Activists urge Meta to overhaul policies for Iran content

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ali Khamenei
    Ali Khamenei
    Iranian politician

Three rights groups on Thursday urged Facebook and Instagram owner Meta to overhaul its policies for Persian-language content on Iran, complaining restrictions had impeded the ability of Iranians to share information during ongoing protests.

London-based freedom of expression group Article 19, global digital rights group Access Now and the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said Meta had to change policies on potentially sensitive content as well as human and automated moderation.

With the internet heavily censored in Iran, Instagram is now the main platform for communication in the Islamic republic as it remains unblocked.

Other social media services such as Telegram, YouTube and Twitter as well as Facebook are all blocked inside Iran.

The groups said Instagram "suffers from a deficit in trust and transparency" among Persian-language users and Meta needed to ensure "its content moderation practices uphold and protect human rights and freedom of expression."

All these concerns have been raised at a discussion with a Meta content policy manager, they added.

Iran has seen several weeks of protests against its leadership under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggered by price rises.

But activists complain Meta has taken down some content documenting the protests uploaded to Instagram, depriving users of a key resource of what is happening inside the country.

The temporary blocking earlier this year of #IWillLightACandleToo to remember the victims of the shooting down by Iran of an Ukrainian airliner in 2020 also triggered anger.

The statement expressed concern over takedowns of content on Instagram containing the protest chant "Death to Khamenei" or similar slogans against the Iranian leadership.

Meta previously issued a temporary exception for such chants in July 2021 and has also now granted exemptions related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Calling for consistency from Meta, the organisations expressed concern "this lack of nuance... causes problematic takedowns of newsworthy protest posts or posts that could help directly or indirectly corroborate human rights abuses."

The groups also called for "more transparency" on automated processes, where media banks are used for automatic takedowns based on certain phrases, images or audio.

Following allegations in a report by BBC Persian that Iranian officials tried to bribe Persian-language moderators for Meta at a Germany-based content moderation contractor, concerns were also raised "about the oversight of human moderation processes", they said.

Meta at the time denied ever having ties to the Iranian government and said moderators review a randomized selection of content to check if it violates rules "removing any room for subjectivity".

sjw/ech/kjm

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan elected to UN Security council for two years

    Japan was among five countries elected Thursday to hold a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2023 and 2024.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson accused of launching 'back of the envelope' policies as he seeks to reset premiership

    Jeremy Hunt: I'm a natural loyalist - but had to speak out PM gives housing association renters the right to buy Liz Truss defies Boris Johnson over drive to slash Whitehall jobs EU 'snubs' UK requests for talks on Horizon research programme Russia-Ukraine latest: Putin likens himself to Peter the Great

  • Meta says Kenyan court has no jurisdiction to determine case against it, wants it thrown out

    American social media giant Meta is seeking to have a case filed against it in Kenya dropped saying that the East African country has no jurisdiction to determine it. The application follows a lawsuit filed by Daniel Motaung last month against Meta and Sama, its main subcontractor for content moderation in Africa, over claims of exploitation and union busting. Motaung, a South Africa national who previously worked as a content moderator with Sama, says he was laid off for organizing a 2019 strike and trying to unionize the subcontractor’s employees.

  • Double whammy: Both farmers and consumers hit by high prices

    Food import bills will reach a record high this year and food markets are likely to tighten around the world, according to a glum new forecast by a U.N. food agency. The Food Outlook, issued twice a year by the Food and Agriculture Organization, also found that “many vulnerable countries are paying more but receiving less food” in imports. The report issued Thursday by the Rome-based agency noted that developing countries are reducing imports of cereals, oilseeds and meats, reflecting their inability to cover the price increases.

  • Holocaust memorial chairman thanks pope for opening archives

    The chairman of Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial said he thanked Pope Francis on Thursday for giving scholars access to the Holy See’s World War II-era archives. Dani Dayan, who met with Francis at the Vatican, said the pontiff described the archives’ opening as “an issue of justice.” Francis visited the memorial during a 2014 pilgrimage in Israel.

