Activists see Purdue bankruptcy case as last chance to call Sacklers to account

With most Americans transfixed for months by the election, Donald Trump’s impeachment, the coronavirus and economic catastrophes and anti-racism protests, the nation’s opioids crisis risks becoming “the forgotten epidemic”.

But millions of people continue to struggle with painkiller addiction or recovery efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while billions of dollars and – as important to many – a sense of justice are at stake in huge legal battles still raging between opioid victims and “big pharma”.

Now activists who lost loved ones, battled addiction or almost died of opioid overdoses themselves are focused on what could be a final opportunity to hold a key pharmaceutical company and its billionaire owners to account.

Lawyers and campaigners are battling in the $10bn case in a New York bankruptcy court of Purdue Pharma, the US manufacturer of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, which is accused of fueling the opioids crisis that has killed more than 450,000 Americans in the last 20 years.

The company seeks a modest settlement, paying out to states, cities and individuals harmed by opioids, in return for an end to coast-to-coast legal action. And it wants to shield Purdue’s executives, and multibillionaire owners within the Sackler family, from future government litigation – while also resolving a Department of Justice criminal investigation.

As the case lengthens, the costs of Purdue’s legal representation to the court are mounting. By April, the seventh month since the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, its legal team (Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom) had submitted $1,420,799 in fees and expenses to the court.

In a filing with bankruptcy court last week, lawyers for a group of activists, including the American art photographer Nan Goldin, claimed that the pharmacy chain CVS “may have acted in concert with Purdue to injure creditors” – while itself registering as a creditor.

This despite CVS being named among defendants in a huge opioids civil case in Ohio, where it is accused of working in partnership with Purdue to offer questionable seminars on pain management to its pharmacists.

And Dan Schneider, a campaigner against the overprescription of opioid painkillers, who starred in the Netflix documentary The Pharmacist, informed the court that it was “reprehensible” that health insurance companies listed as creditors, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, are seeking a large claim to funds.

“Funds awarded should go to support individual victims and mechanisms that should be used to abate the crisis that Purdue helped create,” Schneider wrote.

Opponents of Purdue’s bankruptcy settlement argue that the public deserves to know exactly what role the Sacklers played in the opioids public health crisis and how much profit insiders stripped from Purdue before cloaking it in bankruptcy protection last fall. If they never stand trial there are efforts at least to force a broader airing of allegations.

“The goal of this bankruptcy seems to be to prevent the discovery and publication of meaningful information about the role the Sacklers played,” Jonathan Lipson, a professor of law at Temple University in Philadelphia, told the Guardian.



In a letter to the court last year, co-signed by 20 other bankruptcy law experts, Lipson called on Judge Robert Drain, presiding over the bankruptcy case in White Plains, New York, which has to approve any settlement deal, to appoint an independent examiner to the case.



“Bankruptcy is about getting creditors and the debtor to reach a compromise, but in this case you’ve got problems no amount of money can address. There’s a very real concern that without an independent examiner people will say the Sacklers used the process to hide evidence of wrongdoing,” Lipson added.









And the Wisconsin senator Tammy Baldwin has written to the judge asking him to lift the injunction shielding the Sacklers from legal action during the bankruptcy process, saying: “Wisconsin and other states need to investigate the Sackler family.”

Purdue and eight members of the Sackler family had already been sued (although two have since died, matriarch Beverly Sackler last year and her son Jonathan on 30 June), including allegations that “eight people in a single family made the choices that caused much of the US opioid epidemic” via a “deadly, deceptive … illegal scheme”.