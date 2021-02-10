Actor Chopra Jonas dissects her life in memoir "Unfinished"

FILE PHOTO: 77th Golden Globe Awards - Photo Room - Beverly Hills, California, U.S.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Mills
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah Mills

LONDON (Reuters) - Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says spending six months at home during the pandemic gave her time to "dissect" her life.

The former Miss World, Hollywood and Bollywood star wrote memoir "Unfinished", choosing a title she says reflects what she still wants to do with her career.

"It was more sort of introspective for me and looking at my journey now at this point in life - where I'm content and I'm confident and I'm not insecure about my past," Chopra Jonas told Reuters in an interview.

"I was ready to sort of dissect my life with having the time during quarantine...A lot of us constantly strive to be ... the best versions of ourselves and trying is all we can do. We are all in different forms of unfinished and work in progress."

"Unfinished", out on Thursday, looks back on Chopra Jonas' childhood and teenage years in India and the United States respectively, her return to her homeland where she won a national beauty contest, a pageant, she explains in her book, her brother convinced their mother to enter her into.

She went on to be crowned Miss World in 2000, a win that launched her acting career.

"My pageants were a springboard for me, not just for my career, but as a woman," she said.

"But at the same time, I'm also someone who believes that women shouldn't be judged predominantly or on the way they look ... And I don't think I would do it again."

After success in Bollywood, Chopra Jonas, who is married to pop star Nick Jonas, was cast in U.S. television drama "Quantico".

"I don't think it was conceptually normal for American film makers of movies or TV shows to think that the lead of a mainstream show ... could be Indian," she said.

"So it really became my quest to sort of create those opportunities for myself and other people that looked like me."

Chopra Jonas, who will star in "The Matrix 4", is currently on screens in Netflix movie "The White Tiger" about the aspirations of a poor Indian driver. She also executive produced the film based on the Man Booker Prize-winning book.

"It's really exciting for me as a producer to be able to tell stories that I want to see honestly and to tell stories that create a larger table in ... Hollywood," she said.

(Reporting by Sarah Mills; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

Latest Stories

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • UK tightens travel restrictions with quarantine, prison threat

    The government said it would bring in tighter border controls next week against new variants of the coronavirus

  • Former Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

    President Biden and his aides have made it very clear he has no intention of commenting on, or even paying much attention to, former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday. When reporters asked Biden how and whether Trump should be held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, he replied, "We'll let the Senate work that out." Politico summed up Biden's Trump impeachment strategy as: "Sit back and STFU." Biden allies explained to Politico and The Washington Post that the White House sees no upside, political or practical, in weighing in on Trump's impeachment. Biden is focused — and wants to be seen focusing — on taming the COVID-19 pandemic, notably pushing through his $1.9 billion coronavirus stimulus bill. Ignoring the Senate trial also echoes how Biden's team dealt with what Politico calls "Trumpian distractions" on the campaign trail, and, the Post notes, it "creates contrast with Trump, who at times appeared to weigh in on every controversy facing the country" and frequently watched TV during work hours. Besides, it's unlikely anything Biden says would tip the scales toward conviction, which requires 17 Senate Republicans to break with the former president. More broadly, Biden has indicated he wants to move past the Trump era. Still, "it is unclear if the White House will, or even can, be as removed from this political drama, as Biden and his aides suggest," the Post reports. "No sitting president has ever had to contend with the impeachment trial of his predecessor unfolding during his own presidency, let alone in the crucial opening weeks that often present the best opening for getting things done." The closest any president has come to that quandary is Gerald Ford, who replaced President Richard Nixon after he resigned rather than face impeachment and likely removal from office, Timothy Naftali, a historian who has written about impeachment and served as director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Museum and Library, told the Post. "Ford needed to find a way to turn the page." "I understand why Gerald Ford did what he did. But I think there was a cost to turning the corner as quickly as he did," Naftali added. "And I worry that, through an understandable concern about the pandemic, Joe Biden may be turning the corner too quickly." More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail in national security case

    Hong Kong's top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the city's national security law. Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. His return to custody was related in part to Article 42 of the security law, which says that "no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security".

  • Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." "'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes. Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office. Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." More stories from theweek.comTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is backRock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Foo Fighters

  • Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast

    Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday with the region expected to pick up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday. The National Weather service said Tuesday's snow was expected to come down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid- to late afternoon. Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flight due to the wintery weather and to allow for extra time to get to and from the airport.

  • Skier rescued in Alaska backcountry after bear attack

    The attack happened after a group of three was hiking up a mountain and unknowingly happened on the bear's den, troopers said.

  • Honduran president target of U.S. investigation, court filings show

    U.S. prosecutors are investigating Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, according to a new court filing, piling pressure on a leader who prosecutors have already accused of participation in the nation's bloody narcotics trade. In a document filed Friday night in the Southern District of New York in the case of Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, an alleged Honduran drug-trafficker, federal prosecutors said Hernandez himself was the target of an investigation, along with other "high-ranking officials." They did not say what the investigation concerned.

