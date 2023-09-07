Actor Danny Masterson Receives 30 Years to Life in Prison for Rape Convictions

Actor Danny Masterson will spend 30 years to life in prison for raping two women inside his California home in 2003. He is best known for his role as Steven Hyde on the television sitcom That ’70s Show.

On Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Masterson received the maximum sentence for his crimes. The 47-year-old was convicted of two counts of forcible rape in May and had been in custody since, according to the Associated Press.

The actor can file a notice of appeal within 60 days, according to Deadline. As it stands now, he will be eligible for parole upon serving 25½ years in jail.

After hearing statements from the victims describing the suffering they experienced in the years following the rapes, Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo addressed Masterson as she read her sentence. “I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you,” Olmedo said. “But, Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. One way or another, you will have to come to terms with your prior actions and their consequences.”

Three women—all members of the Church of Scientology—had accused Masterson of raping them at his home between 2001 and 2003, and he was arrested in 2020. A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in the case in November 2022, but prosecutors moved to retry the actor earlier this year. Masterson was found guilty of two counts in the retrial, while the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the third.

Masterson has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying the acts were consensual. However, prosecutors argued he put drugs in the women’s drinks and that the actor used his connections within Scientology to evade consequences, according to AP.

In addition to That ‘70s Show, Masterson also appeared in the TBS comedy Men at Work from 2012 to 2014 and the Netflix series The Ranch from 2016 to 2018. The streaming service fired the actor several months after the allegations surfaced in March 2017.

