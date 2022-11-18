Acton police identify the suspected driver who hit and injured a teen in crosswalk

Acton Police have identified the suspected driver of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a teenage boy earlier this month.

Chief Richard Burrows announced on Friday that they have identified the suspect but are still gathering evidence for an arrest.

13-year-old, Cesar Soto Jr., was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road and Harris Street in Acton on November 2, according to police. Soto Jr. suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital where he underwent surgery, according to his family. His condition was not known on Friday.

Courtesy photo of Cesar Soto, Jr.

Police detectives obtained video surveillance from a nearby business, and through their investigation identified the vehicle of interest. That vehicle was seized pursuant to a search warrant on Nov. 7. Investigators continue to process evidence from that vehicle.

Acton Police have been in contact with the family of the victim in an effort to keep them informed of the progress of investigators.

Click here to donate to the family: GoFundMe

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

