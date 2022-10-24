Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, known for his role in 'Will & Grace,' dies at 67

Eating Well

With four- and five-star ratings, you'll want to add these delicious salad recipes to your Thanksgiving table. These salads are full of fall produce, like cranberries, apples, Brussels sprouts and dark leafy greens, so they're perfect for the big feast. Recipes like our Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing and Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad pair well with turkey or ham and will add some color to your plate.