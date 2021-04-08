Activists Get Their Moment in Japan With $21 Billion Toshiba Bid

Activists Get Their Moment in Japan With $21 Billion Toshiba Bid
Gearoid Reidy and Min Jeong Lee
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The surprise takeover bid for Toshiba Corp. is a palpable demonstration of the growing influence in corporate Japan of activist investors, who have gone from largely impotent onlookers to kingmakers in the space of just a few years.

The offer from CVC Capital Partners, while still in the early stages, comes just weeks after Toshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani lost a landmark shareholder vote, forcing an independent investigation into alleged issues with voting at its annual general meeting last year.

That loss has piled pressure on Kurumatani, who barely won re-election at last year’s meeting and is seen as unlikely to survive another. The vote was triggered by Toshiba’s largest shareholder, the secretive Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management.

Any deal for Toshiba faces legal hurdles, and analysts say that investors such as Effissimo would likely insist on a substantial premium from Tuesday’s closing price. But the episode shows that the influence of activism in Japan is becoming hard to deny.

“There have been false dawns before,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “But activism is taking hold now.”

Flexing Muscles

CVC offered about 5,000 yen per share in its buyout proposal, according to a Toshiba executive. A bid at that level would value Toshiba at about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion) and represent a 31% premium to its last close before news of the bid emerged, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

That would make it the largest private equity-led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. Toshiba’s board plans to form a special committee to consider the proposal, said the executive, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

While there are many hurdles to a deal taking place, Toshiba shares rose by their daily limit of 18% to 4,530 yen per share at the close Wednesday in Tokyo. The stock gained as much as 5.7% more on Thursday.

“Considerable value would be created simply by simplifying ownership and clarifying governance by taking the company private,” said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “Precisely because of that, one would very much hope that this is a case where Toshiba will be open to other bids, by both other PE firms as well as strategic acquirers.”

Activist investors have increasingly been flexing their muscle in Japan in recent years, as corporate governance reforms promoting shareholder value have meant management can no longer dismiss such pressure. Tokyo Dome Corp. will be delisted this month after acquisition by a white knight last year to fend off pressure from activist investor Oasis Management Co.

Once a storied name in Japan, Toshiba has faded dramatically since its glory days after years of management missteps and scandal. The conglomerate invented flash memory three decades ago, but it was forced to sell most of its prized chip business in 2018 because of losses in its nuclear-power operation. That deal led to an infusion of cash -- but also a large contingent of more vocal shareholders. Last week, Singapore fund 3D Investment Partners became the latest investor to say it may make make proposals to management, boosting its stake to more than 7%.

“Any successes of this nature will probably snowball and lead to more activity,” said Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd. “There is a sense that a large part of Japan’s industrial base is being run inefficiently, resulting in apparent undervaluation of Japanese conglomerates.”

Kioxia Options

One open question for Toshiba is the future of Kioxia Holdings Corp., its former memory-chip division in which its still holds the biggest stake. Kioxia is focused on going public as soon as this summer in an IPO that could value the business at more than $36 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Alternatively, Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each to be interested in acquiring the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported.

If Toshiba secures a reasonable market valuation for Kioxia, and its core businesses attract multiples similar to those of its Japan peers, Thong said he sees scope for over 1 trillion yen of shareholder value creation. That would imply a Toshiba share price of over 6,500 yen per share, compared with the CVC offer at 5,000 yen apiece.

Mio Kato of LightStream Research sees a low possibility of the deal going through under current terms, and expects volatile trading for Toshiba’s shares in the near term depending on how things develop. Toshiba’s shareholders, especially activists, will want a rather “steep price,” he wrote in a note published on SmartKarma.

Given the sensitivity around several of Toshiba’s bushinesses, including its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, government approval would be required for the deal, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.

It’s unclear if a foreign firm such as CVC would be allowed to take control of Toshiba. The relationship between CVC and Toshiba executives -- with Kurumatani a former Japan president and external director Yoshiaki Fujimori still employed by the firm -- has also raised eyebrows.

“This could simply be an attempt to buy time for Kurumatani,” Kato said.

(Updates with share move in eighth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Copper Supplier Is Boosting Output Amid a Record Covid Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Codelco, the world’s biggest copper producer, has some calming words for traders concerned that a Covid-19 resurgence in Chile will disrupt supply of the metal.“Definitely not,” Chairman Juan Benavides said when asked if a tightening of restrictions this week would interrupt the company’s operations or shipments. Codelco managed to lift first quarter output despite a surge of infections in Chile, he said in an interview. “So far this year, we have a production increase.”Through the pandemic, Chilean mines that account for a quarter of global supply have been able to maintain high levels of production by introducing shift changes, testing and tracing and delaying non-essential activities. That’s been a blessing for Chinese smelters hungry for material amid supply disruptions elsewhere and recovering demand. Still, in the past several months, Chilean output has come in slightly lower than year-ago levels, suggesting mines such as BHP Group’s Escondida may be experiencing fatigue from the Covid-fighting measures.Now the industry is facing another stern test. Despite rolling out one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world, Chile has seen cases and hospitalizations jump to records, prompting authorities to close borders to citizens and foreign residents and require all truck drivers to present a negative test before entry. While the government says the new measures won’t disrupt mining or sea transport, traders aren’t convinced, with supply jitters helping send futures to a two-week high.“The program we initiated at the beginning of this pandemic, which we’ve perfected over time, has given us excellent results,” Benavides said. While there may be nervousness over the border closures, “in no way does that affect our operations or productive processes.”While Chile is yet to disclose copper output for March, on Wednesday the central bank reported export revenue from the metal reached an eight-year high last month, supporting Benavides’ upbeat tone.Copper surged to the highest in almost a decade in late February on the prospect that vaccinations and stimulus would unlock a sharp global recovery. Since then, prices have eased amid fresh lockdowns and a rising dollar.Still, many analysts see a further rally as demand rebounds globally and supply falters. Bolstering the outlook is the Biden administration’s $2.25 trillion U.S. infrastructure plan.The metal’s rally is also being accompanied by a surge in demand for goods as the pandemic stymies services. While copper is well supported going forward by the shift toward clean energy and electro-mobility, demand for goods may wane as economies normalize and services open back up, Benavides said.The metal’s fundamentals are strong, but that doesn’t mean it’s entered a new supercycle, he said. Demand is likely to grow 2-3% a year over the next five years, just outpacing supply growth of about 2%. That compares with China’s double-digit growth in consumption in the last big price upswing.“There could be a small deficit there, but markets always adjust with technologies and substitutes,” he said. “Also, this price is an incentive maybe to develop new projects that are marginally higher costs.”In the past several years, Codelco has engaged in the copper industry’s heaviest investment program after decades of underspending at its aging deposits. A new underground mine at Chuquicamata is ramping up as planned, while projects at Andina, El Teniente and Salvador are on target despite the pandemic, he said.The state-owned company’s goal is to maintain annual production around 1.7 million metric tons.“All that, for now, is more than enough, but we are permanently evaluating how to convert resources into reserves and going through to production,” he said, mentioning more expansions at the Radomiro Tomic and Andina mines as potential projects. “Today, there’s nothing defined.”(A previous version of this story corrected estimated demand growth in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buckeye and Trafigura Venture Invest in Renewables Developer

