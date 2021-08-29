Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCELA ISAZA
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” died Sunday. He was 91.

Asner's representative confirmed the actor's death in an email to The Associated Press. Asner's official Twitter account included a note from his children: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Built like the football lineman he once was, the balding Asner was a journeyman actor in films and TV when he was hired in 1970 to play Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” For seven seasons he was the rumpled boss to Moore’s ebullient Mary Richards (He called her “Mary,” she called him “Mr. Grant”) at the fictional Minneapolis TV newsroom where both worked. Later, he would play the role for five years on “Lou Grant.”

Asner’s character had caught on from the first episode of “Mary Tyler Moore,” when he told Mary in their initial meeting, “You’ve got spunk. ... I hate spunk!” The inspired cast included Ted Knight as Ted Baxter, the dimwitted news anchor; Gavin MacLeod as Murray Slaughter, the sarcastic news writer; and Betty White as the manipulative, sex-obsessed home show hostess Sue Ann Nivens. Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman, playing Mary’s neighbors, both saw their characters spun off into their own shows.

Asner is the third “Mary Tyler Moore” alum to die in recent months. Leachman died in January and MacLeod died in May.

The 99-year-old White is the lone surviving main cast member from “Mary Tyler Moore."

“Mary Tyler Moore” was still a hit when the star decided to pursue other interests, and so it was brought to an end in the seventh season with a hilarious finale in which all of the principals were fired except for the bumbling Baxter.

Asner went immediately into “Lou Grant,” his character moving from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to become city editor of the Tribune, a crusading newspaper under the firm hand of Publisher Margaret Pynchon, memorably played by Nancy Marchand.

Asner won three best supporting actor Emmys on “Mary Tyler Moore” and two best actor awards on “Lou Grant.” He also won Emmys for his roles in the miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man” (1975-1976) and “Roots” (1976-1977).

He had more than 300 acting credits and remained active throughout his 70s and 80s in a variety of film and TV roles. In 2003, he played Santa Claus in Will Ferrell’s hit film “Elf.” He was John Goodman’s father in the short-lived 2004 CBS comedy “Center of the Universe” and the voice of the elderly hero in the hit 2009 Pixar release, “Up.” More recently, he was in such TV series as “Forgive Me” and “Dead to Me.”

Nonetheless, Asner told The Associated Press in 2009 that interesting roles were hard to come by.

“I never get enough work,” he said. “It’s the history of my career. There just isn’t anything to turn down, let me put it that way.”

“I’d say most people are probably in that same boat, old people, and it’s a shame,” he said.

As Screen Actors Guild president, the liberal Asner was caught up in a political controversy in 1982 when he spoke out against U.S. involvement with repressive governments in Latin America. “Lou Grant” was canceled during the furor that followed and he did not run for a third SAG term in 1985.

“There have been few actors of Ed Asner’s prominence who risked their status to fight for social causes the way Ed did,” said actor Gabrielle Carteris, who is SAG-AFTRA's president. She noted that his advocacy "did not stop with performers. He fought for victims of poverty, violence, war, and legal and social injustice, both in the United States and around the globe.”

Asner discussed his politicization in a 2002 interview, noting he had begun his career during the McCarthy era and for years had been afraid to speak out for fear of being blacklisted.

Then he saw a nun’s film depicting the cruelties inflicted by El Salvador’s government on that country’s citizens.

“I stepped out to complain about our country’s constant arming and fortifying of the military in El Salvador, who were oppressing their people,” he said.

Former SAG President Charlton Heston and others accused him of making un-American statements and of misusing his position as head of their actors union.

“We even had bomb threats at the time. I had armed guards,” Asner recalled.

The actor blamed the controversy for ending the five-year run of “Lou Grant,” although CBS insisted declining ratings were the reason the show was canceled.

Although the show had its light moments, its scripts touched on a variety of darker social issues that most series wouldn’t touch at the time, including alcoholism and homelessness. Asner remained politically active for the rest of his life and in 2017 published the book “The Grouchy Historian: An Old-Time Lefty Defends Our Constitution Against Right-Wing Hypocrites and Nutjobs.”

Asner, born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1929, almost became a newsman in real life. He studied journalism at the University of Chicago until a professor told him there was little money to be made in the profession.

He quickly switched to drama, debuting as the martyred Thomas Becket in a campus production of T.S. Eliot’s “Murder in the Cathedral.”

He eventually dropped out of school, going to work as a taxi driver and other jobs before being drafted in 1951. He served with the Army Signal Corps in France.

Returning to Chicago after military service, he appeared at the Playwrights Theatre Club and Second City, the famed satire troupe that launched the careers of dozens of top comedians.

Later, in New York, he joined the long-running “The Threepenny Opera” and appeared opposite Jack Lemmon in “Face of a Hero.”

Arriving in Hollywood in 1961 for an episode of television’s “Naked City,” Asner decided to stay and appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including the film “El Dorado,” opposite John Wayne; and the Elvis Presley vehicles “Kid Galahad” and “Change of Habit.” He was a regular in the 1960s political drama series “Slattery’s People.”

He was married twice, to Nancy Lou Sykes and Cindy Gilmore, and had four children, Matthew, Liza, Kate and Charles.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Gavin MacLeod died in May, not March.

___

Late Associated Press writer Bob Thomas contributed biographical information to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ed Asner, Star of Mary Tyler Moore and Lou Grant, Dead at 91

    Veteran TV actor Ed Asner, best known for playing Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and winner of a record-setting seven Emmy awards, has died at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by Asner’s family on Twitter: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. […]

  • Ed Asner, ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star and Activist, Dead at 91

    Ed Asner has died. He was 91. His Twitter account shared this message Sunday morning: ‘We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.’ Asner is the most awarded male performer in Emmy history with seven wins. Asner’s most celebrated role was Lou Grant on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and its subsequent spinoff. The legendary actor won five Emmys for playing the iconic character.

  • Veteran Character Actor Ed Asner, 'Mary Tyler Moore' Star, Dies At 91

    During his career, Asner won seven Emmys and five Golden Globes and served two terms as president of the Screen Actors Guild.

  • ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ ‘Lou Grant’ star Ed Asner dead at 91

    Ed Asner, a self-described Hollywood lefty whose Lou Grant character gave every American worker hope that the boss really does have a heart, died Sunday, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91. “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” his family said in a statement through his Twitter account. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on ...

  • R.I.P. Mary Tyler Moore, Up actor Ed Asner

    As reported by Variety, legendary actor, political activist, and—primarily to a younger generation of movie fans—voice actor Ed Asner has died. Asner played Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its more dramatic spin-off Lou Grant, with those two shows getting him five of his seven Emmy awards (a total that made him the most-honored male performer in the history of the Emmys, with only Mary Tyler Moore herself, Cloris Leachman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus getting more trophies). Also, though h

  • Ed Asner, 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' star, dies at 91

    The Emmy winner's family has shared the sad news.

  • Ed Asner, beloved TV icon and star of 'Mary Tyler Moore Show,' dies at 91

    The late actor portrayed some of television and cinemas most beloved characters, including Lou Grant, Santa Claus and Carl Fredricksen.

  • Maher Jokes That People Are Summoning Candyman ‘To Own the Libs’

    Bill Maher spent the bulk of his “New Rules” segment on Friday’s episode of “Real Time” talking about a serious (ish) issue he’s interested in — in this case, an appeal for some kind of nuanced patriotism — and we’ll get to that in a minute. But before the long final segment, he made a couple of jokes we found somewhat amusing, so we’re going to focus on that. Normally, “New Rules” has several jokes before Maher gets to the main lecture and that was the case on the latest episode. For instance,

  • Verstappen wins rain-marred Belgian GP after short restart

    SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Max Verstappen won a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix when it was finally called off Sunday after it restarted under a safety car nearly three hours later than its scheduled time. “Now, in hindsight, it was important to get the pole position,” Red Bull driver Verstappen said. “Of course it's a win but not how you want to win,” Verstappen said.

  • Ed Asner’s Television & Film Career: A Photo Gallery

    Ed Asner’s long career in show business embraced acting, voiceovers, and social activism on a large scale. Best remembered for his iconic role as the newsroom leader Lou Grant, Asner is remembered here in our photo gallery. Asner’s long list of credits also include the movies Elf, one of several movies in which he played Santa Claus, […]

  • Ed Asner Dies; Show 'Lou Grant' Had Notable Gay Episode

    The much-honored actor and activist died Sunday at age 91.

  • Pirates part ways with longtime outfielder Gregory Polanco

    Gregory Polanco hasn't been part of the Pittsburgh Pirates' long-term plans for a while. The Pirates released the struggling 29-year-old right fielder on Saturday, cutting ties with the last remaining player from the group that helped guide the franchise to three straight postseason berths from 2013-15. Pittsburgh is less than two years into a top-to-bottom overhaul and is all but assured of finishing dead last in the NL Central for a third straight year.

  • Paul Anka on New Tour, Collab With Drake and Birthday Wishes From Famous Friends (Exclusive)

    ET spoke with the singer about his recent song collaborations and his new tour kicking off in October.

  • Kris Jenner Had the "Most Amazing Facial Ever," and You Can Shop the Products to Get Her Glow

    We’ll have what she’s having.

  • Elijah Wood's young son has to wait a few years to watch 'The Lord of the Rings'

    "No Man of God" star Elijah Wood talks about the surreal 20th anniversary of "The Lord of the Rings."

  • Iron Butterfly Drummer Ron Bushy Dead at 79

    Drummer behind the kit for rock classic "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" was only member to appear on every studio album from hard rock band

  • Ethan Hawke Thought Robin Williams Hated Him on ‘Dead Poets Society’ Set

    Hawke talks about how his at-first uncomfortable experience with Williams on the set of the prep school drama turned into a formative one.

  • ‘It’s In God’s Hands Now’: Hurricane Ida Paralyzes New Orleans

    (Bloomberg) -- Tourists stranded in New Orleans by the approach of a monster hurricane gathered for Roman Catholic Mass at the oldest cathedral in the U.S. as the first gales began to lash the city.Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond led a special prayer at 9 a.m. Mass for the protection of the people of Louisiana and cited a passage from the Gospel of Mark where Jesus, in a boat with his disciples on the Sea of Galilee, commanded a raging storm to cease. The 11 o’clock Mass was canceled.“Jesus was in

  • Alleged suicide bombers' car hit by drone, Kabul airport

    Alleged suicide bombers' car hit by drone, Kabul airport

  • NYC toddler badly burned in Queens blaze celebrates birthday with his FDNY rescuers

    Little Liam Rodriguez was probably too young to remember the devastating Queens fire that killed his mother two years ago and left him near death with burns on over 95% of his tiny body. But the firefighters who staged a Sesame Street-themed party complete with an Elmo cake for Liam’s third birthday this month wanted to be sure he remembers this. “He doesn’t know what’s going on with him, and ...