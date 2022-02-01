Actor Charlie Day talks first romantic comedy film lead in “I Want You Back”
Actor Charlie Day joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new film, "I Want You Back." He stars opposite actress Jenny Slate in the romantic comedy about two strangers who get dumped by their partners and team up to win their exes back. He also discusses the legacy of his long-running sitcom "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia."