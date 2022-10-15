Activists who threw soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ plead not guilty to criminal damage charges

The two young climate protesters who threw tomato soup over one of the world’s most famous paintings have pleaded not guilty to criminal damage charges.

On Friday, 20-year-old Anna Holland, and 21-year-old Phoebe Plummer made headlines around the world after they were filmed opening two cans of Heinz tomato soup and throwing the contents over Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London.

“There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed,” the museum said in a statement shared on social media.

“‘Sunflowers’ is unharmed and is now back on display in Room 43,” the museum added.

The two women — who are members of the activist group Just Stop Oil — were arrested after the incident and appeared in court on Saturday.

They were charged with criminal damage to the frame of van Gogh’s masterpiece, according to the BBC.

Prosecutor Ola Oyedepo said that even though they threw the “orange substance” over the painting knowing that there would be a “protective case” over it, there was still damage to the frame.

Their lawyer, Katie McFadeen, said that the prosecution “needs to prove that damage has been caused,” and that the “extent of the damage would be relevant to the proportionality assessment” in weighing up their right to expression.

The women were released Saturday, but District Judge Tan Irkam said that they are not to enter any galleries or museums. They are also not allowed to have any paint or adhesive substances in a public place.

Their trial was set for Dec. 13 at the City of London Magistrates’ Court.