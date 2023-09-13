Activists say Met police has apologised and paid damages over Sarah Everard vigil

Patsy Stevenson, pictured, and Dania Al-Obeid were both detained at the event on Clapham Common in March 2021 - PA Wire

The Metropolitan Police has reportedly apologised and paid damages to two women arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard in March 2021, after a series of legal battles.

Patsy Stevenson and Dania al-Obeid, who launched legal claims against the Met under the Human Rights Act last October, said they had received settlements and letters of apology from Commander Karen Findlay of the Met.

Social Justice organisation Reclaim These Streets organised the vigil after Ms Everard, 33, was kidnapped, raped and murdered by off-duty Met police constable Wayne Couzens.

Pictures of Ms Stevenson being pinned down by police were widely shared, sparking debate over heavy-handedness in the police.

Photos of the police response caused widespread upset - James Veysey/Shutterstock

Speaking to the Guardian, Stevenson said the result was a “big win”.

“Every step has been a huge hurdle, so I appreciate what they’ve said but [...] even if you go through a [legal battle] they still won’t hold themselves accountable for what they’ve done. But this is a very big win for us, and for everyone who attended the vigil,” she said.

Sarah Everard was murdered by a police officer - Everard family

Ms al-Obeid was also handcuffed and arrested at the vigil.

“The police are not the right organisation to be on the frontline for victims of violence, they just end up re-traumatising them,” she told the paper.

She added: “I will continue speaking out about the abuse that goes on in police forces and their lack of support for victims of abuse.”

Police were criticised for their handling of the vigil and protests - Reuters

According to the Guardian, Commander Findlay told the women that their “fundamental right to protest remained”, but noted that the pandemic “presented an extremely difficult challenge for policing and the officers present”.

She added: “That aside, I appreciate the anger, frustration and alarm your arrest undoubtedly caused you, exacerbated by the subsequent proceedings.”

High Court judges ruled in March 2022 that the Met breached the rights of organisers with its handling of the vigil.

Lord Justice Warby and Mr Justice Holgate, ruled that the decisions made by the police service were “unlawful”, and concluded that the force failed “to carry out a case-specific proportionality assessment”.

The Metropolitan Police was contacted for comment.

