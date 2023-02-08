Actor Anna Faris bares all in Super Bowl ad
Actor Anna Faris makes her Super Bowl commercial debut this Sunday in a spot for Avocados from Mexico. She joined CBS News to discuss going nude for the ad and her recent Hollywood hiatus.
Actor Anna Faris makes her Super Bowl commercial debut this Sunday in a spot for Avocados from Mexico. She joined CBS News to discuss going nude for the ad and her recent Hollywood hiatus.
For every broken record or risk taken at the ceremony, we got three more examples of the Grammys playing it safe. The Highs, Lows, and Head-Scratching Moments of the 2023 Grammys Mary Siroky
The director previously paid tribute to the late actor, saying she "genuinely enjoyed him as a human"
It's Pam's world, we're just living in it.
Alec Baldwin will face multiple crew members from the set of "Rust" during trial after being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins.
Score deep discounts on a range of must-haves, including robo vacs, luggage, computers, apparel and more.
Stephen Colbert is reportedly involved in the transition.
Mark Mayer, Owner of Big Moose Inn, talks about how the lack of snow may cause them to end their snowmobile season earlier than usual.
The pop star opens up about her pregnancy, writing a parenting book and making her Super Bowl ad debut.
While Taylor Swift attended the 2023 Grammys without partner Joe Alwyn, fans are convinced she wore a stylish part of his wardrobe to her after-party.
Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski are fans of the early 2000s-inspired trend.
Joe Biden speaks to the nation tonight at a time of record low unemployment, rising wages, and diminishing fears of recession - facts the U.S. president is likely to trumpet as a sign his economic plans are working in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And simmering in the background: A still unresolved Federal Reserve fight to control inflation that may pose the largest outstanding risk to the Biden economy, and over which the White House has little influence. Biden will deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, his second such speech as president and the first since the Republican party narrowly took control of the House of Representatives after November's mid-term elections.
“I only expose my forehead to the light every few years,” joked the actress, who’s known for her short curtain-style fringe
Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling on state lawmakers to deliver a bill to his desk that “bans all gender-transition surgeries” for minors.
Often a man of few words in front of a microphone, Bill Belichick gave an amazing response about his experience with Tom Brady
The mysterious Russian satellite Kosmos 2499 broke apart in early January, and the U.S. Space Force is already tracking 85 pieces of debris from the incident.
'AGT: All Stars' judge and TV personality Heidi Klum stepped out in a bold tribal-inspired look for the 2023 Grammys red carpet with husband Tom Kaulitz.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton rocked the see-through dress trend for the movie's premiere.
The two-time WNBA champion does it all.
Vanroy Evan Smith's ex-wife feared for her own safety in the weeks leading up to the murder of California doctor Michael Mammone last Wednesday, her father said.
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick recently went on TV to say the UK would become “Death Valley” if it didn’t approve his company’s $69 billion sale to Microsoft. We now know why. The country’s Competition and Markets Authority announced provisional findings on Wednesday that the deal would threaten competition in the gaming market, and even suggested that in order to get the merger approved, Activision Blizzard would need to sell off the Call of Duty part of its business first.