    (Bloomberg) -- Pipeline operator Buckeye Partners LP and a renewables company backed by commodities giant Trafigura Group have acquired majority ownership of U.S. clean-power developer Swift Current Energy.For Buckeye, the acquisition is part of about $2 billion in planned renewables investments over the next several years. It comes months after the 135-year-old petroleum-product hauler made an equity investment in OneH2 Inc., a provider of hydrogen fuel and related infrastructure. Financial terms for the Swift Current deal weren’t disclosed.Pipeline operators and oil traders are expanding into renewables to offset greenhouse-gas emissions, improve environmental, social and governance ratings and gain broader access to capital as they face mounting investor pressure to clean up their operations. Diversifying into renewables also allows the companies to tap into a faster-growing part of the energy industry.“We want to participate in energy transition. We see it as an opportunity,” Clark Smith, Buckeye’s chief executive officer, said in in an interview. “Our strategy moving forward is going to be a more diverse business model.”The deal is the inaugural acquisition for Nala Renewables, a joint venture of Trafigura and institutional fund manager IFM Investors, according to a statement. Buckeye and Nala will hold 85% of the equity in Swift, whose management team will remain in place and have minority ownership. Buckeye is a wholly owned subsidiary of the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund.Traders are making big bets on renewables. Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trader, said it’s already committed more than $1 billion to renewables projects. Gunvor Group Ltd. plans to invest at least half a billion dollars in non-hydrocarbon fuels and technology.Swift Current has developed more than 1.1 gigawatts of renewables projects since its founding in 2016. The Boston-based company has a pipeline of more than 6 gigawatts of solar, wind and energy-storage projects.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toshiba Surges 18% Limit After CVC Capital Makes Buyout Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. surged its daily limit of 18% after confirming it received an initial buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners, setting the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years.The Japanese conglomerate said it’s seeking more information while it weighs the proposal. Its board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, a person familiar with the matter said. Shares of Toshiba surged their most since 2017 to a four-year high in Tokyo, taking its 2021 gain to 57% and market value to roughly $19 billion.The bid comes as Toshiba faces scrutiny from activists following a series of scandals, including a record fine for faulty accounting, billions of dollars in writedowns and a bungled foray into U.S. nuclear power. The company brought in Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani -- a former senior CVC executive -- to repair investor confidence. The Japanese conglomerate today remains a major player in defense and energy at home and owns a major slice of Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer.The Nikkei reported earlier CVC plans to propose a deal to take Toshiba private through a tender offer that could be worth more than $20 billion. A formal proposal may be unveiled as soon as Wednesday, according to the newspaper. That would make it the largest private equity-led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record.“The shareholders may be receptive given that the deal appears to offer a premium,” said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co. But “the government will also need to give its approval because of Toshiba’s involvement in defense. There are still a lot of questions around whether this kind of deal is achievable at all.”Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingToshiba’s involvement in a number of sensitive industries may complicate government approval for a sale to a foreign entity. A takeover faces government scrutiny due to its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, a process that will take decades. The company developed a system to purify tainted radioactive water seeping into the facility, and is working with the utility to devise a plan to search for and remove melted fuel debris at the bottom of the reactors.Regulators aside, Kurumatani -- the first outsider to lead Toshiba in more than 50 years -- may also have to grapple with unhappy shareholders. Last month, investors passed a resolution put forward by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba’s largest shareholder, calling for an investigation into the fairness of voting at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysToshiba’s nuclear-power business may make government approval difficult for its buyout offer from CVC capital partners and others. Yet the deal may shine further light beyond nuclear power and onto the core growth business related to national security, such as power devices and quantum key distribution, with the latter having the potential to boost profit 10% by 2030, in our scenario.- Takeshi Kitaura and Ian Ma, analystsClick here for the research.A Toshiba deal would be the second initiated in Japan this year by CVC, which is buying Shiseido Co.’s personal care unit in a $1.5 billion deal. The buyout firm, which tends to focus on smaller-sized deals than the one it’s said to be contemplating for Toshiba, was said to have completed a 21.3 billion-euro ($24 billion) fundraising for its eighth flagship fund last year.Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Read more: Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few MonthsToshiba was forced to sell a majority stake in its crown-jewel memory-chip business to avoid getting delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. But this year, it won approval to return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section. Kurumatani in December had signaled Toshiba was ready to again try and pursue acquisitions and business expansion.Toshiba’s remaining stake in its former memory chipmaker, Kioxia, is among its more valuable assets. The company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, is considering going public and could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Toshiba is also a partner in nuclear energy with Tokyo Electric Power Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CVC Offers About $21 Billion in Toshiba Buyout Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners has offered about 5,000 yen per share to buy out Toshiba Corp., according to an executive at the Japanese conglomerate.Toshiba’s board plans to form a special committee to consider the proposal, said the executive, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. A bid at that level would value Toshiba at about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.An offer of 5,000 yen would represent a 31% premium to Toshiba’s closing price on Tuesday, before news of the bid emerged. CVC’s proposal doesn’t currently include any other funds, the executive said.Toshiba hasn’t yet discussed CVC’s offer with Effissimo Capital Management, the Singapore-based fund that ranks as its biggest shareholder, the executive said.The Japanese company confirmed earlier Wednesday that it had received a preliminary offer from CVC, without revealing the level of the bid. Toshiba said it will carefully assess the proposal and make further disclosures when necessary. The company’s shares surged 18%, the daily limit, in Tokyo on the news.CVC’s offer, which sets the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years, comes as Toshiba faces scrutiny from activists following a series of scandals, including a record fine for faulty accounting, billions of dollars in writedowns and a bungled foray into U.S. nuclear power. The company brought in Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani -- a former senior CVC executive -- to repair investor confidence. The Japanese conglomerate today remains a major player in defense and energy at home and owns a major slice of Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer.“The shareholders may be receptive given that the deal appears to offer a premium,” said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co. But “the government will also need to give its approval because of Toshiba’s involvement in defense. There are still a lot of questions around whether this kind of deal is achievable at all.”Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingToshiba’s involvement in a number of sensitive industries may complicate government approval for a sale to a foreign entity. A takeover faces government scrutiny due to its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, a process that will take decades. The company developed a system to purify tainted radioactive water seeping into the facility, and is working with the utility to devise a plan to search for and remove melted fuel debris at the bottom of the reactors.Regulators aside, Kurumatani -- the first outsider to lead Toshiba in more than 50 years -- may also have to grapple with unhappy shareholders. Last month, investors passed a resolution put forward by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba’s largest shareholder, calling for an investigation into the fairness of voting at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.A Toshiba deal would be the second initiated in Japan this year by CVC, which is buying Shiseido Co.’s personal care unit in a $1.5 billion deal. The buyout firm, which tends to focus on smaller-sized deals than the one it’s said to be contemplating for Toshiba, was said to have completed a 21.3 billion-euro ($24 billion) fundraising for its eighth flagship fund last year.Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with context from fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia Stocks Dip; U.S. Futures Climb After Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks slipped at the open Thursday and U.S. equity futures gained after the S&P 500 inched up to another record, bolstered by the Federal Reserve’s commitment to supportive policy.Falls in Japan and South Korea weighed on MSCI Inc.’s regional share gauge, while Australia rose. Toshiba Corp. rallied further following a buyout proposal. U.S. futures climbed after the S&P 500 advanced amid dwindling volume on U.S. exchanges. Rallies in technology giants including Apple Inc. helped push the Nasdaq 100 higher. The dollar held gains and Treasury yields were steady.Fed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program, according to minutes from last month’s meeting released Wednesday. Policy makers have downplayed inflation risks, maintaining that the recent surge in Treasury yields reflects stronger growth prospects. Traders have scaled back their most-aggressive positioning for interest rates to start rising by the end of next year.“The rate side is still somewhat front-and-center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it.”Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled details of a plan to bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net. That would help fund the government’s spending initiatives, potentially reducing reliance on more borrowing that could drive rates higher.Read: JPMorgan’s Dimon Says ‘This Boom Could Easily Run Into 2023’Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:27 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%.Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.8%.South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.3%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.7%.CurrenciesThe yen was little changed at 109.84 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5523 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro was little changed at $1.1872.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady around 1.67%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $59.39 a barrel.Gold was at $1,736.85 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Carnival Cruise Bookings Surge Even With Fleet Sidelined

    (Bloomberg) -- Carnival Corp.’s bookings are accelerating, reflecting pent-up demand for cruising even as the industry remains essentially on hold.In a quarterly update Wednesday, the company said booking volumes in the first quarter of 2021 were about 90% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cumulative advanced bookings for next year are ahead of 2019, which was already a particularly strong year.“The company highlights this level of bookings was achieved with minimal advertising and marketing,” Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said in the release.Pricing for 2022 is also higher than comparable pricing for 2019, Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein said in a conference call with analysts after the release.Carnival shares rose 1.4% to close at $29 in New York trading. They’re up 34% this year.The company’s bonds were among the best performers in the high-yield market Wednesday, with the 7.625% notes due 2026 rising to 110.5 cents on the dollar, the highest since Carnival issued them in November. The cost to protect Carnival’s debt against default for five years dropped under 308 basis points, the lowest since March 2020.Tensions have been mounting between cruise lines and the U.S. government, as the industry remains on hold in its biggest market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its ban on cruising in October but replaced it with a phased approach to safely returning to the seas, and no line has won full CDC approval to get back to sailing.‘Very Disappointed’Donald joined others in the industry Wednesday in saying that cruises should be treated more like other tourism businesses, noting he was “very disappointed” in the CDC’s latest guidance, which asks cruise companies to implement routine testing of crew and strike deals with ports on how to deal with Covid-19 emergencies, among other things.“Today, you can board a plane, fly to a country, get on a cruise ship and sail, fly back from that country and come back to the United States. You have to do certain testing, etc., but you can do that,” Donald said on Bloomberg Television. “And today, even vaccinated, you can’t get on a cruise ship in the U.S.”The industry has said the CDC is dragging its feet on the process, and Donald said Wednesday the CDC guidelines aren’t “workable in the current form.” But he also held out hope for discussions with the agency and the Biden administration that would “allow us to be able to sail in July.”Some of Carnival’s brands are already planning cruises in the Canary Islands, Italy, the U.K. and Greece -- 59 vessels in the 90-ship fleet are abroad and not necessary hamstrung by the CDC policy. Speaking on the conference call, Donald said he remained hopeful the whole fleet could be running by late 2021 or early 2022.“We’d like to be able to have the fleet fully going by the end of this year, early next year, and that’s our aspiration,” he said.The Miami-based company also reported an adjusted net loss of $1.95 billion for the first quarter, wider than analysts’ expectation of $1.74 billion.Enough LiquidityBernstein said Carnival has enough liquidity to return to full operations and the company will be pursuing refinancing opportunities to reduce interest expense and extend maturities.Carnival has tapped the corporate bond market five times in the pandemic, most recently borrowing $3.5 billion in February to refinance a debt pile that has swelled throughout the Covid-19 outbreak. Its prior four offerings have been for general corporate purposes, padding the balance sheet to boost liquidity that now stands at $11.5 billion in cash and short-term investments.The cruise giant is looking to refinance debt as credit markets broadly have rallied over the past year, thanks to the Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus. When Carnival first sold bonds in the pandemic last April -- as an investment-grade company, at the time -- it paid investors 11.5% interest on debt secured by first-priority claim assets like its vessels and intellectual property. Two months ago, it was able to cut its borrowing costs in half without offering any collateral.Carnival has been a high-yield company since June, when S&P Global Ratings joined Moody’s Investors Service in removing its investment-grade ratings. Moody’s said in February that it might cut the company further, focusing on the timeline for Carnival to return to service.(Updates with CEO’s comments on Bloomberg TV starting in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia shares set to follow Wall Street's modest gains after Fed maintains stance

