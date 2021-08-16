Actor accused of being in the mob that stormed the Capitol arrested in Los Angeles suburb

File. An actor has been arrested in connection with the 6 January Capitol riots. (Meidas Touch/YouTube)

An actor accused of being in the mob that stormed the Capitol building on 6 January has been arrested in Burbank, just outside of Los Angeles, federal officials have said.

Michael Aaron Carico, 33, was seen in numerous photos and videos during the Capitol riots and was taken into custody on 11 August.

Mr Carico was seen, in the images released by the Department of Justice, wearing a camo-patterned shirt and dark green baseball cap with the word NAVY written in black.

He was also seen climbing a media tower installed outside of the building ahead of the 20 January inauguration ceremony.

He has listed “actor” as his profession on his Facebook page. On IMDb.com, he is credited for roles in several TV series including “Hack my Life” and “The Inbetweeners,” as well as the movies “In Full Bloom” and “Alienated.”

Mr Carico was also heard using explicit words for Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January riots. “Hey Nancy,” Carico says into the camera, adding “Go [expletive] yourself.”

He was arrested and held in lieu of $20,000 bail. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday before Judge Jacqueline Chooljian at the Edward E Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, reports said.

Meanwhile, according to a federal agent’s statement – who was outside the Capitol building – Mr Carico was telling the crowd that he had just been inside. A woman in the group asked for his Facebook account, and he replied “michaelaaroncarico”.

Reports said that this led the officials to his Instagram account, which contained pictures of him – including a shirtless selfie at the top of Runyon Canyon. That appeared to match images of a person captured in multiple videos feeds from the riot at the Capitol, according to court documents.

The federal agents also served a search warrant on Google for data from Mr Carico’s Gmail account, which included photos and videos that appeared to have been taken during the 6 January riots.

The GPS information found by the agents indicated that the device associated with the account was in the restricted Capitol grounds between 2.18 and 3.55pm that day, according to court records.

