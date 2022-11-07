Acton Police seize vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash that injured 13-year-old boy

Acton Police have seized the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 13-year-old boy last week, police said.

No charges have been filed.

The teen, Cesar Soto Jr., was struck while walking in a crosswalk on Great Road in the area of Harris Street at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

He was flown to a Boston hospital, where he underwent surgery last week and was in a coma on Friday, according to his family. His condition was not known on Monday.

Courtesy photo of Cesar Soto, Jr.

Acton Police detectives obtained video surveillance from a nearby business, and through their investigation identified the vehicle of interest.

Police seized that vehicle after obtaining a search warrant.

The investigation “remains active and ongoing,” police said.

No additional details were released.

