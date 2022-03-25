Activists stage global climate protest, slam Ukraine war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRANK JORDANS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Greta Thunberg
    Greta Thunberg
    Swedish climate protection activist

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists staged a 10th series of worldwide protests Friday to demand that leaders take stronger action against global warming, with some linking their environmental message to calls for an end to the war in Ukraine.

The Fridays for Future movement, inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, called demonstrations from Indonesia to Europe and the United States.

In Jakarta, activists dressed in red robes and held placards demanding “system change not climate change.”

Others held a banner saying “G-20, stop funding our extinction,” a reference to the fact that the Group of 20 biggest developed and emerging economies accounts for about 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Indonesia hosts the group's next summit this fall.

In Rome, protesters carried a giant inflatable globe through the streets and a banner reading “Make school, not war.”

Some 300 protests were planned in Germany, which has taken in about 250,000 Ukrainian refugees in the past month.

Thousands of mostly young people, many carrying Ukraine’s yellow and blue national flag, marched through Berlin's government district to the Brandenburg Gate — long a symbol of the Cold War division between East and West.

Those speaking at the Berlin rally included two young Russian activists, who denounced their government's actions in Ukraine.

“There are a lot of Russian people who are against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and they do not support what Putin is doing,” Polina Oleinikova told The Associate Press.

Oleinikova, 19, said that people who speak out against the government in Russia now “risk to be imprisoned on a daily basis.”

“It is very scary and we are afraid, but still we are (doing) our activism because we feel that it is very important,” she said. “It is the right thing to do and we won’t stop.”

Fellow climate activist Arshak Makichyan said the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West were also having a drastic impact on the Russian economy

“Everything we had is collapsing,” he said, adding that he hoped Putin would be forced to resign and brought to trial.

Ilyess El Kortbi, a 25-year-old who helped set up Fridays for Future Ukraine, praised his fellow activists from Russia for speaking out.

“They are doing the best they can,” he told the AP. “Even if their regime is authoritarian and really repressive, they still continue standing with us against Putin.”

El Kortbi, who managed to flee just before the Russian advance reached his home city of Kharkiv, appealed to Germany and other European countries to stop buying fossil fuels from Russia.

“The war in Ukraine could stop anytime,” he said. “The EU and especially Germany just need to stop financing this.”

That message was echoed by many Germans at the march, frustrated that their country is paying tens of millions of euros (dollars) a day to buy fossil fuels that contribute to Moscow’s war chest even as the burning of oil, gas and coal harms the planet.

“We are here today to show that peace and climate justice belong together,” said Clara Duvigneau, a student from Berlin.

She said Germany should invest in renewable energy rather than seek alternative sources of oil and gas from places such as the Gulf or the United States.

“We want the energy transition to happen as quickly as possible,” said Duvigneau.

Several hundred young people gathered in Paris, marching from the domed Pantheon on the Left Bank to the Bastille plaza.

They carried signs reading “Wake Up” with a drawing of a burning Earth, calling on French presidential candidates to do more to fight climate change, or accusing French oil company TotalEnergies of cozying up to Putin for its refusal to pull out of Russia.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate and of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What made North Korea test giant new ICBM?

    In firing an almost cartoonishly massive intercontinental ballistic missile into space, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has turned back the clock to the “fire and fury” days of 2017 as he revives nuclear brinkmanship aimed at pressuring the United States to accept his country as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions. Thursday’s launch of the Hwasong-17 was North Korea’s most provocative weapons test since U.S. President Joe Biden took office and underscores Kim's determination to continue building his military while diplomacy remains frozen. This experimental launch is worrying because the weapon is being developed to be armed with nuclear bombs and to threaten Washington, D.C., New York and much of the rest of the world.

  • Fossil fuel independence would curb Putin and create a healthier world

    OpEd: Our long-term response must target Putin’s major source of power: oil and natural gas. The world needs to declare its independence from fossil fuels.

  • After Ukraine, Vladimir Putin Is Beyond Redemption

    Continuing from Part 1, John Heilemann talks with international affairs and national security guru Tom Nichols about the debate over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin’s behavior and rhetoric suggest that he is becoming unhinged. Nichols argues that Putin has reached a “point of no return” given the mounting civilian casualties in Ukraine, President’s Biden’s recent characterization of Putin as a war criminal, and Russia’s increasing isolation on the world stage. They also discuss Biden’s

  • Japan OKs bigger budget to host US forces, step up alliance

    Japan’s parliament on Friday approved a new agreement with the United States, endorsing Japanese government spending exceeding 1 trillion yen ($8 billion) for hosting U.S. troops as the two sides strengthen their military alliance in the face of growing threat from China and North Korea in the region. The 1.05 trillion yen ($8.6 billion) host nation support budget covers the purchase of advanced arsenals used in their joint military exercises, as well as utilities and facilities used by the U.S. troops and their Japanese employees working on American bases in the country through March 2027. The roughly 200 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the first year is included in the fiscal 2022 national defense budget — a record 5.4 trillion yen ($44 billion) — beginning in April.

