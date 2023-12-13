Actor Andre Braugher dies at 61 after illness, spokesperson says
Braugher had a prolific career in television and film dating back more than 30 years and highlighted by multiple award nominations and wins.
Braugher had a prolific career in television and film dating back more than 30 years and highlighted by multiple award nominations and wins.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Drop everything now, meet me on your couch for an in-home viewing of 'The Eras Tour' concert film.
After being spurned by multiple big-name free agents, the Giants finally caught their white whale.
Netflix published the first of a new twice-a-year engagement report called What We Watched. The first installment, launched Tuesday as a Microsoft Excel file, lists the hours viewed for every title, original and licensed, tallying more than 50,000 viewing hours.
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.
The Bulls are inducting 13 people and the entire 1995-96 team into their Ring of Honor next month.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself: 'It almost looks like a piece of art,' she said.
Tile, Kindle, Sony, Ember and more: These 15 awesome gadgets are sure to impress this 2023 holiday season.
The Lakers' in-season tournament championship win Saturday was the most-watched non-Christmas regular-season game on any network since 2018.
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady this week. Wall Street will be watching for any signs that the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s is now over.
A 1996 Honda Odyssey minivan with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for cold-weather DIY projects.
Holiday travel season is here — and it’s going to be expensive. But you can still take advantage of savings, deals, and rewards with the right travel credit card in your wallet.
Nick Mullens replaced Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings to a 3-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Natural gas prices are under pressure amid milder-than-expected weather and record production in the US.
Comedian, and lifelong Boston Celtics fan, Josh Gondelman joins Dan Devine to talk about falling in love with this year’s team and what makes that complicated.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Hasbro is laying off another 1,100 employees while online toy sales are booming.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Inflation in most categories is back to normal ranges, with one exception: rent.