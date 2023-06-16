Acton police looking to identify man who followed woman from MBTA station

Acton police are looking to identify the man they say followed a woman on her way from the nearby MBTA station.

Police say the “suspicious” incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night as the woman walked away from the South Acton MBTA station.

As the unknown male began to follow her, the 58-year-old woman became “extremely alarmed” and went to the front door of a nearby home. The stranger left, clambering into a dark-colored sedan once the homeowner told him he was calling the police.

Police searched the area but were unable to find anyone matching the man’s description or the vehicle he got into.

Acton police describe the man as about 6 feet tall and wearing a red shirt, tan jacket and dark-colored shoes.

“It does not appear that any laws were broken during this incident, but a resident was in a great deal of fear and we would like to identify the other individual involved in this incident in an effort to determine what his intentions were,” said Acton Police Chief James Cogan. “I would also like to notify the community of this incident in case there have been any other instances of this occurring that have not been reported.”

