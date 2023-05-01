Acton officer placed on leave after being arrested in alleged domestic incident in Stow

A member of the Acton Police Department was placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend in neighboring Stow, according to officials.

Officer Steven Stalzer was placed on leave due to an alleged domestic incident currently being investigated, Interim Chief James Cogan announced on Monday.

Cogan noted that Stalzer’s license to carry was suspended and that his badge and service weapon were taken. Stow Police also removed Stalzer’s personal firearms from his home for safekeeping.

Stalzer has been a member of Acton PD since 2015

“The Acton Police Department will release no further information at this time, as this is an ongoing personnel matter,” officials said in a statement. “Further inquiries should be directed to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.”

Stalzer was arraigned in Concord District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW