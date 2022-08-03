Actor Dev Patel breaks up knife fight in Australia

Hollywood actor Dev Patel helped break up a knife fight in Adelaide, Australia.

Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation between a man and a woman outside a convenience store on Gouger Street around 8 p.m. local time on Monday. Patel reportedly stepped in to stop the violent fight, which ended with the man being stabbed in the chest.

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” Patel’s representative told 7NEWS. “The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Glengowrie, was treated at the scene before he was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman, a 34-year-old resident of Park Holme, was arrested at the scene. She was charged with aggravated assault causing harm for allegedly stabbing the man. She has been refused bail.

Although the motive behind the attack has not been made clear, the South Australia Police said that the attack was not random, noting that the man and the woman knew each other.

English actor Dev Patel has witnessed a stabbing in Adelaide's CBD which left a man hospitalised. More from NextShark: Chinese man arrested for gifting women make-up mirrors with built-in spycams The Slumdog Millionaire and Lion actor was questioned by police after the incident on Gouger Street last night. pic.twitter.com/nnsTZuvwrS — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) August 2, 2022

The Oscar-nominated film star previously starred in David Lowery’s acclaimed fantasy film “The Green Knight” in 2021. Patel is currently in post-production of his American action thriller film “Monkey Man,” for which he starred, wrote, directed and produced. The 32-year-old actor is also set to appear in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” along with Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennes.

Fans reportedly praised Patel for intervening in the risky situation.

“There are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Patel’s representatives said in a statement.

“The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large,” they added.

Featured Image via Independent/Wikipedia