Activists respond to fellow protestors being charged with domestic terrorism at APD ‘cop city’

Activists who say their fellow protestors arrested on Tuesday did not attack cops, but were defending themselves from police’s attack.

According to the GBI, protestors threw rocks at police officers. Activists say the people were attacked first.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the controversial proposed Atlanta police training facility on Wednesday and spoke with protestors who say their fight is far from over.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This fight will continue and it’s important for all of us to get involved and rally around all of those who were arrested,” Jasmine Burnett with Community Movement Builders said.

The future site of a $90 million, 85-acre facility sits on the largest urban forest in metro Atlanta, making it a target for protestors for the last several months.

The GBI charged five people with domestic terrorism on Tuesday after allegedly throwing rocks at police cars and attacking EMTs when officers tried to remove barricades from the property.

Serena Hertel, 25, of California, Francis Carroll, 22, of Maine, Arieon Robinson, of Wisconsin, Nicholas Olsen, 25, and Leonard Vioselle, 20, were all arrested.

RELATED STORIES:

“After police cleared the area of concern, which included makeshift treehouses, they found explosive devices, gasoline, and road flares,” a GBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Activists say they were attacked first.

“The Atlanta Police Department is using plastic bullets and pepper spray against unarmed, non violent political protesters,” Marlin Katz with the Atlanta Solidarity Fund said.

Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement released to Channel 2 Action News,

Story continues

“We will not stop or slow down when it comes to bringing domestic terrorists to justice in Georgia, and yesterday’s arrests should serve as a strong reminder of that to anyone threatening our communities.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: