she would brighten up the scene, she would brighten up the room that she walks in, and that her life should not be so dark as it is today.”

After the press conference, Lubrin entered the police department building to try meeting with detectives. As of Wednesday afternoon, it wasn’t clear whether she succeeded.

Many in the community likened Yolna Lubrin’s death to that of Nevan Baker, a Black man who in 2020 was found hanging from a tree near Camping World Stadium, sparking rumors of a lynching in the months after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. In that case, Baker’s family called for answers as investigators ruled the death a suicide.

Reports and video released amid the outcry revealed Baker had attempted suicide in the past and dispelled claims that his body had been brutalized and his hands were tied when he was found.

Still, a Black body found hanged in public, which sparks reminders of the U.S. history of lynchings against African-Americans, requires more investigation, Mulrain said. He reiterated on Wednesday calls for the community to support Lubrin’s family as they grapple with her death.

“We want to see the detectives be fully transparent about what steps have been taken to give this family justice and to not just treat it like a standard suicide case, because there’s nothing standard about this case,” Mulrain said. “… We’re not just asking for media awareness, we’re asking for a new investigation.”

If you or someone you know may be struggling with their mental health and are contemplating suicide, please call 9-1-1 or the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

_______