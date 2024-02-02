Here are some activities in Crawford County to put on your to-do list

When it is chilly outside, and the sky opens up each day splattering the Earth and its inhabitants with snow, rain, hail and drizzle, it seems winter is endless.

However, as it is widely known there is time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens, including for your winter bucket list. Here is a list of things you might still want to do this winter in Crawford County.

Skating at Sk8Factory, Tigers Den

Thousands of locals once skated at the brick building on East Mansfield Street next to the fire station that was the city's YMCA long ago. By the late 1960s, the building had been turned into a skate rink. Roller skating at Sky8Factor, 233 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus, could be a way to while away some time when it's cold outside.

The Tigers in Den, 232 Portland Way N., Galion, offers another opportunity for the residents to enjoy winter-themed activities away from the winter weather. Skate rental starts at $1. Thursday open skate is as low as $7.

Co-owner Steve Knapp demonstrates his axe-throwing technique at The Copper Irons, 215 S. Sandusky Ave.

The Copper Iron Axe Throwing in Bucyrus

Axe throwing became popular in the times of the pioneers when it was a multipurpose tool for hunting, defense and building. These days, skilled throwers like to gather for the fun of throwing their axes.

Copper Iron Axe Throwing, 215 S. Sandusky Ave., is =in one of the oldest buildings in the city. The company offers family friendly experiences and atmosphere. Lane cost is $19 per hour for one person.

Staying warm

Another popular answer for the winter bucket list in Crawford County is staying warm. Invite friends over for a bowl of soup or have a cup of spiced tea or coffee at one of the coffee shops while reading a book. The Pelican Coffee House offers a variety of February drinks flavored with cinnamon and vanilla.

Finally, Galion Community Theater winter calendar includes the free movie “Tangled” on Monday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for coloring, concessions and community.

Visiting Florida

Visiting Florida this winter might not be as impossible as it seems. One-way airline tickets from Cleveland and Columbus are available to such locations as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale for under $50. Return tickets will cost $200-$300.

For the dates, check out ticket search aggregator websites such as Skyscanner or Aviasales.

Accommodation options for a week start at under $400; a weekend stay will cost around $150. For dates, check out accommodation aggregators such as Booking.com.

Enjoying the snow

Turns out, a lot of Crawford residents live here because they do like winter and snow, and the winter season of 1979 is still missed around here. While it might not be 1979, according to the National Weather Service, the wintry weather will continue into the first weeks of March.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Things to do in Crawford County before winter ends - what's available