Activists follow Sinema into bathroom, videotape outside her bathroom stall

Video uploaded on social media shows activists bombarding Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as liberals have recently expressed growing frustration with the centrist Democrat over her opposition to an economic agenda largely supported by her fellow party members.

The progressive group Living United For Change in Arizona uploaded a video showing at least two activists following Sinema into the bathroom at Arizona State University on Saturday. Sinema became an adjunct professor at the school in 2003, according to ASU's webpage.

"We knocked on doors for you to get you elected, and just like how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don't support what you promised us," one activist said as Sinema walks into the bathroom and closes a stall door.

Sinema was urged by activists at the school to support a pathway for citizenship for undocumented immigrants as part of the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill after multiple immigration provisions in the bill were rejected by the Senate parliamentarian last month.

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070...my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Activists with LUCHA also chanted and demonstrated outside a Phoenix fundraiser where Sinema was reportedly present Friday night, saying, "Build Back Better, back the bill."

Other activists in recent days have set their sights on the adjacent centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who has firmly stated his top-line price for the reconciliation package is $1.5 trillion, saying the current proposal far extends what he is willing to spend on the bill.

Last week, demonstrators gathered for at least four days in a row in small boats and kayaks outside of the West Virginia senator's houseboat, demanding he support the budget reconciliation bill.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who supported a $6 trillion price tag for the bill, admitted on Sunday there could be some "give and take" on lowering the $3.5 trillion price tag for the Democrats' reconciliation bill as the party contends with the 50-50 split in the Senate along with Sinema and Machin's refusal to budge.

The Washington Examiner contacted Sinema's office but did not immediately receive a response.

