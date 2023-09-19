Chrishell Stause pays tribute to 'All My Children' co-star Billy Miller after his death: 'Still processing this'

Actor Billy Miller, who delighted soap opera fans for years with his portrayal of Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” has died. He was 43.

Miller’s manager confirmed the news of his death in a statement to TODAY.com, adding that Sept. 17 would have been his 44th birthday.

“Emmy Award-Winning Actor Billy Miller died on September 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” the statement reads. A cause of death was not provided.

Soap opera fans watched Miller get his start on “All My Children” in 2007 before he became a cast member on “The Young and the Restless.”

He won three Daytime Emmys — in 2010, 2013 and 2014 — for his role as the reckless playboy Billy Abbott. He stayed on the CBS soap opera until 2014, starring in 719 episodes.

Miller then joined “General Hospital” as Jason Morgan/Drew Cain, which earned him another Daytime Emmy nomination in 2018 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

He departed the ABC series in 2019 after 592 episodes.

In addition to his soap opera career, Miller appeared in the 2014 Oscar-nominated movie “American Sniper” and also had recurring roles on “Suits,” “Ray Donovan” and “Truth Be Told.”

His last role was a guest spot on “NCIS” in 2022, according to IMDb.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and raised in Grand Prairie, Texas, Miller graduated from the University of Texas, Austin before relocating to Los Angeles. There, he decided to become an actor and booked multiple commercials before he was cast on “All My Children.”

The actor is survived by his mother, Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew, Grayson and niece, Charley.

The statement also said Miller “leaves behind a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit, and genuine kindness.”

In the wake of his death, Miller’s former soap opera co-stars paid tribute to the actor.

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to pay tribute to Miller. Stause played Amanda Dillon on “All My Children” from 2005 until 2011, while Miller joined the cast as Richie Novak in 2007, starring on the defunct soap opera for one year.

“Still processing this. Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now,” Stause wrote in her Instagram stories below a photo of Miller and another picture of him kissing her on the cheek while she smiles as they stand on a red carpet.

Chrishell Stause paid tribute to her personal and professional relationship with Billy Miller. (@chrishell.stause via Instagram)

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum and “The Young and the Restless” star Eileen Davidson shared a photo of her and Miller smiling next to each other as they both posed with their Emmys.

“I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives.”

The “Days of Our Lives” actor continued, “Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”

“The Young and the Restless” alum Michael Muhney, who appeared with Miller on the soap opera and “Truth Be Told,” said, “Billy, My fellow Texas brother. You lit up every room with your smile. Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private.”

Billy,



He included a photo of them in an episode of the CBS soap opera in his post.

Actor Jason Thompson, who starred on “General Hospital” from 2005 to 2016 before taking over the role of Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless” in 2016, honored Miller, as well.

He tweeted, “I’m so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking. He was funny, had a great laugh and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends.”