    Asian equities are poised to track Wall Street's cautious gains on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting reiterated its commitment to keep interest rates low until the U.S. economy makes a more secure recovery. The S&P 500 and Dow closed slightly higher on Wednesday, as the Fed's commentary reinforced investor expectations that the central bank plans to maintain its policy support despite massive fiscal spending from the recent government stimulus package. "Investors remain intensely focused on interest rates," said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial in Boston.

  • Samsung Electronics says Q1 profit likely rose 44%, matching expectations

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday said first-quarter profit likely rose 44%, with analysts attributing the surge to brisk sales of smartphones and TVs, albeit tempered by a likely fall in chip earnings after a storm halted U.S. output. Analysts said Samsung's mobile division likely saw operating profit soar more than 1 trillion won to about 4.15 trillion won after its flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone series outsold the previous version by a two-to-one margin in the six weeks since its January launch, according to research provider Counterpoint. Profit in Samsung's television set and home appliance business also likely more than doubled to around 1 trillion won, analysts said, due to continued stay-at-home demand.

  • Treasury Bears Eye Tax Talks as Trigger for Yields to Rise Again

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s retreat in Treasury yields is temporary and tax negotiations among U.S. lawmakers may provide the next trigger for rates to run higher.That’s the view of Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, who sees 10-year yields headed for 2% by year end, though “not in a straight line.”While the Biden administration’s spending plans are expected to boost economic growth and bond yields, its tax agenda presents a significant counterweight. That makes the tension brewing among Democrats on taxes a must-watch area for traders, according to Misra.Read More: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Unity Among DemocratsOn Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the proposed tax code change, saying it would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. over a decade. The plan already faces stark opposition from Republican lawmakers and even some Democrats.“All eyes are on the fiscal negotiations,” Misra said. “The proposal has huge tax increases but if they get watered down, rates will rise.”Renewed ImpetusIn recent days, the 10-year yield has retreated from its 2021 peak of 1.77% on March 30, after rising more than 80 basis points in the first quarter. The pullback is “more a reality check” on the speed of change than any fundamental shift, said Misra.She’s not alone in awaiting fresh catalysts to drive yields higher, judging by the ramp-up in short positions on the largest exchange-traded fund for long-dated Treasuries.If economic data show the economy outstripping official estimates, “markets will likely begin to price in a tapering of bond purchases starting in early 2022 and a first increase in the federal funds rate in early 2023 or even late 2022,” David Kelly, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a note. “This could easily push 10-year Treasury yields above 2% in the months ahead.”Over the past week though, traders have also been taking in other issues, like patchy vaccine rollouts and Europe’s slower recovery, said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.“Markets are pausing and taking stock of the economic growth cues,” he said.The benchmark rate was little changed at around 1.65% as of 3 p.m. Wednesday in New York after the Federal Reserve’s March meeting minutes showed central bank officials expected it would be “some time” until conditions improve enough for a taper of asset purchases to begin.(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon Should Be Broken Up, Small Merchant Coalition Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A new coalition of small business organizations is urging policymakers to break up Amazon.com Inc.Small Business Rising, which represents grocers, hardware stores, pharmacies and bookstores, on Tuesday laid out a set of goals aimed at reinvigorating U.S. antitrust enforcement, including a call to separate Amazon’s own retail business from the marketplace that hosts third-party sellers.Convened in part by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a small-business advocacy group and a longtime critic of Amazon’s market power, the coalition is likely to ramp up the pressure on the world’s largest web retailer, which has thrived during the pandemic as home-bound shoppers stormed online. The coalition comprises more than 20 organizations including the American Booksellers Association, the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding and the National Grocers Association, which represent more than 60,000 independent businesses“Small businesses are in crisis,” said Stacy Mitchell, the ILSR’s co-director. She said the pandemic-fueled economic turmoil and the commanding presence of dominant firms like Amazon helped inform the coalition’s goals. “As one bookseller said to me, ‘It says Covid on the death certificate, but the underlying condition was Amazon.’”The group also is calling for changes to antitrust laws that would empower regulators to stamp out anti-competitive tactics, as well as stricter review of mergers among big industry players.Policymakers around the world have scrutinized Amazon’s practice of competing with the independent sellers who now account for most sales on its web store. Critics say Amazon treats sellers as disposable and beholden to its fees and other demands. The company also has been accused of using seller data to inform the design of its own products.Amazon’s conduct and seller critiques featured prominently in a Congressional antitrust committee report last year that found the company wielded monopoly power over small merchants.Amid rising pressure from small business activists and politicians, Amazon has in recent years sought to portray itself as a friend to small businesses, pitching stories of successful sellers in ad campaigns.The company’s critics “are pushing misguided interventions in the free market that would kill off independent retailers and punish consumers by forcing small businesses out of popular online stores, raising prices and reducing consumer choice and convenience,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Amazon and third-party sellers complement each other, and sellers having the opportunity to sell right alongside a retailer’s products is the very competition that most benefits consumers and has made the marketplace model so successful for third-party sellers.”The Wall Street Journal reported on the new merchant group earlier Tuesday.Gina Schaefer, who owns 13 hardware stores in the Washington area that are affiliated with Ace Hardware Corp., said she hears from suppliers regularly who feel pressured to sell on Amazon but struggle on the site because of counterfeit products or rising advertising and other costs.“A couple of them have really feared going out of business,” said Schaefer, who signed onto the coalition. “I just need the folks on the Hill to realize, we need help leveling the playing field.”(Updates with Amazon statement beginning in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo shares rise on first full trading day as some riders go on strike

    Wednesday is the first day of trading for 70,000 retail investors, as 400 UK riders are expected to stage a strike.

  • COVID-19 hasn't slowed global warming: Earth's carbon dioxide levels highest in over 3 million years, NOAA says

    The level of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere is now higher than it's been in at least 3.6 million years, federal scientists said Wednesday.

  • Fed Officials Back Dovish Powell View Despite Brighter Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish message on an incomplete economic recovery won the day when officials met last month, with a record of the gathering showing a unanimous near-term policy outlook.“Participants noted that it would likely be some time until substantial further progress toward the committee’s maximum-employment and price-stability goals would be realized,” according to minutes from the March 16-17 Federal Open Market Committee meeting published Wednesday.Officials left their asset purchase program of $120 billion per month unchanged at the meeting and forecast they would keep the benchmark lending rate near zero until at least 2023 to help the U.S. economy heal from Covid-19. That was despite sharply upgrading projections for growth and employment that has had some investors betting the Fed will act sooner.“After the March FOMC meeting Chair Powell said it wasn’t yet time to start talking about talking about tapering,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli wrote in a note to clients. “The minutes to the March FOMC meeting backed him up, as they barely mentioned future prospects for the Fed’s asset purchase program.”Even with 916,000 new jobs added to the economy last month, the economy is far from the Fed’s goals of maximum employment and sustainable 2% inflation. Still, there is a sense among some officials that vaccine dissemination, trillions of dollars in fiscal support and very low interest rates could lead to a stronger-than-expected rebound.“The angle of a united front is very deliberate,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. Maintaining that unanimity is “dependent on conditions” going forward, he said.Liftoff TimingSeven of 18 officials expect the Fed to be in a gradual tightening mode by the end of 2023, according to projections released at the March meeting. Some policy makers are warning investors not to expect the Fed to indefinitely keep policy on an emergency footing.“I would want to communicate that once it’s clear that we’ve emerged from the pandemic and the Fed has achieved some of these benchmarks we’ve set up, I would rather communicate that they should expect that we will be withdrawing some of this extraordinary level of accommodation,” Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Wednesday.The minutes said the Fed staff upgraded its forecast from January with real GDP growth expected to exceed potential in 2022 and 2023, “leading to a decline in the unemployment rate to historically low levels, as monetary policy was assumed to remain highly accommodative.”It’s the kind of hot labor market that Powell has said many times he would like to restore, even while he has pushed aside concerns that it could generate worrisome inflation. The broader committee also seemed to endorse the view.“Participants expected that inflation would likely move along a trajectory consistent with achieving the committee’s objectives over time, supported by strong aggregate demand, which participants expected would be driven in part by accommodative monetary and fiscal policies,” the minutes said.Fed Governor Lael Brainard, in an interview with CNBC after the minutes were released, said it was likely that bottlenecks could result in a temporary lift to inflation. After that, however, it is “more likely that the entrenched inflation dynamics we have seen for well over a decade will take over,” she said. The Fed has mostly missed its annual inflation target of 2% since announcing it in 2012.Interest-rate futures have been pricing in the possibility of a rate hike in the second half of 2022. Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays in New York, said part of the tension comes from uncertainty in the outlook mapped against uncertainty about how the Fed will respond to actual data.While markets are forward looking, Brainard noted that the Fed’s policy would hinge on outcomes, or actual data, rather than a forecast of when they would hit their goals.“Our monetary policy forward guidance is premised on outcomes, not the outlook,” Brainard said. “We are over nine million jobs short of where we were pre-Covid.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Harry and Meghan's production company's first Netflix series pays tribute to the prince's royal roots

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company will release its first docuseries with Netflix next spring. And Harry will appear on camera.

  • Hunter Biden: What was he doing in China and Ukraine?

    What is the background to the allegations made about China, Ukraine and the Bidens?

  • Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued by divers, a provincial official said Wednesday. The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers and hundreds of helpers managed the extremely complicated rescue of the 12 boys and their coach.

  • Gaetz to speak at conference at Trump resort hosted by Jan. 6 Trump rally organizers

    "Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation," Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • Charlotte nursing homes see vaccine victory: No COVID deaths in past month

    Less than a dozen outbreaks are active locally in congregate settings. That’s down from 63 just three months ago.

  • Alex Caruso hustles to make big plays for Lakers in win over Raptors

    Lakers reserve Alex Caruso's hustle was on full display Tuesday during the Lakers' 110-101 win over the Toronto Raptors.