Actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim took to social media Thursday to share that he has tested positive for coronavirus and to plead with the public to be responsible.

Kim explained in a 10-minute long video that he contracted COVID-19 while shooting the series "New Amsterdam" in New York City, and after experiencing throat scratchiness on the flight home to Honolulu, he immediately self-isolated and monitored his symptoms.

After his conditioned worsened — body aches, chest tightness and a fever — Kim visited a drive-through testing facility at the behest of his doctor, and was later diagnosed with the virus.

Kim, who added that his family has tested negative, also told his followers that although some celebrities and influencers have been accused of abusing their positions of power or wealth to receive care during the pandemic, he did not.

"I never asked for or expected special treatment from anyone and I will add that I believe that healthcare for all is a right, not a privilege. And not just health care but quality health care," he said. "Everyone who meets the qualifications to be tested should be, period. Because the virus doesn't care about race or gender, religion, sexual orientation, whether you're rich or poor or your immigration status. Only we seem to care about that."

Kim, 51, has a recurring role on "New Amsterdam," and previously starred in "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0." In his video, he apologized to anyone he may have unknowingly exposed to the virus, including his castmates, and pleaded with his followers to adhere to the recent guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Social distancing and hand-washing, for example, are of utmost importance right now, he said.

He also asked Americans to "please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people" in the wake of the outbreak, calling it "cowardly," "heartbreaking" and "inexcusable."

"Yes, I'm Asian, and yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China; I got it in America. In New York City," he said. "Despite what certain politician leaders want to call it, I don't consider the place where it's from as important as the people who are sick and dying. If I did, I would call this thing 'the New York virus,' but that would be silly."

"The point is, the name calling gets us nowhere," he continued. "When people are ill, what matters the most is how best to take care of ourselves and one another."

