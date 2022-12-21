Acton teen left in coma after hit-and-run crash released from hospital in time for Christmas

A teenage boy who was hospitalized for weeks after a hit-and-run crash in Acton left him in a coma was released from rehab Wednesday, allowing him the opportunity to spend the holidays at home with his family.

Cesar Soto, Jr., 13, was walking in a crosswalk at Great Road and Harris Street in early November when he was struck by a motorist who fled the scene, according to the Acton Police Department.

Soto, a student at RJ Grey Junior High School, was flown to a Boston hospital after the crash, where he underwent surgery. He’s now heading home after completing a lengthy rehab stint at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Courtesy photo of Cesar Soto, Jr.

Video showed Soto leaving the hospital in wheelchair alongside a pair of Acton police officers, who escorted him home in a cruiser.

Soto told reporters who gathered for his release that he suffered multiple broken bones in the crash and that he is still experiencing with double vision in one eye.

On Dec. 2, Acton police announced that were seeking criminal charges against an 85-year-old Maynard woman, who allegedly struck Soto.

Officials have not released her name because their application for a criminal complaint is still pending. Police want to charge the woman with leaving the scene of the crash causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and a crosswalk violation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

