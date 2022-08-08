Actor Ezra Miller Has Been Charged With Felony Burglary For Allegedly Stealing Bottles Of Alcohol

Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing several bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont.

Vermont State Police released information on Monday about the incident, which took place earlier this year. According to the police report, surveillance footage indicated that Miller stole alcohol from the home while the homeowners weren't there. The victim notified police on May 1, but it wasn't until Sunday that police could locate Miller and issue a citation to appear in court. They are scheduled to be arraigned on felony burglary into an unoccupied building on Sept. 26.

The charge is just the latest in a string of complaints against the actor, who is known as the Flash in the DC Extended Universe movies and as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In March, Miller allegedly lunged at a man at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, stole a woman's mic, and swore at patrons. About a month later, Miller pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct in an agreement for the harassment charge to be dismissed.

On April 19, Miller was arrested in Hawaii. When they were asked to leave a party, Miller allegedly became angry and threw a chair at a woman, hitting her in the forehead. She suffered a half-inch cut.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told KITV at the time that at least 10 calls had been made to the police regarding Miller for minor incidents, including allegedly arguing with people, filming people at a gas station, and refusing to leave an area of a restaurant.

The recent charges in the US come after alleged altercations in Iceland and Germany.

"It seems to be a pattern,” one woman told Variety. “They jet-set abuse.”

In April, Rolling Stone reported that DC and Warner Bros. executives decided to "hit pause on any future projects involving Miller" because of their arrest and "frequent meltdowns" during production. But just last week in an earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said The Flash and other DC movies are moving ahead, and he's "very excited" for them.

Zaslav did not address the allegations against Miller on the call. Warner Bros. Discovery, DC, and representatives for Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News on Monday.

