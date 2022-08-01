Activists to mourn Dante Kittrell, make demands upon officials at evening vigil

SOUTH BEND — Community activists will host a vigil Monday night and make demands upon city leaders as they mourn the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, a Black man whom police shot and killed Friday afternoon after he had been threatening suicide while apparently holding a gun.

Near Coquillard Elementary School on South Bend's northwest side, where the killing occurred, the group Faith in Indiana will be joined by Black activist organizations at 5:30 p.m. to call for the release of all body-cam footage and dispatch recordings related to the incident. The Tribune has filed public records requests for both items.

Activists also seek police's commitment to using a clinician-led crisis response team to address mental health crises and the appointment of a special prosecutor from outside of St. Joseph County to investigate the South Bend Police Department officers' response.

PreviouslySouth Bend police shoot, kill man in standoff near Coquillard Elementary School

A pastor involved with Faith in Indiana, the Rev. J.B. Williams of Abundant Faith Family Ministries in South Bend, reportedly witnessed the event and in a statement criticized police's "military-style operation in response to a mental health crisis." The organization says Williams, Kittrell's mother and one of his friends were prevented from engaging with him during the interaction with police.

Police say officers and negotiators tried unsuccessfully to de-escalate the situation for nearly 40 minutes. A partial ring of police cars formed around Kittrell on the south side of the school near a baseball field as he walked around and gesticulated.

An SBPD SWAT Team truck then drove onto the field around 12:30 p.m. Video taken by a bystander shows Kittrell gesturing toward the vehicle. Officers shot and killed Kittrell within seconds of the truck's arrival.

Because it involved South Bend officers, St. Joseph County and Mishawaka police are investigating the shooting. In a written statement, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage, a process that will continue throughout the week.

Story continues

"I share the shock of the community following Friday's tragic loss of Dante Kittrell," said South Bend Mayor James Mueller, who oversees SBPD, in an interview with The Tribune. "My heart goes out to the Kittrell family and the community as we mourn the loss of a loved one, as well as to the first responders to this incident and their families.”

EditorialAnd on it goes: A decade later, South Bend police tapes case endures

Mueller said there's a need for enhanced support of residents in need of mental health intervention, especially those from communities of color. He said "we also need to find the will to prevent firearms from getting into the wrong hands."

Leaders from Faith in Indiana say police erred in failing to summon a crisis response team from Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in South Bend. In the past year, they say, Oaklawn has created a pilot team led by mental health professionals to supplement a police response to such incidents.

But Mueller said in cases of imminent danger, like when someone is holding a weapon, he knows of no city that sends a crisis response team separate from law enforcement. It's hard enough to find officers to respond to potentially deadly situations, he said.

"I know there are a lot of calls for that, but in a volatile, potentially dangerous situation, I don’t know that those teams are the ones that would go in,” Mueller said.

Henry Davis Jr., the city councilor in the second district, where Kittrell was killed, said he knew the man from a young age and knew he had been dealing with mental illness. Davis said a crisis intervention team is crucial because police cannot rely on the same type of response for people experiencing mental health crises and people who aren't.

“I'm not blaming the officers for what they did. They have a job. They’re trained to do that job," Davis told The Tribune. "But since we know there are things that don't fit in the normal protocol, we have to adjust the way we service this community.”

South Bend Common Council Vice President Sheila Niezgodski cautioned against rushing to conclusions about the "sad and heartbreaking incident" in a Monday statement. She said witness statements, cell phone videos and body-cam footage will aid investigators in being transparent about what they learn.

"Ongoing efforts are in place to address the mental health crisis in our community," Niezgodski added.

The police department updated its policy on the use of force in May 2021 to say that officers shall use deadly force only as a "last resort" and when it does not endanger innocent people. At the time, the policy was hailed by activists as a substantive improvement.

Mueller said he wouldn't comment on the appropriateness of the police response until the investigation concludes.

"Our policy is that lethal force is a last resort," Mueller said. "We're going to need all the facts. We’re going to need the investigation to see exactly what transpired and see if there’s anything going forward that we need to adjust.”

The city will host a community discussion Aug. 23 on crisis procedures, Mueller said in a written release, adding that further details on location and time will be released in the coming days.

The Tribune plans to stream the vigil live on its Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend activists to mourn Dante Kittrell at a Monday evening vigil