Actor Evan Ellingson's cause of death revealed

"CSI Miami" actor Evan Ellingson's death earlier this month was caused by an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to California authorities.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the 35-year-old actor's body was found by police in his bedroom in Fontana, California, on Nov. 5.

Ellingson was 19 when he started abusing drugs, a downward spiral that followed the death of his older brother Austin from a drug overdose. The actor spoke about his struggles when he spent time at River's Edge Ranch in 2021, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

"When he died from the overdose, it kind of just sent me over the edge," said Ellingson in a testimony posted to YouTube. "I would have given everything that I had in order to be able to get my brother back and I knew I couldn’t."

Representatives for River’s Edge Ranch, in Lucerne Valley, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

In a statement released after his death on Nov. 6, Ellingson’s family said he was three years sober, and only relapsed after being prescribed opioids following a dental procedure.

“We already miss Evan and cherish every moment of joy, laughter and love that he brought to us and so many others,” said his family.

Ellingson made his acting debut when he was 3 years old with a role in the soap opera "General Hospital." From 2007 to 2010, he played Kyle Harmon in "CSI: Miami," a troubled boy in the foster care system.

Ellingson went on to star in the 2009 movie “My Sister’s Keeper,” but had not been on camera for more than a decade.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com