  • Meta brings game development platform Crayta to Facebook Gaming's cloud streaming service

    Meta announced today that it's bringing Roblox-like Crayta, a game development platform that lets you build and play games with your friends in real time, to Facebook Gaming's cloud streaming service. The company says Crayta provides an easy-to-use developer toolkit and makes game creation more accessible, whether you're building on mobile or desktop. The company acquired Unit 2 Games, which is the studio behind Crayta, in June 2021.

  • Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Putin, Peskov and Russian officials

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 18:14 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin, President of Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, Mikhail Mishustin, Russian Prime Minister, and a number of other high-ranking officials of the aggressor state.

  • Orlando mom facing charges after deputies say 2-year-old son shot, killed his father

    Marie Ayala is being charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence.

  • Arkansas highway crashes kill 3 during thunderstorms

    Three people were killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily traveled Interstate 30 during thunderstorms in southwestern Arkansas, state police said.

  • Progressives see signs of hope fade after disappointing night

    Primary results in California are adding to woes for progressives, who are seeing limits on the political support for their reformist vision of the country. In San Francisco, voters recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin (D), whose criminal justice and police reforms spooked residents who saw policies like cash bail stripped away under his tenure. At…

  • Meta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Cameras

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has halted development of a smartwatch with dual cameras and is instead working on other devices for the wrist, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersMeta Halts

  • Joe Biden Discusses Plan to Fight Abortion Decision, Urges Voters to Focus on Gun Policy

    President Joe Biden had a somber conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, where the pair discussed gun legislation and the ongoing debate surrounding Roe v. Wade. During Biden’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! visit, which marked his first in-studio late-night appearance since the inauguration, Kimmel asked the president if he would issue an executive order regarding gun […]

  • Trump says January 6 'represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country' ahead of House committee's first public hearing

    The former president also repeated his false claim that he ordered National Guard troops to protect the Capitol on January 6.

  • Jared Kushner Had a 'Mathematical Formula' For Keeping Father-in-Law Donald Trump Happy

    It’s never easy working with family members, especially when that job involves the White House. That’s exactly what Jared Kushner learned when he became a senior adviser to his father-in-law Donald Trump during the four years he was in the Oval Office. Kushner had to figure out a way to keep his sometimes temperamental relative […]

  • The Jan. 6 Committee Can’t Convict Trump—but It Could Help Bankrupt Him

    ReutersThe Jan. 6 Committee begins its highly anticipated national reckoning Thursday night by calling attention to the brutality Capitol Police officers faced 18 months ago and diving into details about one of the gangs leading the violence on that dark day.While it’s doubtful the hearings will meet the sky-high expectations of those who believed the committee would expose open-and-shut wrongdoing from some of the nation’s top officials, the prime-time hearings will deliver one thing: evidence

  • The new paint job Trump demanded for Air Force One could overheat the planes because it's too dark, requiring costly alterations

    An expensive Air Force One redecoration scheme ordered by former President Donald Trump could lead to spiraling costs, Politico reported.

  • Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Registers As Foreign Agent Following DOJ Notification

    Christina Pushaw's lawyer told The Washington Post that Pushaw originally worked on a voluntary basis and made about $25,000 in total over two years.

  • Trouble brews in MAGA world as Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after diehard Trump ally Lindsey Graham

    Greene slammed Graham for suggesting he was open to voting on Biden's gun control proposals, even though the senator didn't declare how he would vote.

  • The Ukraine War is Becoming Putin's Vietnam

    As the war in Ukraine drags into its fourth month with no end in sight, a number of observers are beginning to ask, “Will the West grow tired of supporting Ukraine?” Some commentators have opined that “time is on Putin’s side,” and that the fierce response of NATO and other global democracies will gradually wane in the face of economic challenges stemming from inflation, Russia’s choking off of Ukrainian agrarian and hydrocarbon products from the global economy, internal political divisions (especially in the U.S.), and issue fatigue as the relentless 24/7 news cycle moves on. Time is more on the side of Ukraine and the west than on Putin, and as the year wears on this will become more apparent.

  • The State Duma of Russian Federation Suggested Cancelling The Independence of Lithuania

    "European Pravda" - WEDNESDAY, 8 JUNE 2022, 15:37 Evgenii Fedorov, a State Duma of Russian Federation Deputy, suggested cancelling the Soviet times decree that recognizes the independence of Lithuania.