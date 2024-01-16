Activists warn of health, climate risks of proposed CT gas pipeline; Company says it will stabilize energy access and costs

For the last five years, Sena Wazer has fought climate change, but the 20-year-old environmental activist’s latest battle hits closer to home than ever before.

“As a young person, it constantly feels like I’m watching my future go up in flames,” Wazer said.

The natural gas pipeline that runs a street down from Wazer’s family home in Mansfield is part of a proposed 1,131-mile expansion of the Algonquin Gas Transmission line.

The proposal, known as Project Maple, would raise the natural gas-carrying capacity of the pipeline, which bisects Connecticut and extends into New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Enbridge, the Canadian-based energy company behind the project, said in documents that the expansion will increase the reliability of the Northeast’s power grid, stabilize gas prices, and support “New England’s continued journey to Net Zero.”

Wazer called the proposal “a slap in the face,” from Enbridge but also the federal commissions, state agencies and governors who have not opposed the project.

“The science is very clear that we need to be rapidly moving off of fossil fuel infrastructure. But instead here we are expanding it in a way that prolongs our reliance,” Wazer said. “I want them to know that young folks are watching and this is our future that they’re deciding whether or not to sacrifice in the name of profit.”

Wazer is part of a growing grassroots coalition in Connecticut that emerged in opposition to Project Maple. Through protest and advocacy, the multistate movement hopes to compel federal policymakers and state leaders to adhere to climate goals and block Enbridge’s expansion.

According to documents from Enbridge, the company anticipates that Project Maple, which could process an extra 249 to 499 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in some locations, could go online “as early as November 2029.”

The expansion would include an overhaul of existing pipeline infrastructure in order to increase its carrying volume. Expected renovations in the documents include replacing smaller diameter pipes with larger ones, laying new transmission lines besides existing infrastructure, and expanding compressor stations along the route.

Max Bergeron, an Enbridge spokesperson, said the company remains “very early in the process and plan to finalize the project scope and schedule.”

He said Enbridge initiated Project Maple in response to grid reliability concerns increased demand “from gas utilities and power generators” along the Algonquin Gas Transmission system.

“The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has held technical conferences which have highlighted the power grid reliability concerns the region continues to face, and Project Maple is one solution which seeks to meet the need for reliable access to fuel for power generation, in addition to supporting growing demand from gas utilities,” Bergeron said in a statement to the Courant.

On paper, the prospect of a natural gas expansion appears at odds with the Northeast region’s ambitious climate goals. With the exception of New Hampshire, each New England state has set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions economywide by 2050, according to ISO New England.

Connecticut is uniquely legislated to maintain a carbon-free electric grid by 2040.

Currently, Connecticut consumes more natural gas than any other energy source. In 2023 natural gas-fired power plants accounted for 60% of all electricity generated in the state, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But Paul Coppleman, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said in a statement to the Courant that the state’s “electricity supply is already 73% carbon free.”

“The Lamont Administration’s strategy is to provide clean, affordable, and reliable energy to the residents and businesses of Connecticut, and to achieve our state’s statutory target of 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2040,” Copleman said. “Achieving the 2040 target will require bringing additional new carbon-free energy online as well as ensuring that existing carbon-free resources, like nuclear, continue to operate.”

In December, more than 90 climate and environmental justice groups sent Gov. Ned Lamont and the leaders of other impacted states a letter opposing Project Maple.

The letter urged the governors to oppose the expansion publicly, demand “strict adherence and enforcement of all climate laws and regulation,” and “deny all permits to Project Maple.”

In response to activists’ action, Lamont’s Senior Press Secretary David Bednarz said in a statement to the Courant that “The governor appreciates their outreach and will take their feedback into consideration.”

Environmental groups in Connecticut have also called on DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes to deny all state permits for the Project Maple Expansion.

“DEEP is aware of the early-stage efforts exploring additional natural gas pipeline infrastructure that would potentially service Connecticut customers and transport gas through the state,” Paul Copleman said. “As no application has been submitted to DEEP, it would be premature to comment on the project.”

Nick Katkevich, the Northeast field organizer for the Sierra Club, said that this kind of preemptive action is part of the coalition’s strategy to block Project Maple.

In order for Enbridge to proceed with the expansion, Project Maple must first receive a green light from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission – an agency that Katkevich said “seldom rejects fossil fuel projects.”

But, even if Project Maple passes this stage, Katkevich said he is confident that the coalition can block the project through information campaigns, letter writing, protest, public hearings and other actions that will get state and federal officials, and the public, to adopt their cause.

“If they [Enbridge] are wanting to expand compressor stations, they’re going to need air permits from all the state agencies. And if they’re crossing waterways, they might need waterway permits as well,” Katkevich said. “There’s lots of opportunities to stop this project.”

“This is just the beginning of this coordinated regional resistance,” Katekevich added. “I think what’s on our side is really shifting the narrative from top to bottom politically in the region against this project.”

Enbridge argues that Project Maple would benefit the Northeast.

“Greater access to reliable, affordable natural gas supplies can help lower energy costs for consumers in New England, help address well-known energy reliability concerns, and help prevent the use of higher-emitting fuels during high energy-demand periods such as during the winter,” Bergeron said.

According to a forecast from ISO New England released in June, the demand for electricity in the region is expected to grow 2.3% each year through 2032, with winter peak demand projected at a 2.9% annual increase

In documents, Enbridge said that as the demand for solar and wind energy grows, so will the need for natural gas to “offset the supply gaps” during peak demand periods that coincide with a decrease in renewable energy productivity.

Enbridge said that “pipeline infrastructure has played a critical role in the emissions reduction success New England has achieved to date,” and that the Project Maple expansion would be “supporting New England’s continued journey to Net Zero.”

Martha Klein, a Connecticut resident who serves as the lead organizer of Stop Project Maple for the Sierra Club, described Enbridge’s net zero claims as “Orwellian.”

While natural gas is often touted as the “cleaner” alternative to its fossil fuel counterparts due to its comparatively low carbon dioxide emissions, Klein said that any potential benefits to the earth’s atmosphere are offset by methane leaks.

“You are accelerating climate change at an even worse pace than if you were burning coal or oil because of fugitive methane emissions,” Klein said.

Methane, the predominant component of natural gas, traps heat in the atmosphere at 28 times the rate of carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Next to agriculture, the EPA said natural gas and petroleum systems are the second largest source of methane emissions in the country, which “occur in all segments of the natural gas industry, from production, through processing and transmission, to distribution … through intentional venting and unintentional leaks.”

These leaks can sometimes also lead to disaster. Between 2010 and 2021, 368 documented pipeline explosions resulted in 89 deaths, 440 injuries and millions of dollars in property damages, according to an analysis of data from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration compiled by the Doan Law Firm.

Chemical pollutants from compressor stations that operate along the pipeline are also a major concern.

Ian McDonald of the Windham Willimantic NAACP Environmental Justice Committee said the areas most impacted by fossil fuel infrastructure often overlap with historically marginalized communities, distressed communities and communities of color.

“The impacts in terms of fugitive methane emissions tend to be especially bad, a lot of times, in already affected environmental justice communities, who already have particularly heavy pollution burdens,” McDonald said. “[Project Maple] is a major climate concern, but there are also serious concerns about exacerbating localized pollution, particularly when Connecticut has some of the worst ozone pollution.”

In November the Windham Willimantic NAACP and the Hartford-based Nonprofit Accountability Group sponsored a protest against Project Maple in Pomfret.

NAG Founder Tenaya Taylor said the issue is intersectional and personal.

“A lot of our problems stem from environmental injustice with the health care barriers that we face due to polluters,” Taylor said.

Taylor and McDonald said they fear the pipeline expansion and its emissions will compound existing climate challenges in Connecticut, like decreasing air quality in urban heat Islands and amplifying extreme weather events as global temperatures change.

Taylor said that many people in their community suffer from environmentally linked illnesses like asthma, heart disease and endometriosis.

“I’m constantly hospitalized because of endometriosis and fatigue and inability to breathe. So it’s something I really had to take on because I know that it’s a side effect of building these pipelines and not having clean energy,” Taylor said. “If we can’t breathe, we don’t have anything … we have to spread awareness about the realities of what will happen if they actually do this.”

McDonald, Taylor, Klein and other climate activists said Connecticut needs to shift away from fossil fuels now.

“The technology is fully at hand for us to convert to a fossil fuel free electric grid,” Klein said. “We really don’t need more fracked gas. What we need to do is loosen the restrictions on solar and bring on more renewable energy onto the grid.”