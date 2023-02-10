Activists, family of Shreveport man killed by police officer, speak out, march downtown

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, members of the community joined in unity to march the streets of Shreveport in solidarity with Alonzo Bagley's family.

Seven days ago, unarmed Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, was shot and killed following a confrontation with a Shreveport Police officer.

As individuals made the journey from Government Plaza to the Shreveport Police Department building you could hear people yelling, "hands up, don't shoot, hands up, don't shoot."

Breka Peoples, Omari Ho-Sang, Xavier Sudds and Ron Haley march for justice of Alonzo Bagley in downtown Shreveport Friday, February 10, 2023.

Around 10:51 p.m. Feb. 3, two Shreveport Police officers responded to the Villa Norte Apartment Complex in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. Officers were called to this location in regard to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with Bagley, who then jumped off the balcony of the apartment, in an attempt to flee.

Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, confronted Bagley when he rounded the corner of the building and fired one shot. A bullet struck Bagley once in the chest. Tyler began performing lifesaving aid on Bagley until Shreveport Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported him to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.

Following the shooting Louisiana State Police took over the investigation and members of the public are demanding answers. During the march Friday, Breka Peoples, Louisiana activist said, "seven days is too long."

The attorney for the Bagley family, Ron Haley with Haley & Associates said, "This family needs answers and they need the answers swiftly. I understand that law enforcement has a job to do in making a very thorough investigation. The family wants a thorough investigation. The family wants a fair investigation. But the family also wants fairness and decency. They are set to bury their loved one, their father, their husband, their brother, their son. And there's an unusual punishment that goes into burying your loved one and not knowing and not knowing answers. You can't get to the first step of the grieving process without that. So, understand this that we are not coming here with mince words, or mince demands. We're just asking for decency for this family."

Bagley's brother Xavier Sudds stood in front of the crowd Friday morning asking why "for a tragedy to happen like this it leaves me confused. Why? Where was the threat?"

Louisiana State Police has yet to release the body cam footage. "Where's the body camera of Alonzo? If he had a gun, if it was a struggle, we would have seen it by now. They say be patient and we are demanding to see the camera, we need transparency followed by accountability," said Peoples. "I'm tired of being sick and tired."

In a Feb. 6, press conference with Louisiana State Police, Col. Lamar Davis, said that multiple agencies were reviewing the footage as part of the investigation.

Lakady Jones is carried by his aunt, LaQuinta Johnson, during the march for justice of Alonzo Bagley in downtown Shreveport Friday, February 10, 2023.

He continued by saying, "I'm asking for the community to remain patient as we continue to conduct a very thorough investigation... While some may think that this is something that we can arrive to a conclusion immediately, I offer that it's incumbent upon us to conduct a very thorough investigation so that we have all the facts."

"These videos should be released. Listen, this is a trust thing. They want us to trust them, but trust is a two-way street," said Haley.

Among the crowd was Tyrelle Poug, he came out to the press conference and the march to voice his concerns. "How can I trust somebody if I can't trust the system?" said Poug. "How can I trust somebody and be able to call them like, hey, look, something's going on, somebody is playing loud music next door, can you go see about that? I call those people and the next thing I know it's an emergency. Now guess what? I've got blood on my hands."

Tyrelle Poug gets emotional when he speaks to the crowd gathered on February 10, 2023 at Government Plaza because of Alonzo Bagley, who was Êkilled by a Shreveport police officer.Ê

The Bagley family is asking for justice and Haley is calling for Tyler to be arrested. "Treat him like you would treat a regular citizen. If a regular citizen shoots an unarmed regular citizen. We're not going to the grand jury; a damn warrant is being drafted and signed by a judge and that person is going to be arrested. So, we want the same thing."

