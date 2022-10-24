Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, known for his role in 'Will & Grace,' dies at 67
Known for his roles as Beverly Jordan in "Will and Grace," Leslie Jordan was a Hollywood icon known for his infectious Southern personality.
Known for his roles as Beverly Jordan in "Will and Grace," Leslie Jordan was a Hollywood icon known for his infectious Southern personality.
Rest in peace.
Leslie Jordan, best known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," has died at 67 after reportedly suffering a medical condition while behind the wheel of his car, causing him to collide with the side of a building in Hollywood.
The Emmy winner and veteran of everything from The Fall Guy to RuPaul’s Drag Race, became an unlikely Instagram icon in early 2020.
Progressives are urging Democrats to lean more heavily into the economy in the last weeks before the midterms, arguing the party needs a course correction from its effort to motivate voters through warnings over abortion rights and a GOP beholden to former President Trump. The plea for a sharper focus comes as recent polling has…
5 takeaways from Alabama's bounce-back win over Mississippi State.
Police in Fort Lauderdale are searching for an alleged attempted abductor after they say he tried to lure the same 10-year-old girl twice in two days.
With four- and five-star ratings, you'll want to add these delicious salad recipes to your Thanksgiving table. These salads are full of fall produce, like cranberries, apples, Brussels sprouts and dark leafy greens, so they're perfect for the big feast. Recipes like our Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing and Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad pair well with turkey or ham and will add some color to your plate.
Leslie Jordan, an actor known for his turns on shows such as Will & Grace and American Horror Story, died at the age of 67. According to a report from TMZ, the comic was driving in Hollywood earlier today, when he suffered a medical emergency at the wheel, causing him to crash into a building.
Even though crime has increased in Minneapolis, the city has another issue: a loss of police officers. According to AP, after George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in 2020, there was a mass exit of officers who said that post-traumatic stress led to their departure.
System of a Down was the last rock group to achieve the feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers Are First Rock Band in 17 Years to Top Album Sales Chart Twice in One Year Eddie Fu
Christopher Lloyd celebrated his 84th birthday by showing his fans he can still bust a move. The "Addams Family" actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of himself doing a sweet dance to classical music to mark the special day. The endearing post attracted attention from fans and fellow celebrities, including Rachael Leigh Cook, who wished him happy birthday and dubbed the day "Christopher Lloyd Day," and Janelle Monáe, who called him "a legend."
The House minority leader last week suggested limiting the amount of aid sent to Ukraine if the GOP takes control of the House in November's election.
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a crash Monday morning in Hollywood, ABC News confirmed. He was 67 years old.
The recovery counselor said he was "absolutely" swayed away from voting for the Republican candidate in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat.
The Emmy-winning comedian also appeared in American Horror Story and went viral for his social media posts throughout the pandemic.
Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes were the first to eulogize Jordan, who died Monday following a car crash.
Leslie Jordan, a beloved actor known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," was killed Monday morning in a car crash in Hollywood. He was 67.
(Bloomberg) -- The make-or-break nature of biotech trading was on full display Monday as a pair of stocks charged in opposite directions following key clinical trial data.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for Landlor
Jason Isbell, Sara Evans and more mourned Leslie Jordan, the native Tennessee entertainer who died Monday at 67.
Leslie Jordan, the actor best known for his work on TV shows including "Will & Grace," "American Horror Story" and "Call Me Kat," died Monday at 67.