  • Germany moves to wean itself off Russian energy

    Germany said Friday it was drastically slashing its energy purchases from Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with oil imports to be halved by June and coal deliveries to end by the autumn.

  • North Korea Posts Batshit Slow-Mo Missile Test Hype Video

    North Korean State MediaIf the idea that North Korea’s new intercontinental nuclear-capable ballistic missile could actually reach the U.S. isn’t scary enough, Kim Jong Un appears to be trolling his adversaries in an 11-minute slow motion video that purports to show the moments leading up to the testing. The video, which is filmed in hilarious “end of the world” style, kicks off with the despotic leader swaggering like he’s in Top Gun—complete with a tight-fitting leather jacket and shades—out o

  • Biden has sharp response to reporter: 'You're playing a game with me'

    President Biden on Thursday had a sharp response to a reporter who asked why he though the latest sanctions would change Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior after previous steps did not stop Moscow's invasion of Ukraine."Let's get something straight ... I did not say that in fact the sanctions would deter him," Biden said at a press conference from Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO leaders."Sanctions never deter - you keep talking...

  • Britain Calls Out Russia’s Top Diplomat for Secret Family

    GettyBritain’s latest round of sanctions against Russia has gone above and beyond simple financial punishment, airing a bit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s dirty laundry in the process.In its list of the 65 new individuals and organizations targeted for “aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the British Foreign Office appears to have made a point to call out Lavrov’s “secret family” in London, with its inclusion of Polina Kovalev, whom it describes as his stepdaughter.Kovalev’s inclu

  • Her Dad Is Putin's Press Chief and She Says Sanctions Against Her Are 'Totally Unfair and Unfounded'

    Elizaveta "Lisa" Peskova told Insider that she’s for peace “around the world” but believes economic punishment against Russia’s elite won’t have a financial impact

  • Clarence Thomas was the lone dissent in the Supreme Court's January order rejecting Trump's bid to withhold documents from the January 6 panel

    Thomas' vote came under scrutiny Thursday following reports that his wife, Ginni Thomas, texted Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 election.

  • Kremlin official says West has declared 'total war' on Russia

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday took aim at the sanctions the United States and other countries have imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, saying he believes that the West has declared "total war" on Russia.Lavrov made his comments during a meeting in which he described actions that Western nations have taken in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "a real hybrid war," adding that "total war was declared on us,"...

  • Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

    From offering Bitcoin to Russian soldiers who abandon their tanks to allegedly hacking Russian state TV, Anonymous is staying involved in the conflict.

  • Biden asks Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit council or be ousted

    President Biden has asked Republican Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit their positions on a presidential council or be removed. In a post on Wednesday, Oz, who is a candidate in Pennsylvania, said the administration sent him a letter requesting he resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.A letter from the administration was shown in a video Oz released on the situation. The letter states Oz...

  • Sen. Ted Cruz repeatedly defies Sen. Dick Durbin's pleas to stop questioning Ketanji Brown Jackson after his time expired

    "You can bang it as loud as you want," Cruz said after a visibly frustrated Durbin hit his gavel twice.

  • Ted Cruz checked his Twitter mentions and a little bit of our democracy died

    Ted Cruz checked his Twitter mentions and a little bit of our democracy died

  • Remembering That Time a B-52 Bomber Crash Nearly Nuked North Carolina in 1961

    Experts are divided on just how bad the accident could have been.

  • Biden Warns of Food Shortages in Wake of Russia–Ukraine War: ‘It’s Going to Be Real’

    President Biden warned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will likely cause food shortages in some parts of the world because both countries are major exporters of wheat, in remarks to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham interrupted SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson so many times that Sen. Dick Durbin intervened to let her speak

    "She's had nothing to do with the Kavanaugh hearings," Durbin told Graham after he asked Ketanji Brown Jackson about Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

  • Behind the Falling Out of a Former White House Photographer and White House Doctor-Turned-Lawmaker

    While Ronny Jackson routinely takes to social media to criticize current President Joe Biden, photographer Pete Souza uses it to criticize Jackson

  • Russia's top central banker tried to quit over the Ukraine invasion — Putin wouldn't let her

    Bloomberg also reported a "state of hopelessness" taking root among Russian central bank employees who fear being cut off from the outside world.