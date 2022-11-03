Acton Police searching for driver who hit teen in crosswalk

Acton Police are looking for the driver who hit a teenager walking in a crosswalk and took off. The teenager was seriously injured and flown to a Boston hospital.

According to Acton Police, the hit and run happened at the crosswalk at Great Road and Harris Street around 6:15 Wednesday night. Police and fire both rushed to the area to find the 13-year-old suffering from serious injuries. The teen had to be flown to a Boston hospital to get immediate treatment. Based on the initial investigation, police believe it was a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, that hit the teen in the crosswalk, and then kept going.

Police are continuing to investigate and need the public’s help . If you have any information, you’re urged give Acton Police a call at 978-264-9638

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW