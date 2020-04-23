ActLight Has Signed Licensing Agreement With Leading Semiconductor Company Focusing on Healthcare

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --- ActLight, the Swiss technology firm known for its best in class signal-to-noise ratio photodiodes, announced today that it has signed a license agreement with a leading semiconductor company that intend to use ActLight's innovative sensing technology to fulfill the fast growing demand of the global healthcare market.

"Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading throughout the globe, we are proud to offer our Dynamic PhotoDiode technology to the healthcare segment together with a prestigious semiconductor company. In these times of trouble we all need to join forces to exploit innovative technologies at the service of the impacted communities," said Roberto Magnifico, Chief Commercial Officer at ActLight.

About ActLight SA

ActLight SA, the start-up company founded in 2011 and based

in Lausanne - Switzerland, focuses on the field of CMOS photonics by developing a new type of photodetector, the Dynamic PhotoDiode (DPD). Being a fabless company, ActLight specializes in the Intellectual Property (IP) of this area and operates primarily in the IP licensing business model.

The patented CMOS-based photonics technology allows the substantial improvement of the efficiency and accuracy of various light sensing applications, such as Time Of Flight (TOF) based range meters, vital signs monitoring, 3D/2D cameras and much more. ActLight operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with a focus on mobile and wearable devices, healthcare/medtech, autonomous driving, drones and robotics.

Contact:

Roberto Magnifico

+41792108313

magnifico@act-light.com or

info@act-light.com