  • 'Don't talk to me about having a baby': Chinese avoid the bedroom despite looming population crisis

    Couples in China weren’t much in the mood to get busy in the bedroom during the country's various lockdowns last year, dashing the government’s hopes of a post-pandemic baby boom to stave off a looming population crisis. Ten million births were registered in 2020, 15 per cent lower than the previous year, and hitting a new record low since the 1960s, when China was in the middle of a famine. In recent years, Chinese couples have become less willing to have children due to the rising cost of housing, health care and education. Even Beijing’s 2016 decision to scrap a decades-long one-child policy had little impact. “House prices [are] the best contraceptive pill,” one person posted online. Turns out a pandemic – and all its related restrictions and risks – in 2020 didn’t exactly turn up the heat in the bedroom, either. “There are many regulations on pandemic prevention and housing compounds always ask people to quarantine,” scoffed one person online. “That’s upsetting enough, don’t talk to me about having a baby.” “It would be such a headache if one gets pregnant during the pandemic and has to go to the hospital,” said another. Others talked about how 2020 was all about figuring out how to stay alive – not the best backdrop for bringing new life into the world. “Even female animals know not to give birth when the environment is not good, not to mention human beings,” a user posted on social media. Quarantines in China, like elsewhere, have also created friction between couples. “Locking men and women up at home could by no means increase birth rate, but the divorce rate would definitely spike,” said one online post. But fewer babies and a fast-aging population means soon China could feel the economic impact of a shrinking working-age population. Experts estimate that by 2050, about 40 per cent of China’s population will be above retirement age. As such, China has encouraged people to produce more offspring, a message that has largely fallen flat. “The authorities and experts publicise giving birth to more children all the time,” wrote one person. “If they are in such a hurry they should study how to let men give birth to children.”

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Senate panel advances EPA nominee; GOP slams Interior pick

    A Senate committee has endorsed President Joe Biden's nomination of Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, setting up a vote in the full Senate. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee advanced Regan's nomination Tuesday on a 14-6 vote. Four Republicans, including new committee member Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, joined with all 10 Democrats to support Regan.

  • Who are the Uighurs and why is the US accusing China of genocide?

    China has been accused by the US of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Muslim minority group.

  • ‘You’re too young, bud’: Ohio officer hailed as hero for talking down armed robbery suspect without violence

    The robbery suspect told the officer he had stopped taking medications for his mental disorder

  • For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China’s grip

    A second generation of Hong Kongers is heading to Canada for refuge from political uncertainty, but unlike their parents in the 1980s and 1990s, this time seems for good. Cities such as Vancouver and Toronto are a magnet for those looking to escape as China tightens its grip on the territory of 7.5 million people. Back then, many families separated, with one parent staying in Hong Kong for work, usually fathers who were dubbed "astronauts" as they soared through the sky on visits.

  • Dominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems is suing Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who pushed a false conspiracy theory that the company helped President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump, for defamation, but it hasn't be easy tracking her down to serve her with the $1.3 billion, the company said in a court filing Tuesday. Dominion had to hire private investigators to chase Powell "across state lines," incurring "unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service," the company said. A lawyer for Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, disputed Dominion's claim, telling Politico his client "regularly travels as part of her work," and in recent months "has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult." But "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court," he added. Powell requested more time to respond to Dominion's lawsuit in a court filing Monday. Dominion said it has no problem giving Powell until March 22 to respond but wanted to note its troubles reaching her for "the record." Powell spent months pushing baseless claims about the November election, including one that Dominion was part of a global communist plot, involving the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, to flip the election to Biden. She served for a while on Trump's legal team before he temporarily cut ties with her after a particularly off-the-rails press conference. Powell was kicked off Twitter for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. More stories from theweek.comTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is backRock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Foo Fighters

  • Gazans hope for vote after years of Hamas rule, isolation

    Palestinian poll workers fanned out across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, where they found voters eager to register ahead of elections that could serve as the first referendum on Hamas' rule since the militant group seized power more than a decade ago. The outreach came a day after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party and Hamas reaffirmed their commitment to holding parliamentary and presidential elections later this year, the first since Hamas won a surprising landslide victory in 2006.

  • Capitol riot: The lingering questions surrounding the death of a police officer and bombs planted in DC

    There are still no known suspects in the death of a Capitol police officer or for bombs planted in Washington DC

  • New hate symbols on U.S. warships including noose spark Navy condemnation

    The U.S. Navy's top admiral on Tuesday condemned two new racist incidents involving hate symbols on warships, which sources said included a noose that was left on a Black sailor's bed. The cases come as Pentagon leaders face growing pressure to show progress in combating extremism after current and former military servicemembers were found to have participated in the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In one case being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), hate speech graffiti was discovered in a bathroom aboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.